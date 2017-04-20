My Photo

« Twenty Years of Digital Convergence Around Mobile: What can we learn from the Cannibal of Cannibals? | Main

April 20, 2017

How Does 1B Augmented Reality Users Sound Now? As Facebook Pushes AR

How does that 1 Billion AR users by year 2020 sound now? Facebook has just ended its big developer event and the big theme was.. Augmented Reality. In fact FB now suggests it wants all its users to be the beta testers for FB's ideas in AR. Thats ... more than 1B users right there. Even before we add the other giants also playing in the AR space like Google and Microsoft; or the sudden successes we see such as Pokemon Go. Yes. Its getting ever more solid, my original forecast that AR will hit 1B users by year 2020. And yes, AR will be the 8th mass media.

 

When Facebook says AR is the next big thing, its time to re-watch the 'definitive' TEDx talk about AR - has had over 45,000 views.

And if you need the numbers, so you can judge your own company digital strategy and how it relates to emerging AR opportunities - the TomiAhonen Almanac added its first AR stats for the 2017 edition.

Posted by at 11:32 AM |

Comments

Winter

There was a documentary about the release of "Horizon Zero Dawn" by an Amsterdam game developer:

All in the game (mostly in Dutch)
https://www.vpro.nl/programmas/tegenlicht/kijk/afleveringen/2016-2017/all-in-the-game.html

That was a mega-game release. When asked about the future, the head of the company talks about AR and Pokemon Go. He too shares your vision of the future.

The site also has a few longreads about gaming and VR.
https://www.vpro.nl/programmas/tegenlicht/lees/bijlagen/2016-2017/all-in-the-game/longreads.html

This one is interesting:

‘We’re running with scissors’: Why some experts worry about VR dangers
Virtual gaslighting, augmented torture
http://www.polygon.com/features/2017/4/7/15205366/vr-danger-close

What they write holds too for AR.

Facebook's entry into AR has caused the same kind of warnings:

Climbing out of Facebook's reality hole
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/19/climbing-out-of-facebooks-reality-hole.html

Posted by: Winter | April 21, 2017 at 06:34 AM

Wayne Brady

I'm a skeptic. Not in the inevitable potential, but the timeline. Still, I'm enthusiastic of the effect of the push for AR on smartphone technology.

As in PC's before, gaming often drives the tech forward. And while gamers are a small part of the overall market, we all benefit from the improved tech.

Smartphones have reached the "over serving the market" probably a couple years back. That's why the mid-range, good enough Android phones have demolished the premium end of Android's market. As wonderful and sexy as the new Galaxy S8 Infinity screen is....the price of that phone is eye-watering.

Enter mobile AR/VR to drive demand for even faster processors and high rez screens. I'm more than satisfied with my iPhone's resolution, though it has lagged the premium Android phones for years. But for "looking at my device to see pictures and watch movies" - there is no need for "more than photo quality" (Apple calls it "Retina") pixel density. But - but the phone on your face, split in two for stereoscopic VR....and even Samsung's best screens are really "low rez" at this point.

But 3 years from now we are to have a billion user's? Maybe of Pokemon Go type apps - not of Facebook spaces kind.

Posted by: Wayne Brady | April 21, 2017 at 01:57 PM

