Whispers From the Void - When nothing is going on in tech, a few brief observations on the occasional news tidbits

This seems to be an exceptionally quiet summer for tech. I don't remember this quiet a summer in mobile/tech news in 20 years.. but there have been a few slight items that may be worth mentioning.
Nokia comeback ie HMD. In India Amazon has seen 1M preorders of Nokia 6 in one month (before it ships). That is a VERY healthy sign for HMD.
Talking of Nokia, haha, this is the 'real' Nokia not HMD - Apple reached settlement to pay $2B yes BILLION in royalties to Nokia out of iPhone patent infringements and a long-running lawsuit. Yes. Apple admits by this action (while not admitting in public) that it had been stealing from Nokia intellectual property for YEARS. And this proves finally and conclusively that even APPLE admits, that Nokia was the leader that they stole from. Which confirms my long-running thesis we've often laughed at on this blog - to see what will be on the next iPhone, just look at a 3 year old Nokia flagship haha... Yes, Apple now paid $2 Billion dollars.
By the way, can you imagine working for a tech company that was 3 years ahead of Apple - AHEAD of Apple - and twice the size of Apple in Apple's 'main' business ie smartphones (which wasn't even YOUR main business at that time, when Nokia's main business was still 'featurephones' ie dumbphones) and then your CEO declares that your company is sinking and you have to jump off a burning oil platform? You'd be suicidal and know your new CEO was a maniac. And obviously he was, the worst CEO in corporate history - Stephen Elop. Yes Elop, the E-Flop as many called him in Finland, the dimwit CEO who took the company 3 years ahead of Apple, selling more than 2x the number of smartphones than Apple, profitably, and the only handset maker that had never reported a loss even in two tech recessions, either in its dumbphone unit or its smartphone unit - and the CEO threw all that away.
PS Windows Phone is of course dead. An increasing number of major app developers are now abandoning the support of the platform. It is dead. It has been dead for years.
Now onto other companies. What is it with Samsung. Hey, first CONGRATULATIONS. Did you notice it? Samsung just passed Intel as the world's largest chip-maker !!! Wow. First Sony (TV sets) then Nokia (handsets) now Intel (chips). Wow. Samsung rulez...
And what about our favorite race? Is it possible that Sammy is going to bring us DIFFERENTIATION? We have 3 items of interesting news. There is a new FLIP phone Sammy with dual large screens inside the flip. Interesting experiment in form factor. What about camera races? Rumors say Note 8 will have 3x optical zoom. Oh, I'd love to see some real competition again in camera tech on smartphones.... and what about the thing we most want in our phones? BATTERY LIFE. Rumors suggest Galaxy 9 will feature a BIGGER battery. While Apple obsess about making the ridiculously-thin iPhone EVEN THINNER (who said their phone was too THICK?) like a supermodel attempting to slim down by throwing up all the little bit of food they temporarily digested - as the iPhone focuses on silly-thin specs, Sammy finally seems to have listened to what consumers BEG for - better battery life. Gosh, a bigger battery in Galaxy 9 - that could be another killer feature where Sammy leads the iPhone for several years again... good move (if the rumor turns out to be true, of course)
Talking of rumors - Apple rumors suggest iPhone will launch on time. Lets hope so. And here's to wishing Apple give us a monster iPhone that will celebrate 10 years of iPhones and set the Christmas sales period on fire. (Although all rumors of the new specs seem to suggest nothing spectacular at all)
Did I mention Windows Phone is dead? Oh, and Elop was the Worst CEO Ever? Good.
There are no news about outsiders either (Jolla, Fairphone), and the noise about the Pixel has almost completely receded.
As for the promising Google Tango technology, the single successor to the initial Lenovo Phab2 Pro has been the Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL (about which the technosphere seems to have been silent). Another Google dud (after so very many of them?)
"Rumors say Note 8 will have 3x optical zoom."
High-quality, high-factor zoom is still a major issue that leading cameraphone manufacturers will continue to tackle with a variety of approaches.
"all rumors of the new [iPhone] specs seem to suggest nothing spectacular at all"
which is nothing out of the ordinary. Apple tends to introduce major changes in its mobile phones only in a two-year rhythm. The iPhone 7 brought significant changes already -- in the interface (e.g. home button, ditching the 3.5 jack) and camera.
"this proves finally and conclusively that even APPLE admits, that Nokia was the leader that they stole from."
There were supposed to be 32 patents in question, but I could only find out the details about 18 of them (the Landgerichte Mannheim, Düsseldorf and München do not seem to have an electronic docket where one could peruse the claimants' documentation).
6 of them deal with video coding, 2 with subpixel interpolation (relevant for Pureview?), 1 with automatic translation of natural language into database queries, 1 about the design of smartphone chassis, 1 about remote device management.
There are furthermore 7 patents dealing with wireless (1 about dealing with unreliable RF signal, 3 with optimizations of implementation of RF subsystem, 2 about optimizing power management, 1 antenna design).
That the patents Apple was infringing deal with image processing and especially wireless -- bolster my contention regarding the actual core competencies of Apple, and that I exposed in other comments elsewhere.
Posted by: E.Casais | August 14, 2017 at 04:11 PM
Tomi,
You forgot to mention that Windows Phone is dead.
Fifteen years ago everyone in North American tech was terrified of Microsoft. Now everyone ignores them.
The mighty have fallen, and no one cares.
But it was fun to watch.
Posted by: Wayne Borean | August 14, 2017 at 04:33 PM
Hmm. Let's try this again, and see if my profile pic shows.
Posted by: Wayneborean | August 14, 2017 at 04:34 PM
Ah. You have to sign in with Twitter before commenting!
Posted by: Wayneborean | August 14, 2017 at 04:35 PM
@TomiC1uckzacde
Please grow up.
You're not successful in intimidating Tomi
But you're successful in making you look unintelligent.
Posted by: Abdul Muis | August 14, 2017 at 05:15 PM
@E. Casais
"Another Google dud (after so very many of them?)"
If you're affraid of failure. You already failed.
This is what makes Google a Google now.
Posted by: Abdul Muis | August 14, 2017 at 05:18 PM
3x zoom....because more is better. Is that "regular" and "3x" only...like the iPhone 7+ has regular and 2x? If so...wow, that's a mistake. How so Jim, please tell us.
Ok, glad you asked. The longer the lens the dimmer (smaller aperture). To get long and bright, you get heavy and big. So I don't expect Samsung to have invented an amazing leap in optics. They are going with longer and dimmer. The iPhone 2x lens is dimmer as well...and so it's slower to focus and needs good light for best effect.
Already you have to have a decent amount of room to use the 2x to take a shot of a person. 3x and you won't be using it very much as a portrait lens. Perhaps taking pictures of birds is something Samsung customers do more of than photos of people.
Will it have optical image stabilization? It better. The iPhone doesn't on it's 2x lens. The longer the more camera shake is an issue.
But hey, I'm sure Samsung would NEVER just put out "more x" without thinking these things through. I'm sure it's 3x with a nice wide aperture and optical image stabilization. Take THAT Apple.
Posted by: Jim Glue | August 14, 2017 at 05:20 PM
"If you're affraid of failure. You already failed."
I am not sure about your message, but clearly Google has often launched promising technologies, in which it invested quite a lot, and made a big initial splash, only to seem to lose interest in them very soon thereafter.
I mean, not redefining them after experience with the initial and relaunching a V2.0, but simply letting them die on the vine without any effort at improvement or reformulation.
Google glasses is a prominent example. I was quite impressed by Tango initially. Now it seems to be handled in a "stepmotherly way" as Germans say (only two devices in 9 months, no prominent services, no promotion).
Posted by: E.Casais | August 14, 2017 at 06:14 PM
"Perhaps taking pictures of birds is something Samsung customers do more of than photos of people."
Yes, photographing animals is a very nice use case. Although 3x is probably insufficient for birds.
"To get long and bright, you get heavy and big."
There is no eschewing the laws of physics.
Whether relying upon monster sensors+optics like Nokia did in the 808, or clever optics like the ASUS Zenfone Zoom, sacrificing the ultra-slim phone body is unavoidable. Personally, I do not mind handling a bulkier frame. These are no bulkier than what most phones were 7 years ago, anyway, so I wonder why marketing people seem to think it is such a big deal. A monster like the Samsung K Zoom, on the other hand, clearly oversteps the usability boundaries.
Posted by: E.Casais | August 14, 2017 at 06:26 PM
Hi EC,
I hear you. I just can't help but see the 3x as a "we can beat Apple by putting 1 more x" and "damn the consequences". I don't think that the user is even in their mind. I can only imagine what Samsung could do if they every really learned from Apple about how to approach a product. Horses for courses. The Note has a stylus and for sure that has use cases that I would like and can't get from Apple.
Oh...while we are on the topic of "feature envy". I must say I have ZERO interest in wireless charging. How hard is it to plug your phone into the charger? How MANY of these charging bases would I have to buy to have wireless charging everywhere I currently charge my phone? How many times will your or another person or your cat knock your phone off it's charging pad?
Now wireless charging where my phone stays in my pocket but gets charged because it's in the same room as my charger...that would be cool. Short of that...I'm happy to have wireless charging be an Android exclusive.
Quick charging on the other hand....I really appreciate having that in my AirPods and would love to have it in my iPhone. Not at the expense of exploding phones...but must manufacturers apparently can use quick charging and not have their phones blow up.
I am looking forward to the new iPhone. I will probably get it...even though I just got the 7+. I just want that big screen in a smaller format. The question will be if my carrier will have it's act together for me to be able to preOrder the moment one can. If not, that phone will be impossible to get before next year.
Posted by: Jim Glue | August 14, 2017 at 06:45 PM
'I just can't help but see the 3x as a "we can beat Apple by putting 1 more x" and "damn the consequences".'
Nokia 808, Asus Zenfone Zoom already provided 3x, so it would not even be a first.
On the other hand, we should remember this is just a rumour, so there is little point in getting over-excited about it (for or against).
Posted by: E.Casais | August 14, 2017 at 07:22 PM
Hi Tommy. Any insights about Huawei? Looks that it is quickly grabing ground from Samsung.
Posted by: PAULO BERNARDOCKI | August 14, 2017 at 08:45 PM
@E.Casais
Nokia 808 provided about 2x zoom for 8MP images. Maybe just slightly more but nowhere close to 3x.
The iPhone 7 Plus has 5.6x lossless zoom for 1080p video while Nokia 808 has about 5x lossless zoom for 1080p videos.
About Apple paying Nokia 1.7 Billion.
Apple paying 2 Billion to Nokia is lost of money, but may be much or it's not that much depending on for what time period that money is paid for. In 2008 decade Nokia paid even more to Qualcomm in a similar situation. Now Apple paid 1.7 Billion while in 2008 Nokia paid Qualcomm 2.3 Billion.
Now I wouldn't be that sure that Apple paying Nokia 1.7 Billion would mean Nokia is the leader or Apple stole from Nokia. I wouldn't also be sure that Nokia would have been stealing from Qualcomm in 2008 or that Qualcomm would have been the leader in some way even while Nokia had to pay Qualcomm 2.3 Billion for using Qualcomm patents without licensing them. Pretty much the same Apple did now.
Posted by: Lullz | August 15, 2017 at 09:59 AM