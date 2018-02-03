Nokia HMD Comeback? First Year Finishes with 8.5 Million Smartphones Shipped and 1.0% Market Share by Year-End

We have the first published report of Nokia HMD smartphone global sales, via Nokiamob website and the stats are reported by Counterpoint. They find Nokia HMD smartphones to have 1.0% market share at 4.15M units for Q4, worldwide. That gives us a good number to get the full year sales of the first year come-back for Nokia brand into smartphones. This is what we have, via IDC and Counterpoint numbers that have been published:
Nokia HMD Smartphone Sales By Quarter in Year 2017
Q1 . . . 0.1 million
Q2 . . . 1.4 million
Q3 . . . 2.8 million
Q4 . . . 4.2 million
Total . . 8.5 million smartphones shipped in 2017
Sources: Published numbers via IDC and Counterpoint, analysis by TomiAhonen Consulting 3 Feb 2018
This table may be freely shared
I want to thank two readers. My Twitter follower Stipe Hrzic aka @stipe1906 who tweeted about the story. And then also thanks to blog reader 'Sonan', who observed that Sony just sold 4.0 million smartphones and speculated, Nokia HMD may have already passed Sony for global smartphone sales. Thanks Sonan. It certainly seems like that has already happened in Q4.
Nokia HMD is at 1.0% market share globally. The level to return to Top 10 is roughly twice that, from about 2 percent market share. Nokia HMD has been growing at 1.4 million units more sales per quarter for two quarters and was adding more countries and networks still in Q4 of last year. We should see some more growth organically just with more distribution added. Then the heavier lifting will start. Some of the fans of Nokias had gotten their first phones back, and that excitement will subside. The sales reverts to more traditional sales and marketing issues. Need to invest in more marketing and especially get carriers/operators to support the Nokia HMD comeback. We may well see a slowing down of the growth rate now, after the first year of excitement. But for Nokia HMD to already pass Sony, that must be good news.
Now when will they pass 10 million units shipped? The current run rate is 1.4 million phones per month (4.2 million per quarter) and by that rate, sometime just about now, first week of February Nokia HMD will probably have passed their 10 millionth smartphone shipped, in their come-back. If so, we could expect Nokia HMD to celebrate that milestone at say Barcelona in a few weeks.
This was one analyst giving a Nokia HMD number. We may get others. Let's see how that goes. But there IS a serious come-back going on. Already now. Nokia is at 1% of global smartphone market and growing. I told you last year that 1% by the end of the year was well within their cards. And if so, then 2% by the end of this year, 2018, would be also plausible. And THAT would be on the brink of returning to the Top 10. We may see Nokia back as a brand in the big smartphone wars in about a year from now, if these early growth trends continue. That would be amazing!
I will still wait, in case any other analysts report any Nokia numbers. When we have all data in, I'll do a forecast for this year.
For me, comments work from MS Edge and Opera and they seem to work Vivaldi (haven't clicked "Post", but the button is active as for Edge and Opera), but not from Chrome nor Firefox ("Post" button remains inactive). Windows 10.
Posted by: obarthelemy | February 03, 2018 at 09:22 AM
Hi obarthelemy
Thanks! I also tried myself and was able to post a comment. It seems to be fixed. Thanks for mentioning that it works for you. I'll go remove the part about problems in comments.
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | February 03, 2018 at 09:37 AM
Hi Everybody
Just picked this up via Twitter and my follower Sami Makelainen @smakelainen. do we remember Elop? As in Stephen Elop? Whatever happened to the worst CEO of all time?
He went to hide in Australia, joined Telstra as their new strategy boss. (What a stupid move by Telstra's new boss who was not a tech insider, so he didn't know Elop's past). So what happened. Well, Telstra invested in a tech company called Ooyala - and put Elop in charge.
We know how this story ends, before reading any further.
That company Ooyala has just been written off. A $500 million writeoff (in Australian dollars, I believe). Here is the link to the story
http://www.theage.com.au/business/telstra-writes-off-last-273-million-in-silicon-valley-tech-start-up-ooyala-20180202-p4yza3.html
If they have any brains at Telstra, they fire Elop immediately
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | February 03, 2018 at 11:22 AM
Well, maybe he'll go to Apple and introduces iPhone Mini next...
:)
Posted by: NobodyMakesMoneyWithAndroid | February 03, 2018 at 12:18 PM