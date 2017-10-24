Early Carrier Support of Nokia HMD Android Smartphones - A crowd-sourced survey of 30 markets (and growing)

We can publish the first global survey of Nokia HMD Android smartphone marketing support, by the carrier community. This is an informal, unscientific, incomplete survey but enough countries are covered to make a posting about the topic. We can already cover 30 countries with at least some data.



I posted numbers and analysis of the launch of HMD Nokia smartphones a week ago. That blog attracted a lot of comments about local marketing support in many countries, plus comments from a few where the carrier support was lagging. I asked readers to provide more info, and also asked my Twitter followers to join. I also did some digging of various online sources myself. And we now have what I believe is the world's first international survey of the CARRIER SUPPORT of Nokia's smartphone return attempts, via HMD. The results are a mixed bag but there is a lot of promise. I have split the known markets into three groups, first those where all carriers support Nokia brand. Then those where at least one but not all carriers offer the brand. And finally those where as of today, October 24, 2017, no carrier support is seen (but sales are available via other retailers like Amazon or other local retail outlets).



6 OUT OF 30 COUNTRIES WITH FULL CARRIER SUPPORT OF NOKIA SMARTPHONES

In Alphabetical Order



Bulgaria . . . . . . . All Carriers (3 of 3 carriers advertise Nokia, also demand is exceeding supply, source reader 'Vlad')

Finland . . . . . . . . All Carriers (DNA & Elisa advertising, sources reader 'Asko' & Elisa, Telia sells, source Telia website)

Hungary . . . . . . All Carriers (Telenor, Vodafone & T-Mobile are all advertising Nokia, source reader 'zlutor')

Netherlands . . . All Carriers (Nokia 8 is on Dutch networks, source reader 'Winter')

Serbia . . . . . . . . All Carriers (MTS, VIP & Telenor each carry 2 of the 3 in some mix Nokia 3, 5 & 6; source Nokiamob)

Switzerland . . . All Carriers (all major carriers offering Nokia including among their 'brand list' feature, source reader 'Joe Fish')







18 OUT OF 30 COUNTRIES WITH PARTIAL CARRIER SUPPORT OF NOKIA SMARTPHONES

In Alphabetical Order



Australia . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Vodafone carries Nokia 3,5, 6. Source Vodafone)

Croatia . . . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Croatia Telecom, plus largest retailer, source Nokiamob)

Germany . . . . . . 2 Carriers (T-Mobile has 2 and O2 has 3 models, source reader 'Huber')

Hong Kong . . . . 1 Carrier (CSL plus 3 local retailers advertising Nokia 8, according to my observations)

India . . . . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Vodafone marketing 3, 4 & 6 says iGadgetWoman; plus manufacturing locally, source reader 'John A')

Indonesia . . . . . 1 Carrier (Indosat advertising Nokia 3 & 6, plus biggest local retailer source 'Abdul Muis' local manufacturing, source 'John A')

Malaysia . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Digi advertising Nokia 3 & 6, source reader 'Abdul Muis')

Mexico . . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Movistar is advertising Nokia 6, via reader 'Rigoberto Calleja')

New Zealand . . 1 Carrier (Spark carries Nokia 3, 5, 6 & 8. Source Spark)

Nigeria . . . . . . . 1 Carrier (9mobile is advertising Nokia 8, via Twitter follower 'Mister Mobility' aka @moverick)

Poland . . . . . . . 3 Carriers (3 out of 4 carriers selling Nokia, heavily advertised. Source reader 'Mike')

Portugal . . . . . . 2 Carriers (NOS & Vodafone have Nokia 3, 5 & 8 models, source reader 'Pedro')

Romania . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Vodafone offers Nokia 3, 8. source Vodafone Romania)

Sweden . . . . . . . 2 Carriers (Telia and Telenor selling Nokia source reader 'John A')

Spain . . . . . . . . 3 Carriers (3 of 4 carriers are advertising Nokia 3, source reader 'Luis Calvo')

Turkey . . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Vodafone running ads for Nokia, source reader 'John A')

UAE . . . . . . . . . 1 Carrier (Etisalat has 3 Nokia models, source reader 'Abdul Muis')

UK . . . . . . . . . . 2 Carriers (EE & Virgin, also largest retailer Carphone Warehouse, source: Android Authority)







6 OUT OF 30 COUNTRIES WITH NO CARRIER SUPPORT YET

Canada . . . . . . No Carriers (no carriers, avail on Amazon, source reader 'Wayne Borean')

China . . . . . . . . No Carriers (one retail channel, source HMD)

Italy . . . . . . . . . No Carriers (one retail channel. advertising of Nokia 8 coming for Christmas, source HMD)

South Africa . . No Carriers (no carriers, source Twitter follower 'MadDawg' aka @SweetMandoza)

Thailand . . . . . . No Carriers (no carriers, retailer Jaymart sells it, by my observation)

USA . . . . . . . . . No Carriers (one retail channel Amazon, source reader 'Jim Glue')





ABOVE listing is crowd-sourced by readers of CDB blog and my Twitter followers. This listing MAY BE freely shared in any media and in any way you want, without any further permissions from me or this blog. Please indicate the DATE you saw the data, as this listing will likely grow over time, with more input from readers and Twitter followers, so your listing has a 'time stamp' on it if you publish it. I'd appreciate a link to this blog if you publish to an online source.





This is clearly a crowd-sourced listing. I warmly welcome any additions corrections and further info that anyone can offer. Please feel free to post into comments and I will update the listing, or you can send me info via Twitter where I am @tomiahonen or my email which is tomi at tomiahonen dot com. I will be most happy to include your name as a contributor to this listing.



So far my thoughts of the sampling, 24 of 30 countries sampled have at least one carrier. And in 6 of 30 countries, all carriers already support Nokia smartphone sales. Considering that HMD only started (outside of China) in June this is a VERY solid start. Several of the world's largest handset markets have carrier support already including India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Mexico, Turkey and Germany. Yes, this is a good start. Go get them HMD, good luck! Lykkyä tykö!