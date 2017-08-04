My Photo

Ordering Information

Tomi on Twitter is @tomiahonen

  • Follow Tomi on Twitter as @tomiahonen
    Follow Tomi's Twitterfloods on all matters mobile, tech and media. Tomi has over 8,000 followers and was rated by Forbes as the most influential writer on mobile related topics

Book Tomi T Ahonen to Speak at Your Event

  • Contact Tomi T Ahonen for Speaking and Consulting Events
    Please write email to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com and indicate "Speaking Event" or "Consulting Work" or "Expert Witness" or whatever type of work you would like to offer. Tomi works regularly on all continents

Tomi on Video including his TED Talk

  • Tomi on Video including his TED Talk
    See Tomi on video from several recent keynote presentations and interviews, including his TED Talk in Hong Kong about Augmented Reality as the 8th Mass Media

Categories

Categories

Subscribe


Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Tidbits from Smartphone Wars - Carl Zeiss, HTC, Sammy and look out for Huawei vs iPhone next two quarters. | Main

August 04, 2017

iPhone Q2 and IDC and Strategy Analytics Top 5 Smartphone Numbers.

The Apple Q2 Results gave pretty much expected iPhone unit sales (ignoring the last-minute hysteria of some analysts) ie Apple hit pretty much a 12% sales level of 41.0 million units. We now await to find out the other data points we'll get and I'll do the Top 10. Meanwhile IDC and Strategy Analytics both gave their Q2 numbers for Top 5 and they both agree, its Samsung first, iPhone second, Huawei third, Oppo fourth and Xiaomi fifth. They also agree on market shares of others except SA had a slightly larger total market size, so by their numbers, iPhone market share would be rounded off to 11% if we round off market share to full points. In that case SA would have iPhone and Huawei both at 11% (while H is smaller, they are rounded 'up' while iPhone is rounded 'down' to 11%). So even by SA numbers, Huawei did not quite catch up to Apple (yet). They will. Probably this time next year Huawei will start to hit quarterly sales ahead of iPhone and the quite possibly in year 2019 Huawei would pass the iPhone in annual smartphone sales dropping Apple to third rank. As I've said consistently on every quarterly review since Sammy took its top spot, they are SAFELY the world's largest smartphone maker as they are. Nobody, neither Apple nor Huawei (nor haha Xiaomi) is challenging their lead. The silly articles that suggest that are, well written by writers perhaps you should stop following.... :-)

 

Anyway, getting ready to return from vacation, I'll do the Top 10 when we have all the info in that we can utilize. Meanwhile we know the Top 5.. :-)

 

Posted by at 11:30 AM |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Available for Consulting and Speakerships

  • Available for Consulting & Speaking
    Tomi Ahonen is a bestselling author whose twelve books on mobile have already been referenced in over 100 books by his peers. Rated the most influential expert in mobile by Forbes in December 2011, Tomi speaks regularly at conferences doing about 20 public speakerships annually. With over 250 public speaking engagements, Tomi been seen by a cumulative audience of over 100,000 people on all six inhabited continents. The former Nokia executive has run a consulting practise on digital convergence, interactive media, engagement marketing, high tech and next generation mobile. Tomi is currently based out of Hong Kong but supports Fortune 500 sized companies across the globe. His reference client list includes Axiata, Bank of America, BBC, BNP Paribas, China Mobile, Emap, Ericsson, Google, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, IBM, Intel, LG, MTS, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, Ogilvy, Orange, RIM, Sanomamedia, Telenor, TeliaSonera, Three, Tigo, Vodafone, etc. To see his full bio and his books, visit www.tomiahonen.com Tomi Ahonen lectures at Oxford University's short courses on next generation mobile and digital convergence. Follow him on Twitter as @tomiahonen. Tomi also has a Facebook and Linked In page under his own name. He is available for consulting, speaking engagements and as expert witness, please write to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Tomi's eBooks on Mobile Pearls

  • Pearls Vol 1: Mobile Advertising
    Tomi's first eBook is 171 pages with 50 case studies of real cases of mobile advertising and marketing in 19 countries on four continents. See this link for the only place where you can order the eBook for download

Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009

  • Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009
    A comprehensive statistical review of the total mobile industry, in 171 pages, has 70 tables and charts, and fits on your smartphone to carry in your pocket every day.

Alan's Third Book: No Straight Lines

Tomi's Fave Twitterati