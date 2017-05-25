Smartphone Q1 Stats including Installed Base (now with forked Android data also included) - hey, a new brand into Top 10

Time for Q1 Quarterly data for smartphone market. We do have a new brand into the Top 10. And I will now report the forked Android slice in the installed base, as we finally can estimate that number from solid sources. So lets do the market overall. The average of the big analyst houses gives us a total market size in calendar Quarter 1 (January-March) of 2017 as 350.4 million smartphones sold globally. That is up 5% compared to the same quarter a year ago. This period is the gift-giving season in China and Chinese sales (and brands) tend to overshadow others in this quarter. If the full year continues on a 5% growth path, we'd look at about 1.55 Billion total smartphones sold this year. Lets do the big table:





BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q1 2017



Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q4 2016

1 (2) . . . Samsung . . . . 79.4 M . . 22.7% . . . . . . . ( 17.9% )

2 (1) . . . Apple . . . . . . . 50.8 M . . 14.5% . . . . . . . ( 18.0% )

3 (3) . . . Huawei . . . . . . 34.6 M . . . 9.9% . . . . . . . (10.4% )

4 (4) . . . Oppo . . . . . . . . 28.0 M . . . 8.0% . . . . . . . ( 7.1% )

5 (5) . . . Vivo . . . . . . . . . 22.0 M . . . 6.3% . . . . . . . ( 5.6% )

6 (9) . . . LG . . . . . . . . . 14.8 M . . . 4.2% . . . . . . . ( 3.3% )

7 (7) . . . Lenovo . . . . . . 13.2 M . . . 3.8% . . . . . . . ( 3.8% )

8 (8) . . . Gionee . . . . . . . .9.6 M . . . 2.7% . . . . . . . ( 3.5% )

9 (6) . . . ZTE . . . . . . . . . 9.2 M . . . 2.6% . . . . . . . ( 5.2% )

10 (10) . TCL/Alcatel . . . 8.7 M . . . 2.5% . . . . . . . ( 2.4% )

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.2 M

TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . 350.4 M



Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 25 May 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data

This table may be freely shared



Thats the big table. Newcomer Gionee is of course from China. Did you even notice who is no longer in the table? Yeah, Xiaomi has now dropped out of the Top 10. TCL/Alcatel and ZTE can hang on because of their large international footprint, even if they have a hard time in China, they still sell enough in volume to be more stable in their standings. And for LG, gotta say in this China gift-giving period, good job to climb back to number 6 and for their business, they're at about break-even to return to profits again if they're lucky. Samsung is of course the biggest. Apple is safe in second place, with Huawei lurking back there solidly in third rank.





The OS wars is 85% Andorid, 14.5% iOS and about half a percent more or less, all others. But note, of Android, one third are forked AOSP devices (maybe more this quarter with China sales at its annual peak level)



The Installed Base looks like this:



SMARTPHONE INSTALLED BASE AT END OF MARCH 2017 BY OPERATING SYSTEM



Rank . OS Platform . . . . Units . . . . Market share Was Q4 2016

1 . . . . All Android . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,584 M . . . 81 % . . . . . . ( 79 %)

a . . . . . . Pure Android/Play . . . . 1,757 M . . . 55%

b . . . . . . Forked Anroid/AOSP . . . 827 M . . . 26%

2 . . . . iOS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 603 M . . . 19 % . . . . . . ( 19 %)

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 M . . . . 1 % . . . . . . ( 1 %)

TOTAL Installed Base . 3,211 M smartphones (ie 3.2 Billion) in use at end of Q1, 2017



Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 25 May 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data

This table may be freely shared



Industry sits at 3.2 Billion smartphones in use globally. 4 out of 5 smartphones in use has some version of Android on it, the rest are iPhones (lots of older iPhones still in circulation, Apple's installed base is significantly higher than its actual sales percentage, as the device has a passionate following). I now separate out also the pure Google Android ie Play Store capable devices and the forked Androids ie AOSP (Android Open Source Platform) devices mostly out of China and India. They are 32% of all Androids in use, so 26% of all smartphones in use.



As always, feel free to share the data. If you need more mobile industry numbers, check out the brand new TomiAhonen Almanac 2017.