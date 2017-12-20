Awaiting Last Quarter Data: Notes From Smartphone Wars Just Before Xmas

Merry Christmastime to all our readers. Remember, Santa comes from Finland not from the North Pole...

Some notes from the Smartphone wars as we start to await data about the last quarter of the year.



India (world's second largest smartphone market, behind China ahead of USA). India instituted a 5% tax increase to imported smartphones. So most iPhones all Lenovos/Motorolas but no Samsungs are touched by this tax change. There are several domestic brands like Micromax & Karbonn who should find some assistance from their rival prices being forced to be raised. Some brands like Vivo, Oppo & Xiaomi of China decided not to raise prices in India and absorbed the price increase. Apple passed 3.5% of the tax onto its customers by raising the prices of all of its top end and medium price iPhones (the SE model is manufactured locally in India and is excempt from the tax rise). So expect India to see some shifts unrelated to the overall market trends due to the tax change. If it hurts Apple in India, that would be a gain to Samsung in India..



Talking about Apple. In its home market the USA, Apple will be seeing a new strong rival as Huawei has scored carrier deals and will expand its offering but this will only happen next year. Spells some more trouble for Apple back home and a - shall we say - more challenging year for 2018. But this won't impact now Q4 sales of course.



Talking of Q4 sales, remember we have our Nokia HMD comeback blog where we collect info about the various countries and carrier support. I just visited the three Finnish operators/carrier websites and their monthly reports of their bestselling phone models. Nokia HMD has climbed into the Top 10 for one carrier (DNA) and is inside the Top 15 bestselling phone models on two carriers (2 models at DNA, 1 model right at the bottom for Elisa). The third operator formerly known as Sonera, ie Telia, only reports a Top 10 and they don't yet list Nokia inside the Top 10. Based on the models (most are Samsungs, Huaweis & iPhones) I estimate the November Finland market brands in smartphones to be 1 Samsung, 2 Apple, 3 Huawei, 4 OnePlus and 5 Nokia HMD. Nokia brand is growing and has advertising in Finland, so for December expect better performance but this is a quarter (October-to-December) so the lesser performance in October will mostly balance out any improvements in December. In very rough terms, expect Nokia currently to be ranked 5th in its home market in Finland for the Christmas Quarter. On par with what we expected toward the end of the year. Top 5 in Finland is a long way from being Top 5 in Europe or around the world haha...



Then about China. Digitimes does often excellent analysis of smartphone market and especially the China market (they are based out of Taiwan). They report that 3 of the big Chinese brands, Vivo, Huawei & Oppo are reducing production by 10%. This is a strong signal of weak or at least sluggish sales for those producers and a soft market in China (worlds largest smartphone market). Xiaomi is not reporting a reduction according to Digitimes. Separately Samsung had been reporting strong sales recently and is reportedly rushing out their next flagship release to be one month earlier than usual, so the boys in Gangnam seem to be feeling optimistic and sensing strong sales. Apple meanwhile haha, well, the news is all over the place with some rumors saying X is not maintaining its price level others saying iPhone is slowing, others say they can't sell all the demand would ask and still other articles saying X is not even achieving balance of supply matching demand until in the new year. Take that mess as 'anything goes'. Some think iPhone sales will be down, others think iPhone sales will be up. Haha. I can't help you with that yet, as we really don't have good numbers to go by. Kantar only gives numbers to October, I'll wait until we see November numbers from Kantar that can give some realistic view of what the market shapes up for Xmas (relating to iPhone in select markets)



LG replaced its handset boss (10 quarters of losses in the unit). I read this as the possible sign of 'this is the last chance'. If the new boss can't quickly turn LG's smartphone unit back into profits (say 1 year) then its quite possible LG will sell its unit. And note, this could be ALREADY the moment when LG decided to let go, and the new boss might be there to 'fatten the cow' before it is sold. That is not definite, but I think those are typical moves large corporations make, when a key unit refuses to return to profits.



That is all I'm seeing now, please add what you found into the comments.. Full Q4 and full-year 2017 Top 10 stats will be on this blog of course, but in February when all the major sources have released their numbers. But we DO know the Top 5 largest smartphone makers of year 2017 of course. Once again this was the first source anywhere to report the final year top 5 rankings as always. All the best stats, first and most, here on the CDB blog.