Nokia HMD Comeback? First national numbers for Q4 are out. In Taiwan Nokia HMD ranked 7th with 3.2% Market Share

So we're monitoring the Nokia HMD comeback. Hopefully this period (next 7 weeks or so) will bring more numbers. But ONE country has already released national market share numbers that are VERY positive for HMD Nokia's first reasonably-complete quarter of a portfolio of smartphone sales. It is Taiwan. A rich Asian country, of only about 20 million total population (half the size of South Korea or Malaysia for example) but still - that is almost as much population as Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark - combined.



What is the verdict? Taiwan domestic Q4 market share has Apple first, Samsung second, Asustek third and... in seventh ranking is HMD Nokia with 3.2% market share. This is VERY VERY good news for Nokia/HMD smartphone comeback story. It is only the first Q4 number we have. But if Nokia and HMD can get near 3% in many Asian countries and many rich world countries in some ways similar to Taiwan - then Nokia HMD could be around 3% or perhaps closer to 2% in market share across all such countries. If so... Nokia could well be somewhere near 2% global market share (as its BRAND is far stronger in the Emerging World markets which are not very similar to Taiwan, like say Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan, Brazil and etc).



BTW there is gossip that Nokia HMD might innovate in cameraphones again. A 'penta lens' camera setup may be shown at Barcelona, and may be released for late 2018 into the market (possibly for Christmas sales period of this year 2018). Lets see.



Meanwhile, GREAT news HMD !!! Great news Nokia !!! We hope for MANY more markets where your first full quarter of a significant portfolio of smartphones, gets you to around 3% market share... gosh that is good news.