Migration of Digital Services to Mobile: in Gaming, mobile becomes largest sector this year

The migration in digital proceeds relentlessly only in one direction: towards mobile. In everything from music to TV to newsmedia to books to yes, of course.. gaming. Newzoo has just published a new study of the global videogaming industry (worth $109 Billion dollars this year 2017, up 8% from last year). Here is Games Industry Biz article with the study and stats. What do we think of this world of Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, Angry Birds and of course now we must add.. Pokemon Go?
There are five major sectors of gaming revenues by gaming platforms: PC, internet, tablet, mobile and console gaming. This is a good methodology in that it separates out tablets from 'mobile' so we don't need to speculate on the relative scales of those, as many other analysts in various digital service groups still combine tablets into the slice of mobile. Last year 2016 is the last time that console gaming revenues still exceeded those of mobile gaming. This year mobile takes that lead. Mobile will account for 32% of total videogaming revenues this year vs 31% of console gaming. PC games account for 23%, tablets 10% and online internet gaming 4% of total videogaming global revenues. So on our thesis of 'mobile will win' here is another milestone. A giant media industry - far bigger than cinema or music, and on par with global radio broadcasting industry revenues, gaming now finds that mobile is its largest slice. This year, 2017. 18 years from the birth of mobile gaming as an industry (launched first on NTT DoCoMo's iMode service on mobile phones, paid mobile gaming started in 1999 in Japan).
Where is gaming headed? PC gaming, online gaming and console gaming slices are flat vs last year in terms of revenues. Tablet gaming shows modest gains. But mobile? Grew by a massive 19% in just one year. Mobile slice of gaming is growing at more than twice the rate of the gaming industry overall. What does Newzoo then expect of the near future with these trends? By 2020 Newzoo expects 40% of total videogaming revenues to come from mobile and be worth $65 Billion dollars all by itself. Yeah... mobile mobile mobile. If we study the pioneering mobile service industries like gaming or music or messaging, we can also draw lessons that will apply to later industries that get into mobile like payments or retail or travel.
Considering how much cheaper mobile games are - this is astonishing. Considering how many people have smartphones...perhaps not so astonishing after all.
I'm not much of a gamer (anymore). I don't have games on my computers, my consoles were bought for my kids, not me. We haven't bought a new game for them in years. But I do have a couple time-waster games on my iPhone.
If there was a way to distinguish the casual gamer (like myself) from the series gamer...I bet you'd see an even larger lead for mobile.
Posted by: Wayne Brady | April 28, 2017 at 04:49 PM
Part of me wonders - does it matter? Who is going to benefit from this that wasn't already benefitting from games? Is it such a big deal that a game developer supports PC's, consoles and now mobile? Are telco's benefitting? I suppose they sell more data?
I'm not so sure this is a disruption to the gaming industry the way messaging apps an Skype type voice apps disrupted the telecom revenue streams.
iOS and Android are open platforms so no game developer is being locked out. Nintendo has been slow to adopt mobile games, but that's a business decision not a technological threat.
I think it's more akin to Facebook and twitter. Mobile was no threat to their business...just another PLACE to ply their trade.
Posted by: Wayne Brady | April 28, 2017 at 04:55 PM