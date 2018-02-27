Smartphone Stats: Full Year 2017 Top 10, OS Installed Base and Everything Else You Ever Wanted

It is time for the annual picture. Smartphone races. This blog is the only place where you get the full Top 10 market shares every quarter (for free). And the installed base of the smartphones. And the OS wars. With no registration. No ads. No spam. Just the facts... Plus as a bonus, my analysis as well...



Let us start with the big picture. And before I do that, I need to tell you that I have changed the way I count one of the players. If you are not a regular reader of this blog, you probably never heard of 'BBK' before. But if you follow smartphones, you probably have noticed the rapid rise of Vivo and Oppo out of China. Well, BBK is their parent and yes a giant Chinese electronics company that first started out making DVD players etc. Over the past few years they've moved quite aggressively into the smartphone races.



BBK is to smartphones what say General Motors is to cars. GM sells the popular Chevrolet and Pontiac and Cadillac brand cars (and used to also own the Opel brand in Germany, Vauxhall in Britain, Holden in Australia etc). Yet 'GM' or General Motors generally is not a consumer car brand (although GM does sell trucks and heavier vehicles by that brand). Similarly BBK doesn't use the BBK brand to sell phones. It sells the increasingly popular Vivo and Oppo mass market brands that are major brands througout Asia, and are starting to appear on other continents as well. And what would be the Cadillac brand of BBK? It is OnePlus, the third major phone brand of the Chinese corporation (which has others as well). So to be clear. In the past, I listed BBK brands separately (Vivo and Oppo were large enough to fit into the Top 10). But that is not fair, as I count Motorola smartphone sales into Lenovo numbers, and Palm and Blackberry sales into TCL numbers together with Alcatel and their other brands. And we count Nubia into ZTE, etc. So we really do need to handle BBK as a manufacturer and do the proper global market share with the two big BBK brands added together. But do not despair. I will ALSO now break out the brand-based Top 10, as a separate table. So you get (of course) the best info, via the CDB blog. Your favorite source of all mobile industry stats... Now to the big table. Who won the year? (That was no contest, it is the same brand that wins this race every year - and by a mile)





2017 FULL YEAR SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURER SALES STATISTICS



Rank . Manufacturer (Brands) . . . 2017 units . . Share . . 2016 units . . Share . . 2015 units . . Share

1 (1) . Samsung (Galaxy) . . . . . . . 317.2 M . . . . 21.1% . . 308.9 M . . . 20.8% . . .322.0 M . . . 22.4%

2 (3) . . BBK (Vivo Oppo OnePlus). 225.0 M . . . . 14.9% . . 174.0 M . . . 11.8% . . . . 85.0 M . . . . 5.7%

3 (2) . Apple (iPhone) . . . . . . . . . . 215.8 M . . . . 14.3% . . 215.4 M . . . 14.6% . . . 231.4 M . . . 16.1%

4 (4) . Huawei (Honor) . . . . . . . . . 153.0 M . . . . 10.2% . . 139.0 M . . . . 9.4% . . . 108.0 M . . . . 7.5%

5 (7) . Xiaomi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92.5 M . . . . . 6.1%. . . 54.3 M . . . . .3.7%. . . . 71.0 M . . . . 4.9%

6 (5) . ZTE (Nubia) . . . . . . . . . . . . 60.8 M . . . . . 4.0% . . . 57.0 M . . . . 3.8% . . . 57.2 M . . . . 4.0%

7 (6) . LG . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55.0 M . . . . . 3.7% . . . 55.1 M . . . . 3.7% . . . . 59.7 M . . . . 4.2%

8 (8) . Lenovo (Motorola) . . . . . . . 48.9 M . . . . . 3.2% . . . 53.1 M . . . . 3.6% . . . . 76.3 M . . . . 5.3%

9 (-) . . Gionee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39.0 M . . . . . 2.6% . . . - - - . . . . . . - - - . . . . . - - - . . . . . . - - -

10 (9) . TCL (Alcatel, Blackberry..) . 24.7 M . . . . . 1.6% . . . 38.0 M . . . . 2.6%. . . . 43.5 M . . . . 3.0%

Other . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 285.6 M . . . . 19.0%

TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1,505.5 M . . . . . . . . . . . 1,480.9 M . . . . . . . . . 1,437.3 M

Source: TomiAhonen Consulting 27 Feb 2018

This data may be freely used and repeated





Congrats Samsung. So for the actual global manufacturers, the big change is that Apple falls from number 2 slot last year (a position it has held since year 2012 after Nokia fell and Samsung jumped past Apple to take the top slot) to number 3 for year 2017. Note that Apple is on a downward trend from a peak of 20% global market share 6 years ago, to the last three years of 16%, 15% and now 14%. I expect Apple to drop to 13% by the end of this year, 2018. Meanwhile BBK the new number two? They have had a rocketship ride to number 2 and only breached the Top 10 three years ago. They were ranked third at the end of 2016 (with the revised accounting, by which their separate brands Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus are added together, as I have done for the above table). But look out Apple! Lurking in the wings is manufacturer brand number 4. Huawei! The Chinese giant is steadily growing, and last 3 years has gone from 8% to 9% to 10%. This year we will likely see a single quarter where Huawei outsells Apple, likely one of the summer quarters. And next year (2019) we'll see the fight for 12% market share, will Apple hold that third ranking or will Huawei snatch it? The trend says Apple will lose its share by 2020 the latest and fall to fourth rank among smartphone manufacturing companies globally.



By the way, for those who 'hate Apple' (and please don't count me into that group..). If you want to see the glass really really less than half full... Apple sales were flat in a year that was flat. Out of the Top 5, all other 4 manufacturers GREW their sales - Samsung by 3%, BBK by 29%, Huawei by 10% and Xiaomi by 70%. Don't fall into the silly trap to think, that Apple is somehow 'doing fine'. It is LOSING the battle. Market share down AGAIN and now the reality is starting to come home to various developers, especially in the Emerging World, that actually, all you need is Android. This is EXACTLY the same disaster that hit the Mac world back way before Apple went close to bankruptcy. The believers were finally forced to face reality, that even as the Mac was far superior - as a user interface - to the early Windows - the Windows personal computers were 'good enough' and most users wanted the major platform. And then the developers stopped supporting the tiny platform. The Mac OS never had 10% market share. iOS touched twice that, but is headed towards similar levels to ten percent. Currently at 14% and still declining. Now, if Apple 'wanted to' - it COULD reverse this decline. But will they do that, or will they just continue to milk the rich users, until the users get fed up with paying the iTax? Who knows. Currently Apple is the richest company in the world. It won't remain that if it continues to abuse its customers. But still today, iPhone loyalty and customer satisfaction is incredjbly strong. Apple has a long time to figure out what it wants. Yet, as I've said for years, the mistake of abandoning the future will come back to haunt Apple. Now most sane people see that iOS is a niche market, and only Android is a mass market. I told you so ten years ago...



As to the industry, growth is down to snail's pace now. The global market for smartphones grew only by 1.8% last year vs 2016. The earlier part of the year showed better growth but the final quarter had a significant slowing down, all three of the major analyst houses that reported Q4 numbers had the quarter down vs the year before. As to the total annual sales, the three houses (Gartner, IDC and Strategy Analytics) don't quite agree. One thinks annual sales declined while tow think they grew. I use their numbers for the average of total market size, as always. Then I use my own sources and public sources to allocate the market shares on a 'best fit' basis. Where companies are brave enough to give a true number (like well, it seems we're down to Apple and Huawei) we use those. Else I start from analyst reports and then use my best judgment for what math works best. Well. That is the manufacturer 'race'. Let's do the new 'brand race' table here as well, where we separate out the various brands like Vivo, Oppo for BBK and Motorola out of Lenovo, etc..:







2017 FULL YEAR SMARTPHONE BRAND SALES STATISTICS



Rank . Brand . . . . 2017 units . . Share . . 2016 units . . Share . . 2015 units . . Share

1 (1) . Samsung . . 317.2 M . . . . 21.1% . . 308.9 M . . . 20.8% . . .322.0 M . . . 22.4%

2 (2) . Apple . . . . . 215.4 M . . . . 14.3% . . 215.4 M . . . 14.6% . . 231.4 M . . . 16.1%

3 (3) . Huawei . . . . 153.0 M . . . . 10.2% . . 139.0 M . . . . 9.4% . . . 108.0 M . . . . 7.5%

4 (4) . Oppo . . . . . . 116.7 M . . . . 7.7% . . . . 91.0 M . . . . 6.1% . . . 50.0 M . . . . 3.5%

5 (5) . Vivo . . . . . . . . 96.3 M . . . . 6.4% . . . . 73.0 M . . . . 4.9% . . . . - - - . . . . . . - - -

6 (8) . Xiaomi . . . . . . 92.5 M . . . . 6.1%. . . . 54.3 M . . . . .3.7%. . . . 71.0 M . . . . 4.9%

7 (6) . ZTE * . . . . . . 54.7 M . . . . 3.6% . . . . 57.0 M . . . . 3.8% . . . 57.2 M . . . . 4.0%

8 (7) . LG . . . . . . . . 55.0 M . . . . .3.7% . . . . 55.1 M . . . . 3.7% . . . 59.7 M . . . . 4.2%

9 (9) . Lenovo ** . . . 39.6 M . . . . 2.6% . . . . 53.1 M . . . . 3.6% . . . . 76.3 M . . . . 5.3%

10 (-) . Gionee . . . . . 39.0 M . . . . . 2.6% . . . - - - . . . . . . - - - . . . . . - - - . . . . . . - - -

Other . . . . . . . . . . . 326.1 M . . . . 27.6%

TOTAL . . . . . . . . .1,505.5 M . . . . . . . . . 1,480.9 M . . . . . . . . .1,437.3 M

* ZTE without Nubia brand; ** Lenovo without Motorola brand

Source: TomiAhonen Consulting 27 Feb 2018

This data may be freely used and repeated



So in the brand wars, Samsung safely number 1, holding market share even at 21% vs last year same. Apple slowly fading, now down to 14% again one point down vs the previous year. The Top 5 stays the same as the year before. Xiaomi doing a second run at the Top 5, just misses it. Gionee is the new brand that kicks out Alcatel/TCL from last year.



BTW how good was my guidance? I told you in November what the Top 5 will look like for the full year. Three months ago I said that the Top 5 will be Samsung 21%, Apple 14%, Huawei 10%, Oppo 8% and Vivo 6% and that Xiaomi would be 6th. How did it turn out? EXACTLY that. Sammy 21, iPhone 14, Honor 10, Oppo and Vivo 8 and 6. And Xiaomi was left to 6th ranking.. Yeah.. Perhaps I do know a bit about this industry...





OS WARS



So what about the operating systems? That war was won years ago by Android. We know that Apple sold 14.3% of all the smartphones in 2017. That is the OS market share for iOS. Android is nearly the rest. There is less than 0.5% of 'other' OS platforms which nearly all have died. So Android has.. about 85.4%. So Android sells 6 times as many smartphones than Apple. This is just the smartphone new sales (bearing in mind, that Apple share is contiuously declining and Android continuously growing) but there also are 'non smartphone' devices that you should add, to get the full reach of a platform. For Android we have tablets, smart watches, TV sets etc. For iOS it is the iPads and Apple Watches and whatnot. But this blog isn't about all tech platforms, I focus on where the most relevant tech is - the only universal gadget on the planet - mobile phones - and their evolution (= smartphones) and the various tech we do with them from voice calls and messaging to the cameraphone to the mobile internet (and haha, 'apps' which is only games if you want to make money) to the future of such things as mobile money and Augmented Reality etc. For mobile phones, 79% of all phones sold in year 2017 were smartphones. I have revised my estimates of when the last dumbphones will be sold, and now look at year 2021 as the target year, when 'all' ie by Q4 of that year, more than 99% of all new phones sold would be smartphones. From that year, it will still be a couple of years further, until the installed base reaches 99% smartphones (because older phones remain in use). Which brings us conveniently to that topic of 'installed base'... how is that installed base of smartphones doing? Lets take another table





SMARTPHONE INSTALLED BASE AT END OF 2017 BY OPERATING SYSTEM



Rank . . OS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2017 units . . share . 2016 units . . share . . 2015 units . . share

1 (1) . . Android . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,696 M . . . . 81% . . 2,560 M . . . . . 80% . . 2,079 M . . . . . 79%

a . . . . . . Pure Android/Play . . . .. 1,806 M . . . . 54%

b . . . . . . Forked Android/AOSP . . . 890 M . . . . 27%

2 (2) . . iOS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 612 M . . . . 19% . . . 602 M . . . . . 19% . . . . 505 M . . . . . 19%

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 M . . . . . 0% . . . . . 31 M . . . . . . 1% . . . . 56 M . . . . . . . 2%

TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,316 M . . . . . . . . . . . 3,193 M . . . . . . . . . . 2,640 M

Source: TomiAhonen Consulting 27 Feb 2018

This data may be freely used and repeated





So the smartphone installed base is at 3.3 Billion devices globally. Four out of five smartphones globally now run on Android, one in five runs on iOS. Out of the app store reach, pure Android OS that can access Play Store now number 1.8 Billion devices which is 3 times the reach of iPhones that can access Apple's App Store. Out of all Android compatible devices, one third are forked AOSP devices, two thirds are 'pure' Android. Again with these numbers, remember these are only the smartphone reach. Tablets and other devices are excluded from both sides. Yes, once again only the CDB blog gives you the installed base race, not just the new sales. This is the relevant table obviously if you're any kind of developer.





Q4 NUMBERS



And last but not least, here is the final calendar quarter of the year, Q4 numbers. New sales. By Manufacturer.



BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q4 2017



Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q3 2017

1 (1) . . . Samsung . . . . 74.2 M . . 18.4% . . . . . . . ( 21.8% )

2 (3) . . . Apple . . . . . . . 77.3 M . . 19.1% . . . . . . . ( 12.2% )

3 (2) . . . BBK * . . . . . . . 56.7 M . . . 14.0% . . . . . . . ( 16.4% )

3 (4) . . . Huawei . . . . . . 41.6 M . . 10.3% . . . . . . . ( 10.2% )

5 (5) . . . Xiaomi . . . . . . 28.0 M . . . 6.9% . . . . . . . ( 7.3% )

6 (6) . . . ZTE ** . . . . . . . 16.6 M . . . 4.1% . . . . . . . ( 4.3% )

7 (7) . . . LG . . . . . . . . . 13.7 M . . . 3.6% . . . . . . . ( 3.6% )

8 (8) . . . Lenovo *** . . . . 12.5 M . . . 3.1% . . . . . . . ( 3.3% )

9 (9) . . . Gionee . . . . . . .10.1 M . . . 2.5% . . . . . . . ( 2.6% )

10 (-) . . Coolpad . . . . . . . 5.4 M . . . 1.3% . . . . . . . ( - - - )

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67.7 M

TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . 403.8 M



* BBK includes Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus; ** ZTE includes Nubia; * Lenovo includes Motorola

Source: TomiAhonen Consulting 27 Feb 2018

This data may be freely used and repeated



So that is the race in the latest quarter and once again the CDB blog is the only source that gives you a current Top 10. What is worth mentioning? Remember the iPhone annual sales pattern. There is no sudden surge by Apple. Samsung is SAFELY the largest smartphone maker (Annually) but for every year, the Christmas sales cycle produces the best quarter for Apple. Their share now declines in the next 3 quarters as it has done every year. I'm now adding Vivo, Oppo and the other BBK brands into the BBK manufacturer ranking. That brings Coolpad back into the Top 10. Note the sales level that gets you into the Top 10. It takes about 5.5 million smartphone sales. Our old pal Sony are at 4.0 million. TCL/Alcatel/Blackberry/Palm etc is at 4.2 million. And ahead of both... is the rapidly returning Nokia, via HMD, which is at roughly 4.4 million units by my estimate. They are going to make a run for a Top 10 position this year, and could breach the Top 10 ranking as early as by late summer data and hopefully by Christmas Quarter at least.



PS thanks to reader Gustavo Vera correcting me on the current status of the (ex) GM car brands... :-)



