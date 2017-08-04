iPhone Q2 and IDC and Strategy Analytics Top 5 Smartphone Numbers.

The Apple Q2 Results gave pretty much expected iPhone unit sales (ignoring the last-minute hysteria of some analysts) ie Apple hit pretty much a 12% sales level of 41.0 million units. We now await to find out the other data points we'll get and I'll do the Top 10. Meanwhile IDC and Strategy Analytics both gave their Q2 numbers for Top 5 and they both agree, its Samsung first, iPhone second, Huawei third, Oppo fourth and Xiaomi fifth. They also agree on market shares of others except SA had a slightly larger total market size, so by their numbers, iPhone market share would be rounded off to 11% if we round off market share to full points. In that case SA would have iPhone and Huawei both at 11% (while H is smaller, they are rounded 'up' while iPhone is rounded 'down' to 11%). So even by SA numbers, Huawei did not quite catch up to Apple (yet). They will. Probably this time next year Huawei will start to hit quarterly sales ahead of iPhone and the quite possibly in year 2019 Huawei would pass the iPhone in annual smartphone sales dropping Apple to third rank. As I've said consistently on every quarterly review since Sammy took its top spot, they are SAFELY the world's largest smartphone maker as they are. Nobody, neither Apple nor Huawei (nor haha Xiaomi) is challenging their lead. The silly articles that suggest that are, well written by writers perhaps you should stop following.... :-)

Anyway, getting ready to return from vacation, I'll do the Top 10 when we have all the info in that we can utilize. Meanwhile we know the Top 5.. :-)