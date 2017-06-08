Next Stage for Mobile and Identity? Yes UAE just deployed passport onto smartphones, first in use Dubai Terminal 3 and Emirates airline

Congratulations UAE, Dubai airport and Emirates for a big first that many of us in the geeky tech industry have forecasted for years, decades even. The world's first mobile passport is now operational in the UAE. Dubai's Terminal 3 and initially Emirates Airline will allow passengers to use a digital passport on a smartphone instead of showing a physical printed passport. Story was reported in Gulf News today. Note that the UAE was also the world's first country to issue national driver's licences onto mobile phones a few years ago and we celebrated that milestone here on this blog where I reminded readers, the passport will be next. So if you thought digital money, identity, privacy, mobile wallets etc will be huge - think again. Now that even passports go onto mobile, it will be enormous. Bigger than you thought.



(PS a bit of pro tip frequent traveller advice: make sure you still carry your physical passport because at this point only one airport does this - so on your return flight, you will still need the old paper based passport for now, haha.. Lets see who becomes the second airport to offer this facility and will there be direct flights so someone could do a round trip between those two locations)