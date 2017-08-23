Q2 Smartphone Market Top 10 Numbers

Time for the Quarterly update to the smartphone market. As always, I use the average of the big analyst houses to get the overall market size (is 356.1 million for Q2 of 2017, up 2% from Q1 of this year, and up 4% vs same quarter one year ago). Then I seek the best possible info about the various brands, and do my best fit to get the numbers to work out. It is somewhat a guess-work as so many of the manufacturers in the Top 10 do not give their official numbers (and I am a bit suspicious of the stunningly big Xiaomi number, but am taking them at their word). So here goes. First up the Top 10 brands for Q2 in smartphones:



BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q2 2017



Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q1 2017

1 (1) . . . Samsung . . . . 80.2 M . . 22.5% . . . . . . . ( 22.7% )

2 (2) . . . Apple . . . . . . . 41.0 M . . 11.5% . . . . . . . ( 14.5% )

3 (3) . . . Huawei . . . . . . 37.7 M . . 10.6% . . . . . . . ( 9.9% )

4 (4) . . . Oppo . . . . . . . . 27.8 M . . . 7.8% . . . . . . . ( 8.0% )

5 (-) . . . Xiaomi . . . . . . 23.2 M . . . 6.5% . . . . . . . ( 2.5% )

6 (5) . . . Vivo . . . . . . . . 21.3 M . . . 6.0% . . . . . . . ( 6.3% )

7 (9) . . . ZTE . . . . . . . . 18.4 M . . . 5.2% . . . . . . . ( 2.6% )

8 (6) . . . LG . . . . . . . . . 13.2 M . . . 3.7% . . . . . . . ( 4.2% )

9 (7) . . . Lenovo . . . . . . 11.2 M . . . 3.1% . . . . . . . ( 3.8% )

10 (8) . . Gionee . . . . . . . .9.2 M . . . 2.6% . . . . . . . ( 2.7% )

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.9 M

TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . 356.1 M



Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 23 Aug 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data

This table may be freely shared



So Xiaomi jumps back in (kicks out TCL/Alcatel). The top race was close between Huawei & Apple but the iPhone held the second ranking by one percentage point of market share. Check back this time next year, I think Huawei will then be one point ahead for this same quarter haha. On the top, no real surprises, Sammy, iPhone, Huawei is the Top 3. Oppo holding a pretty comfortable fourth place. A bit of a scuffle in mid-field but older smartphone brands LG and Lenovo are struggling and close to falling out. Gionee the newcomer last time holds the last Top 10 slot. A note from outside the Top 10, former Top 10 brand Coolpad seems to have some accounting problems and has for second period delayed its reporting... Don't hold your breath that they might be coming back any day soon.



In Smartphone OS wars, its Android with what, what was iPhone? Eleven and a half? So call the rest of the market at 12% and Android thus 88% market share. iOS 11.5% and rest of the pretenders at roughly 0.5%, combined.



In the Installed Base, the story also gets to be pretty boring.



SMARTPHONE INSTALLED BASE AT END OF JUNE 2017 BY OPERATING SYSTEM



Rank . OS Platform . . . . Units . . . . Market share Was Q1 2017

1 . . . . All Android . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,612 M . . . 81 % . . . . . . ( 81 %)

a . . . . . . Pure Android/Play . . . . 1,776 M . . . 55% . . . . . . ( 55%)

b . . . . . . Forked Anroid/AOSP . . . 836 M . . . 26% . . . . . . ( 26%)

2 . . . . iOS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 593 M . . . 18 % . . . . . . ( 19 %)

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 M . . . . 1 % . . . . . . ( 1 %)

TOTAL Installed Base . 3,223 M smartphones (ie 3.2 Billion) in use at end of Q2, 2017



Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 23 Aug 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data

This table may be freely shared



There you go, no big changes but note, the 'other OS' combined category is mathematically at 0.53% so we are JUST about to round 'other' to zero, quite possibly in Q3 or latest by Q4. It is a two-horse race haha (which is no race, Android won this long ago).



Nothing much to comment here. The industry is headed to about 1.6 Billion smartphones sold this year, and a little bit over 80% of new phone handsets sold this year will be smartphones (under 20% ie about 350 million to 400 million units will be 'dumbphones' also known as featurephones). For those tracking 'Nokia return; numbers via HMD, note that the threshold to break into Top 10 brands is at about 10 million units quarterly - if Nokia sold 1M units of one handset in India in pre-orders, they still have a long way to go to get to 10M quarterly sales levels - but its a nice start nonetheless... Same threshold obviously holds for others who may dream of a comeback (Sony?) or brands who wish one day to be global giants (India brands like Micromax, Karbonn and Lava) etc.. 10M is the target number currently for quarterly sales...



As always, all data on this blog may be freely shared... If you need last quarter's numbers, they are here. More numbers after Q3 data is out.