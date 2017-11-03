My Photo

November 03, 2017

Apple Quarter and Few Other Items in Smartphone Wars

So Apple gave its results for calendar quarter 3 ie July-September. They sold 46.7 million iPhones, which is up 14% vs previous quarter but this is the normal pattern with the strong swings in Apple annual sales cycle. Last year this time they were up 13% Quarter-on-Quarter so it's very similar performance on the quarter when first new iPhones are released. Year-on-Year is the more meaningful comparison in Apple Quarters and that business is up 3% which is also the rate that the industry is currently growing. Apple's market share currently (preliminary) is 12.9% and they are on pace for an annual market share of about 14.5% which would be flat vs last year. Flat market share would allow for that about 3% unit growth Year-on-Year. Apple made as per usual a huge ton of money. Some analysts were a bit disappointed that the average sales price wasn't quite as astronomical as they had hoped but they still make more money than god. Ho-hum. Nothing to see here. What else is going on?

Samsung said they had monster quarter but didn't give their numbers of units of smartphones sold. Sony once again lowered their annual sales target now to 14.5 million. LG made money elsewhere but not in mobile phones. Xiaomi had a great end to their quarter selling for the first time over 10 million units in one month and have climbed to second bestselling smartphone of India (behind Samsung). Pantech the third-largest South Korean phone manufacturer which recently went bust, was sold (again) as it is being split into parts. HMD's Nokia comeback looking strong, I have separate postings about that.

A few interesting handsets are around that work into a new direction for the stale race in form factors. Razer introduced a gaming-oriented super smartphone in top premium price range. Available in USA and Europe (at least) with some carrier support on both continents (runs on Android of course). Meanwhile ZTE introduced a folding-screen smartphone, the Axon. CAT has done a new release of its super-heavy-duty outdoor smartphone which includes the FLIR camera. And there is a Chinese phone maker, Koobee who are able to take 80 mp pictures (as software gimmicks on far more modest sensors).

Thats about the round-up for today. We'll see what info we get from the big analyst houses and if anyone mentions Nokia already in their surveys of the market. Then we'll wait also for the few other smartphone makers to give what little info they do give us, and I'll do the Q3 results of course.

Posted by at 09:14 AM |

Comments

Tomi T Ahonen

Hi everybody

IDC has already pushed their Q3 numbers out. They counted the total market at 373.1 million units (Top 5: Sammy, iPhone, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi). Their Samsung number was 83.3M and Huawei number 39.1M so its not a close race in any dimension currently..

Tomi Ahonen :-)

Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 03, 2017 at 10:07 AM

Tomi T Ahonen

PS PS

oh one more interesting note. Samsung will pass lifetime cumulative smartphones shipped number of 2.0 Billion units NOW in Q4. They MAY make a note of that massive number haha..

Tomi Ahonen :-)

Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 03, 2017 at 10:09 AM

Phil W

So 46.7 is greater than 83.3? What warped maths you use in your fantasy land LongAAPL.

Posted by: Phil W | November 03, 2017 at 11:31 AM

