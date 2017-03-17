My Photo

March 17, 2017

Major Milestone in Mobile Migration: Adidas Says Goodbye to TV Advertisements... because of mobile

The transition to mobile continues at a relentless pace. We've seen signs of how massive that shift can be and of what may be coming. Now we have another huge milestone. Adidas the sporting brand has just declared that they will end TV advertising and the primary reason is mobile. Their target audience is glued to smartphone screens and if you want to reach that audience, you have to go with that media.

At first it was merely the argument of 'can we do the internet on mobile' and would anyone bother to do so. Earliest mobile internet experiences were slow and clumsy on tiny screens, slow networks, WAP services, no touch screens and no color. But it was a start and then we've seen the evolution where today only 200 million people are left who never use a mobile phone to access the internet - 3.3 Billion out of 3.5 Billion internet users do use mobile, and 1.8 Billion, just over half, never use a PC or tablet of any kind to access the internet.

So next came the idea of 'mobile first'. That if the majority of users were actually accessing the internet on a mobile phone, rather than a PC, then it makes sense also to 'mobile optimize' the internet experience. And as that started to happen, we heard of some countries where the media itself was living in a 'mobile first' mentality, like China, India etc. But now we get to the point of 'mobile only'. Adidas is our first 'Canary in the Coal Mine'. This is like we saw with mobile payments before, where in Estonia you could not use cash to pay for parking (but could use mobile) or in Sweden you could not pay your bus fare by cash (but could use mobile to pay). And last summer we had the news from Malaysia that Air Asia had stopped using human check-in counters for airline boarding passes (but you could do it with your mobile of course).

Mobile continues its relentless conquest of the world. We already can do driver's licences on the mobile phone as they did in Dubai. We can vote by mobile phones as they do in Estonia. The wallet is going mobile from Japan to Kenya to Turkey to the USA. And now, TV is under assault. A major global TV advertiser says they will no more do TV ads, but will do mobile ads of course. Yes mobile is taking over the world.

And if you need all the stats and facts about mobile, check out the 217 page ebook TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 where there are over 100 charts and tables to tell you all about mobile numbers, facts, statistics and case studies. See more here.

Posted by at 09:48 AM

