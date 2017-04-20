How Does 1B Augmented Reality Users Sound Now? As Facebook Pushes AR

How does that 1 Billion AR users by year 2020 sound now? Facebook has just ended its big developer event and the big theme was.. Augmented Reality. In fact FB now suggests it wants all its users to be the beta testers for FB's ideas in AR. Thats ... more than 1B users right there. Even before we add the other giants also playing in the AR space like Google and Microsoft; or the sudden successes we see such as Pokemon Go. Yes. Its getting ever more solid, my original forecast that AR will hit 1B users by year 2020. And yes, AR will be the 8th mass media.

When Facebook says AR is the next big thing, its time to re-watch the 'definitive' TEDx talk about AR - has had over 45,000 views.



And if you need the numbers, so you can judge your own company digital strategy and how it relates to emerging AR opportunities - the TomiAhonen Almanac added its first AR stats for the 2017 edition.