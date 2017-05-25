My Photo

May 25, 2017

Smartphone Q1 Stats including Installed Base (now with forked Android data also included) - hey, a new brand into Top 10

Time for Q1 Quarterly data for smartphone market. We do have a new brand into the Top 10. And I will now report the forked Android slice in the installed base, as we finally can estimate that number from solid sources. So lets do the market overall. The average of the big analyst houses gives us a total market size in calendar Quarter 1 (January-March) of 2017 as 350.4 million smartphones sold globally. That is up 5% compared to the same quarter a year ago. This period is the gift-giving season in China and Chinese sales (and brands) tend to overshadow others in this quarter. If the full year continues on a 5% growth path, we'd look at about 1.55 Billion total smartphones sold this year. Lets do the big table:

BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q1 2017

Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q4 2016 
1 (2) . . . Samsung . . . .  79.4 M . . 22.7% . . . . . . . ( 17.9% ) 
2 (1) . . . Apple  . . . . . . . 50.8 M . . 14.5% . . . . . . . ( 18.0% ) 
3 (3) . . . Huawei  . . . . . . 34.6 M . . . 9.9% . . . . . . . (10.4% ) 
4 (4) . . . Oppo . . . . . . . . 28.0 M . . . 8.0% . . . . . . . (   7.1% )
5 (5) . . . Vivo . . . . . . . . . 22.0 M . . . 6.3% . . . . . . . (   5.6% ) 
6 (9) . . . LG  . . . . . . . .  . 14.8 M . . . 4.2% . . . . . . . (   3.3% ) 
7 (7) . . . Lenovo .  . . . . . 13.2 M . . . 3.8% . . . . . . . (   3.8% )
8 (8) . . . Gionee . . . . . . . .9.6 M . . . 2.7% . . . . . . .  (   3.5% )
9 (6) . . . ZTE  . . . . . . . . . 9.2 M . . . 2.6% . . . . . . . (   5.2% )
10 (10) . TCL/Alcatel . . .  8.7 M . . . 2.5% . . . . . . . (  2.4% ) 
Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.2 M
TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . 350.4 M

Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 25 May 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data
This table may be freely shared 

Thats the big table. Newcomer Gionee is of course from China. Did you even notice who is no longer in the table? Yeah, Xiaomi has now dropped out of the Top 10. TCL/Alcatel and ZTE can hang on because of their large international footprint, even if they have a hard time in China, they still sell enough in volume to be more stable in their standings. And for LG, gotta say in this China gift-giving period, good job to climb back to number 6 and for their business, they're at about break-even to return to profits again if they're lucky. Samsung is of course the biggest. Apple is safe in second place, with Huawei lurking back there solidly in third rank.


The OS wars is 85% Andorid, 14.5% iOS and about half a percent more or less, all others. But note, of Android, one third are forked AOSP devices (maybe more this quarter with China sales at its annual peak level)

The Installed Base looks like this:

SMARTPHONE INSTALLED BASE AT END OF MARCH 2017 BY OPERATING SYSTEM

Rank . OS Platform . . . . Units . . . . Market share  Was Q4 2016
1 . . . . All Android . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,584 M . . . 81 % . . . . . . ( 79 %)  
a . . . . . . Pure Android/Play . . . . 1,757 M . . . 55%
b . . . . . . Forked Anroid/AOSP . . . 827 M . . . 26%
2 . . . . iOS  . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 603 M . . . 19 % . . . . . . ( 19 %) 
Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 M  . . . . 1 % . . . . . . (   1 %)
TOTAL Installed Base . 3,211 M smartphones (ie 3.2 Billion) in use at end of Q1, 2017

Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 25 May 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data
This table may be freely shared 

Industry sits at 3.2 Billion smartphones in use globally. 4 out of 5 smartphones in use has some version of Android on it, the rest are iPhones (lots of older iPhones still in circulation, Apple's installed base is significantly higher than its actual sales percentage, as the device has a passionate following). I now separate out also the pure Google Android ie Play Store capable devices and the forked Androids ie AOSP (Android Open Source Platform) devices mostly out of China and India. They are 32% of all Androids in use, so 26% of all smartphones in use.

As always, feel free to share the data. If you need more mobile industry numbers, check out the brand new TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

Posted by at 11:58 AM

Comments

ReadandLearn

¿What?

You do not compare Q4 2016 to Q1 2017. You compare Q1 2017 to Q 2016.

Basic thing to do.

Posted by: ReadandLearn | May 25, 2017 at 12:44 PM

wolf

Thanks for the numbers. Do you also have an estimate of the Nokia unit sales for Q1 2017?

Posted by: wolf | May 25, 2017 at 12:45 PM

ReadandLearn

And you should take this in to the considaration...

appleinsider.com/articles/17/05/17/google-io17-android-deployment-rate-continues-to-slip-backward

"If Android were actually delivering modern phones at lower prices, new users would be cost effectively gaining access to the latest Nougat. They're clearly not

Four years ago, things looked rough for Android because "only" 33 percent of Google Play users were on Google's latest version of Android. Today Google's ability to keep its platform modern, patched and updated has deteriorated even more dramatically. How is that even possible?"

Posted by: ReadandLearn | May 25, 2017 at 12:48 PM

Wayne Brady

Thank you for your service. Do you have any light to share on HTC/Sony? Any indications that they are going to get out of the business altogether? What happened to HTC, once the #1 Android vendor. I hear Sony is changing gears yet again and is going to focus on flagship phones. What happened to Sony as a company...not just in mobile. I don't think Apple is in any danger of being a Nokia...but Sony, now there is a tale of warning for Apple.

How much of Lenovo are Motorola sales?

Any numbers on New Coke Nokia's sales?

Posted by: Wayne Brady | May 25, 2017 at 12:48 PM

TomiCuckzzzzzz

Idiot.

Posted by: TomiCuckzzzzzz | May 25, 2017 at 01:45 PM

ReadandLearn

" I don't think Apple is in any danger of being a Nokia...but Sony, now there is a tale of warning for Apple."

What?? It is the Apple who is killing the Sony as it did dozen and more of other companies including Nokias mobile phone business. Apple takes the air out of the others. There has been so many "iPhone killers" during these 10 years that it is ridiculous and all of them have failed massively.

Posted by: ReadandLearn | May 25, 2017 at 02:10 PM

