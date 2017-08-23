Q2 Smartphone Market Top 10 Numbers

Time for the Quarterly update to the smartphone market. As always, I use the average of the big analyst houses to get the overall market size (is 356.1 million for Q2 of 2017, up 2% from Q1 of this year, and up 4% vs same quarter one year ago). Then I seek the best possible info about the various brands, and do my best fit to get the numbers to work out. It is somewhat a guess-work as so many of the manufacturers in the Top 10 do not give their official numbers (and I am a bit suspicious of the stunningly big Xiaomi number, but am taking them at their word). So here goes. First up the Top 10 brands for Q2 in smartphones:
BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q2 2017
Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q1 2017
1 (1) . . . Samsung . . . . 80.2 M . . 22.5% . . . . . . . ( 22.7% )
2 (2) . . . Apple . . . . . . . 41.0 M . . 11.5% . . . . . . . ( 14.5% )
3 (3) . . . Huawei . . . . . . 37.7 M . . 10.6% . . . . . . . ( 9.9% )
4 (4) . . . Oppo . . . . . . . . 27.8 M . . . 7.8% . . . . . . . ( 8.0% )
5 (-) . . . Xiaomi . . . . . . 23.2 M . . . 6.5% . . . . . . . ( 2.5% )
6 (5) . . . Vivo . . . . . . . . 21.3 M . . . 6.0% . . . . . . . ( 6.3% )
7 (9) . . . ZTE . . . . . . . . 18.4 M . . . 5.2% . . . . . . . ( 2.6% )
8 (6) . . . LG . . . . . . . . . 13.2 M . . . 3.7% . . . . . . . ( 4.2% )
9 (7) . . . Lenovo . . . . . . 11.2 M . . . 3.1% . . . . . . . ( 3.8% )
10 (8) . . Gionee . . . . . . . .9.2 M . . . 2.6% . . . . . . . ( 2.7% )
Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.9 M
TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . 356.1 M
Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 23 Aug 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data
This table may be freely shared
So Xiaomi jumps back in (kicks out TCL/Alcatel). The top race was close between Huawei & Apple but the iPhone held the second ranking by one percentage point of market share. Check back this time next year, I think Huawei will then be one point ahead for this same quarter haha. On the top, no real surprises, Sammy, iPhone, Huawei is the Top 3. Oppo holding a pretty comfortable fourth place. A bit of a scuffle in mid-field but older smartphone brands LG and Lenovo are struggling and close to falling out. Gionee the newcomer last time holds the last Top 10 slot. A note from outside the Top 10, former Top 10 brand Coolpad seems to have some accounting problems and has for second period delayed its reporting... Don't hold your breath that they might be coming back any day soon.
In Smartphone OS wars, its Android with what, what was iPhone? Eleven and a half? So call the rest of the market at 12% and Android thus 88% market share. iOS 11.5% and rest of the pretenders at roughly 0.5%, combined.
In the Installed Base, the story also gets to be pretty boring.
SMARTPHONE INSTALLED BASE AT END OF JUNE 2017 BY OPERATING SYSTEM
Rank . OS Platform . . . . Units . . . . Market share Was Q1 2017
1 . . . . All Android . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,612 M . . . 81 % . . . . . . ( 81 %)
a . . . . . . Pure Android/Play . . . . 1,776 M . . . 55% . . . . . . ( 55%)
b . . . . . . Forked Anroid/AOSP . . . 836 M . . . 26% . . . . . . ( 26%)
2 . . . . iOS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 593 M . . . 18 % . . . . . . ( 19 %)
Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 M . . . . 1 % . . . . . . ( 1 %)
TOTAL Installed Base . 3,223 M smartphones (ie 3.2 Billion) in use at end of Q2, 2017
Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 23 Aug 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data
This table may be freely shared
There you go, no big changes but note, the 'other OS' combined category is mathematically at 0.53% so we are JUST about to round 'other' to zero, quite possibly in Q3 or latest by Q4. It is a two-horse race haha (which is no race, Android won this long ago).
Nothing much to comment here. The industry is headed to about 1.6 Billion smartphones sold this year, and a little bit over 80% of new phone handsets sold this year will be smartphones (under 20% ie about 350 million to 400 million units will be 'dumbphones' also known as featurephones). For those tracking 'Nokia return; numbers via HMD, note that the threshold to break into Top 10 brands is at about 10 million units quarterly - if Nokia sold 1M units of one handset in India in pre-orders, they still have a long way to go to get to 10M quarterly sales levels - but its a nice start nonetheless... Same threshold obviously holds for others who may dream of a comeback (Sony?) or brands who wish one day to be global giants (India brands like Micromax, Karbonn and Lava) etc.. 10M is the target number currently for quarterly sales...
As always, all data on this blog may be freely shared... If you need last quarter's numbers, they are here. More numbers after Q3 data is out.
Any estimates on Nokia/HMD sales? Your take on new Nokia 8 flagship?
Hi Nokipoika
Not yet haha, they ONLY just started to sell devices at the end of Q2. This quarter (Q3 ie July-Sept) will be first quarter where HMD has essentially a full period of sales of smartphones - but not full sales of all 3 handsets in all major markets (that roll-out is still ongoing). Q4 of this year (October-December) would be first proper 'full quarter' of sales, but we hopefully get SOME signs of quarterly sales levels of HMD Android Nokia smartphones (and perhaps also their 'dumbphone' numbers too, would be interesting) somewhere towards the end of this period.
As to Nokia 8, I think that is a 'placeholder' device, not the best HMD can do, which will be the successor to the Nokia 8, ie the Nokia 9 - THAT is their first 'proper' flagship, I think... :-)
PS to all other readers of the blog..
Nice nickname by 'Nokipoika' - it means 'little chimney-sweep (boy)' as in a Finnish children's song.
..Pieni nokipoika vaan, uunin piippuun kaa-too-aa... :-)
I remember singing that song as a kid
Any numbers for Google Pixel? I will be interested in the "new entrant" race for flagships: Pixel, Essential Phone, and Nokia 8.
How is HTC doing...other than terrible. Any predictions on when they will leave the market or be acquired? How about Alactel built Blackberry's?
The Chinese have certainly closed the gap on Apple. Use to be that Apple had more than the top 3 Chinese combined. Now Huawei is looking at being able to pass the iPhone during it's annual "lowest quarter".
Looking forward to next quarter and HMD - do you see them cracking the top 10? You aren't as excited about the Nokia 8 as I thought you would be with the first Premium Nokia branded handset after the Elop dark years. Do you think they priced it appropriately for the features vs what the competition at that price level are offering?
What do you think of the "Both-y" as a marquee feature for the Nokia 8? Am I merely a jaded iPhone fanboy for not thinking it's "all that" as an innovation?
When do you think HMD will come back with something stunning and innovative in the camera?
"I will be interested in the "new entrant" race for flagships: Pixel, Essential Phone, and Nokia 8."
Honestly, why bother?
Pixel is a confidential player, Essential Phones are not even available yet (it has been "any time now" for months), and the HMD devices will remain a bit player till the end of the year. Besides, they are just rehashes of existing flagship features without anything genuinely innovative. There is objectively nothing to be excited about them for now.
More generally, the real battle for mobile phones is not taking place at the high-end, but in the entry-level to mid-range. This is where the hundreds of millions/billions of new customers are to be gained, and where I expect genuinely mass-market services and innovative devices to appear.
The marginal players targeting the topmost layer of the 1st world markets in a bid to grab crumbs from Apple are irrelevant from that perspective, and just detract from what potentially much more powerful and important new entrants (from India and China) are doing.
