Understanding Internet Access: How Much is Mobile, What Kind of Mobile; and How Much is Access by PC or by Tablet

One of the 3 most requested charts from the brand new TomiAhonen Almanac 2017, which I just made free last week, based on a vote by readers - was the Internet Users chart. Lets dig a bit deeper into this chart and what all we know about internet use both on mobile and on personal computers. Lets start first with the vote-winner chart itself. This shows internet access based on how people access the internet, while allowing users to list multiple ways to access. So the total internet use is 3.5 Billion and some use only one way to access while others use more than one way, such as accessing on a work PC and on the smartphone at home.











Now lets dig a bit deeper, Lets take a few 'pairs' of findings based on this graphic





INTERNET USE BY A PERSONAL COMPUTER IN 2017

Total Internet Users Globally . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.5 Billion

Internet Access by PC of any kind at least some time . . 1.7 Billion people

Internet Access by People who Never Use a PC . . . . . . 1.8 Billion people

Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

This table may be freely shared





So first off, if you wanted to think that the internet is 'only half way' moved along the path to the mobile internet - then this type of evidence can be found. It does seem like 1.7 Billion use a PC (at least part of the time) and 1.8 Billion use a mobile. This is perilous thinking, Lets take the same graphic and now take the opposite reach.





INTERNET USE BY A MOBILE PHONE IN 2017

Total Internet Users Globally . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.5 Billion

Internet Access by Mobile of any kind at least some time . . 3.3 Billion people

Internet Access by People who Never Use a Mobile . . . . . . 0.2 Billion people

Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

This table may be freely shared





Wow? Yes, that is true. The shift to a mobile internet is 'not just past its half-point'. It is 'nearly completed' and 94% of all who access the internet today do so on a mobile phone - at least part of the time! Yes, 3.3 Billion people access the internet on a mobile phone at least part of the time and only 200 million are left of those very luddite people who will not use a mobile phone for their internet browsing and only do so on a PC.





WHAT KIND OF MOBILE?



So first, lets remember a tablet is not a mobile phone. A tablet is an ultra-portable PC. So tablet use is not counted in 'mobile internet' stats in this table nor on this blog or in my books or in the Almanac 2017. Tablets are ultra-portable PCs and this is increasingly the definition also accepted by the PC side of the argument. So when I say 'internet from mobile' in this article today, or in my books etc, I always mean 'real' mobile as in a phone you can put in your pocket. A large-screen smartphone ie 'phablet' is a mobile (like an iPhone 6 Plus) but a tablet is not a mobile (like an iPad). Tablets are counted in the PC side on the table we are examining.



So returning to the question, what kind of mobile? We get a lot of illumination from the chart. It shows the count by smartphones. What surprises many experts and analysts in the West, is that there are still many who use a mobile phone to access the internet - whose mobile phone is not a smartphone! How is that balance going? We have the data.



INTERNET USE VIA A SMARTPHONE AND FEATUREPHONE IN 2017

Total Internet Users Globally . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.5 Billion

Internet Access by Mobile of any kind at least some time . . 3.3 Billion people

Internet Access by Mobile using a Smartphone . . . . . . . . . . 2.8 Billion people

Internet Access by Mobile using a Featurephone . . . . . . . . 0.5 Billion people

Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

This table may be freely shared



Yes out of all 3.3 Billion active mobile internet users, 500 million today still do not own a smartphone and are using a featurephone to access the internet. That is 15% of all mobile internet users globally. And to put it in context - more people access the internet on a 'dumbphone' featurephone - than the total usage of internet at internet cafes around the world. That should make you think a moment. How many of those featurephones still use WAP to access the internet on a non-3G network? 200 million. So yeah. As many people as those who never go to the internet on a mobile phone, now still surf the internet on very rudimentary basic WAP pages on a 2G network connection speed.



AND OF PC USERS



So lets then look on the PC side. We do have the actual count of tablet PC users (800 million) out of total PC+Tablet users (1.7 Billion). So the tablet is now almost at half-point of all PC-based internet access.



INTERNET USE BY A PERSONAL COMPUTER AND TABLET IN 2017

Total Internet Users Globally . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.5 Billion

Internet Access by PC of any kind at least some time . . 1.7 Billion people

Internet Access by Tablet PC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.8 Billion people

Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

This table may be freely shared

So 47% of all who use a PC of some kind to access the internet, are now using a Tablet PC at least part of the time. That will shift over to more than half this year 2017 as the total active population of Tablet PCs slowly approaches the 1 Billion level (it won't get there this year). Out of the Almanac 2017 I can reveal that there are more phablets in use today than tablets but you'll need to buy the Almanac 2017 if you want more such details. This was the freebie gift that my readers voted to make free out of the 107 charts and tables in the Almanac.



If you would like more information about the internet mobile or PC based, please see the TomiAhonen Almanac 2017. It has a whole chapter just on the mobile internet which has the following charts and tables:







Chapter 6 of the TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 - MOBILE INTERNET (16 pages, 9 charts)

Mobile Human Subscriptions, Messaging and Premium Data Users 2003-2016

Mobile Data User Numbers by Different Definitions

Internet Access by Type Allowing For Multiple Use 2002-2016

Access Method of Internet Users 2016

Internet Access Method Allowing Multiple Methods (this is the chart you see in the above)

Mobile Data Users Regionally

Total Mobile Data Revenues 2003-2016

Mobile Premium Data Revenus as Average Per Subscriber 2003-2016

Mobile VAS Data ARPU by Active VAS User 2003-2016





To see more of the TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 - 215 pages, 207 charts and tablets, costing only 9.99 Euros / 9.49 UK Pounds / 13.99 US Dollars - including ordering information, see TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 Information and Ordering Page.