My Photo

Ordering Information

Tomi on Twitter is @tomiahonen

  • Follow Tomi on Twitter as @tomiahonen
    Follow Tomi's Twitterfloods on all matters mobile, tech and media. Tomi has over 8,000 followers and was rated by Forbes as the most influential writer on mobile related topics

Book Tomi T Ahonen to Speak at Your Event

  • Contact Tomi T Ahonen for Speaking and Consulting Events
    Please write email to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com and indicate "Speaking Event" or "Consulting Work" or "Expert Witness" or whatever type of work you would like to offer. Tomi works regularly on all continents

Tomi on Video including his TED Talk

  • Tomi on Video including his TED Talk
    See Tomi on video from several recent keynote presentations and interviews, including his TED Talk in Hong Kong about Augmented Reality as the 8th Mass Media

Categories

Categories

Subscribe


Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Seeing First Nokia Smartphone HMD Numbers - What does this all mean? A first stab at the big picture for Nokia return to smartphones (Updated 2x) | Main

October 19, 2017

Smartphone Migration Rate is now at 81.5% and Replacement Rate at 21 Months

We have a few of the less frequently-reported numbers that just came in. Gartner gives us their count of this year (2017) migration rate of all phones to smartphones in new sales. They count this year 2017 to hit 80% migration rate and next year 2018 they see migration reaching 86%. 

That is a good data point to have. It means that roughly speaking in exact middle of 2017 the global new sales migration rate was at 80% this year (end of June) and will be roughly same point next year, 86%. That also means, that the migration currently is shifting about 1.5 percentage points per quarter (one half of one percent per month) and thus, by end of December 2017, the current new phone sales migration rate to smartphones will be at about 83% and right now (mid October, with quarter just ended September) we are at pretty exactly 81.5% migration of new sales of mobile phones to smartphones, globally.

By the way, this is almost exactly what I've been reporting on this blog. My latest comment said we'll end this year with 'just over 80%' migration rate. Nice to see big analyst houses finding the same type of numbers.

Now, if you plotted a straight line migration adding one half of one percent per month and this 6 points of migration ever year, to the 86% of mid 2018, you get 92% mid 2019, 98% mid 2020; and we arrive at 99.5% migration rate this time (end of September) at near the end of year 2020... So the current data does suggest that I might end up having been right on my timing of my 'migration completed' forecast haha, but that probably won't end up so soon. The typical diffusion curve is not in the shape of a straight line, it is rather an S-shaped curve, and the final migration rates should slow down, meaning we would push the 99% level into year 2021 or even 2022. Prepare yourself for that rather than counting on end of year 2020 being the moment we've been all waiting for, haha.

Also please remember new sales is not installed base. This is the only blog in the world that gives a quarterly count of the global installed base. That number lags about 2 full cycles of the replacement cycle or about 3.5 years vs new sales. So the rough time estimate of when all phones IN USE are smartphones (globally) that is about middle of 2020 decade, say very roughly year 2025.

Hey, talking about the replacement cycle? That is a number we quite rarely see from any sources. We have a recent update and it is via Counterpoint. They note that the replacement cycle has picked up again (getting shorter, after it had been growing longer for the recent past). A few days ago Counterpoint released news that they measure the replacement cycle now at 21 months, down from 24 months. That suggests a nice heating-up of the handset market for the next approx 12-18 month period.. We'll keep tracking the facts and reporting them for you here. And if you want all the latest mobile stats in one place, get the TomiAhonen Almanac now.

Posted by at 09:58 AM |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Available for Consulting and Speakerships

  • Available for Consulting & Speaking
    Tomi Ahonen is a bestselling author whose twelve books on mobile have already been referenced in over 100 books by his peers. Rated the most influential expert in mobile by Forbes in December 2011, Tomi speaks regularly at conferences doing about 20 public speakerships annually. With over 250 public speaking engagements, Tomi been seen by a cumulative audience of over 100,000 people on all six inhabited continents. The former Nokia executive has run a consulting practise on digital convergence, interactive media, engagement marketing, high tech and next generation mobile. Tomi is currently based out of Hong Kong but supports Fortune 500 sized companies across the globe. His reference client list includes Axiata, Bank of America, BBC, BNP Paribas, China Mobile, Emap, Ericsson, Google, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, IBM, Intel, LG, MTS, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, Ogilvy, Orange, RIM, Sanomamedia, Telenor, TeliaSonera, Three, Tigo, Vodafone, etc. To see his full bio and his books, visit www.tomiahonen.com Tomi Ahonen lectures at Oxford University's short courses on next generation mobile and digital convergence. Follow him on Twitter as @tomiahonen. Tomi also has a Facebook and Linked In page under his own name. He is available for consulting, speaking engagements and as expert witness, please write to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Tomi's eBooks on Mobile Pearls

  • Pearls Vol 1: Mobile Advertising
    Tomi's first eBook is 171 pages with 50 case studies of real cases of mobile advertising and marketing in 19 countries on four continents. See this link for the only place where you can order the eBook for download

Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009

  • Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009
    A comprehensive statistical review of the total mobile industry, in 171 pages, has 70 tables and charts, and fits on your smartphone to carry in your pocket every day.

Alan's Third Book: No Straight Lines

Tomi's Fave Twitterati