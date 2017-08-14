Whispers From the Void - When nothing is going on in tech, a few brief observations on the occasional news tidbits

This seems to be an exceptionally quiet summer for tech. I don't remember this quiet a summer in mobile/tech news in 20 years.. but there have been a few slight items that may be worth mentioning.

Nokia comeback ie HMD. In India Amazon has seen 1M preorders of Nokia 6 in one month (before it ships). That is a VERY healthy sign for HMD.



Talking of Nokia, haha, this is the 'real' Nokia not HMD - Apple reached settlement to pay $2B yes BILLION in royalties to Nokia out of iPhone patent infringements and a long-running lawsuit. Yes. Apple admits by this action (while not admitting in public) that it had been stealing from Nokia intellectual property for YEARS. And this proves finally and conclusively that even APPLE admits, that Nokia was the leader that they stole from. Which confirms my long-running thesis we've often laughed at on this blog - to see what will be on the next iPhone, just look at a 3 year old Nokia flagship haha... Yes, Apple now paid $2 Billion dollars.



By the way, can you imagine working for a tech company that was 3 years ahead of Apple - AHEAD of Apple - and twice the size of Apple in Apple's 'main' business ie smartphones (which wasn't even YOUR main business at that time, when Nokia's main business was still 'featurephones' ie dumbphones) and then your CEO declares that your company is sinking and you have to jump off a burning oil platform? You'd be suicidal and know your new CEO was a maniac. And obviously he was, the worst CEO in corporate history - Stephen Elop. Yes Elop, the E-Flop as many called him in Finland, the dimwit CEO who took the company 3 years ahead of Apple, selling more than 2x the number of smartphones than Apple, profitably, and the only handset maker that had never reported a loss even in two tech recessions, either in its dumbphone unit or its smartphone unit - and the CEO threw all that away.



PS Windows Phone is of course dead. An increasing number of major app developers are now abandoning the support of the platform. It is dead. It has been dead for years.



Now onto other companies. What is it with Samsung. Hey, first CONGRATULATIONS. Did you notice it? Samsung just passed Intel as the world's largest chip-maker !!! Wow. First Sony (TV sets) then Nokia (handsets) now Intel (chips). Wow. Samsung rulez...



And what about our favorite race? Is it possible that Sammy is going to bring us DIFFERENTIATION? We have 3 items of interesting news. There is a new FLIP phone Sammy with dual large screens inside the flip. Interesting experiment in form factor. What about camera races? Rumors say Note 8 will have 3x optical zoom. Oh, I'd love to see some real competition again in camera tech on smartphones.... and what about the thing we most want in our phones? BATTERY LIFE. Rumors suggest Galaxy 9 will feature a BIGGER battery. While Apple obsess about making the ridiculously-thin iPhone EVEN THINNER (who said their phone was too THICK?) like a supermodel attempting to slim down by throwing up all the little bit of food they temporarily digested - as the iPhone focuses on silly-thin specs, Sammy finally seems to have listened to what consumers BEG for - better battery life. Gosh, a bigger battery in Galaxy 9 - that could be another killer feature where Sammy leads the iPhone for several years again... good move (if the rumor turns out to be true, of course)



Talking of rumors - Apple rumors suggest iPhone will launch on time. Lets hope so. And here's to wishing Apple give us a monster iPhone that will celebrate 10 years of iPhones and set the Christmas sales period on fire. (Although all rumors of the new specs seem to suggest nothing spectacular at all)



Did I mention Windows Phone is dead? Oh, and Elop was the Worst CEO Ever? Good.





