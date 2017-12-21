My Photo

December 21, 2017

Reasonable Estimate of Scale of Nokia HMD Smartphone Unit Sales in Q3 is between 2.8M and 5.7M

We have a new and interesting data point on Nokia HMD unit sales performance, and the first global number for Q3. It comes via the analysis by Stipe over at Nokia Mob website, based on the graphic released by IDC of global Q3 handset sales. Nokia Mob calculated out of the graphic, that Nokia HMD total handset sales in Q3 were 20.8 million units worldwide. This number includes featurephones (aka dumbphones) as well as smartphones. The majority of the number is featurephones still for now as in Q2 the split was 14.4 million featurephones and 1.4 million smartphones.

So first, wow. Powerful stuff. Nokia brand is already selling nearly 21 million handsets per quarter which is nearly 5% of all handsets. This is NOT a brand that is dead and clearly the Nokia brand has a lot of love and loyal customers. Now. How much of the 20.8 million are smartphones? IDC doesn't tell us and Nokia Mob didn't want to make their guess (I woulda loved to have seen that haha). But lets do a quick series of scenarios. It could be, that the growth rate of featurephones from Q2 to Q3 was the same as the growth rate the previous quarter. And the rest of the growth (new sales) are smartphones. It is possible that both featurephones and smartphones split the growth (I consider this unlikely). It is possible that the featurephone side only grew by the speed of the overall handset industry and all other growth went to smartphones (as HMD was releasing lots of new smartphones but no longer new dumbphones). I don't see this as the likely scenario either. Maybe the growth in SMARTphones was the same in this latest quarter as it was in the previous period, and the rest of the growth was featurephones. Well. I did the math for you on all four of those scenarios. It ranges from a low ie floor of 2.8 Million and a high ie ceiling of 5.7 million. This much is very solid. We know it is between 2.8 and 5.7.

Nokia HMD (based on IDC numbers) had a great Q3, where in the previous quarter they sold 1.4 million smartphones and their Q3 was between 2.8 million (doubling sales) and 5.7 million (4 times the previous quarter). If you want a number which is likely to be close, then the mathematical average of those four scenarios gives us 4.1 million. If you remember, my previous estimate said 3.4 million haha, so my number is certainly inside the two limits, and pretty close to (but under) the mathematical average of the four ways to estimate the number.

(Note that if you take the average only of the two unlikely extremes, then you get 4.3 million, I did the average of all four, but I didn't weigh the averages even as I think the extremes are less likely than the two numbers more in the middle). What does my gut say? That the truth lies somewhere between 'my' number of 3.4 million and the average I counted, ie 4.1 million. If you want a number now, then 3.8 million seems like a safe number. It is quite likely, that Nokia HMD actual real unit sales of smartphones are near that number by a plus/minus ten percent of that, or about +/-0.4 million. I'm more comfortable saying it is likely a range of between 3.4 million and 4.1 million haha.. In any case, growing from 1.4 million in Q2, that is a MONSTER quarter already for HMD and Nokia. Congratulations to all at HMD and Nokia!

But we know that Q3 was still a ramp-up quarter (as is Q4). What does that scale tell us? It says that my previous estimate for Q4 of about 5.7 million units of smartphones now sold for Christmas is likely at the low end of the scale. Nokia HMD is nearly certain to hit that level, and may do half a million to one million more, possibly even a bit above that. If Nokia does something near 6 million now for Christmas sales, it means they are past 1% in smartphone market share. Note that 2% is the rough entry point back into the Top 10. And remember.... Nokia HMD was not yet selling its full portfolio in all of its target markets at the start of this quarter! So they are STILL in their ramp-up. It means that EARLIEST in the Spring of 2018 will Nokia HMD reach full potential of its initial ramp-up. They are STILL growing. It looks like Nokia HMD is headed to hit 2% market share in the Spring of 2018 (and return back into the Top 10 smartphones globally). THAT IS A MONSTER RETURN for the once-dead brand.

I told you to start to expect some positive numbers from individual markets (as I reported on the Finnish carrier/operator handset rankings charts) and that some analysts may start to report Nokia-positive numbers now around December of 2017. We are JUST hitting that now. Thank you to IDC for the numbers and thanks to Nokia Mob for doing the analysis of the IDC numbers. Remember, we do not KNOW the actual smartphone unit sales but I am very confident that the Q3 sales were in the range between 2.8 million and 5.7 million. It won't be below or above those two numbers. I am reasonably confident, the truth lies somewhere between 3.4 million and 4.1 million and if you want a single number, I'll be happy to say, it is probably 3.8 million. I will still keep my official Nokia Q3 estimate at 3.4 million until we get some other collaborating data, but the IDC numbers are very supportive of that level and suggesting perhaps better than 3.4M...

THE 10M WATCH

Note that we are likely very near (or recently just passed) the milestone of HMD selling its 10 millionth smartphone. If these numbers are close, then the 10 million mark may be hit right at the end of this December (or possibly very early in the new year). It is not definite that HMD celebrates that milestone but I kinda hope and partly even think, that they will. It would be a humongous number and I'd love to see them celebrate it. Because it is likely that the number is just being passed as I write, we may hear of the milestone in a shortly-upcoming next interview or press release from HMD. Lets hope they do announce the moment. It is likely any day now or may just have passed these past few days.

Ok more numbers as we find them. Go HMD and Nokia, go! Merry Christmas to all living in the home of Santa Claus and may Santa bring HMD a fabulous Christmas of awesome sales success... (meanwhile we fans of Nokia are eagerly awaiting Barcelona, to see what will be HMD's first proper flagship haha)

See the Nokia Mob article is here.

