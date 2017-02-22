Understanding the Second Phone: That is Now Almost Always Also a Smartphone

As I am finishing the new TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 edition, as always when looking at the data, I am noticing patterns. Ones that catch my eye are the exceptions. Where a given trend line does not conform to the overall industry growth curves. The 'second phone' fits this pattern. It is 'bucking the trend'.



I have been reporting on second phones on this blog and in my books for ages and I have been asking for industry analysts to go measure their count. This is still a murky area for which very little data exists but we can estimate its size reasonably well if we take the total population of phones in use, and subtract the number of mobile phone owners who report having at least one active mobile phone and account. So the current numbers fresh from the TomiAhonen Almanac 2017, tell us that the world has 5.15 Billion unique mobile phone users (owners) - this is a number that increasingly is now also reported by others like Ericsson, Cisco and the GSM Association; and I did the comparison of this data point earlier this week to see how valid it is. (It is very valid).



I have also reported for years the 'total number of phones' in use number which is bigger, because obviously some of us carry two phones. That number is 5.75 Billion total handsets in use worldwide (includes smartphones and dumbphones of course). It also gives us the number of 'second phones'. And that is where the math gets interesting. That number - second phones - has stayed stubbornly flat for nearly a decade, locked at 600 million. Not up by 20 million one year or down by 25 million another year. While the total handset population has nearly doubled in size, that 'second phone' portion has stayed flat. A steady 600 million every year. Now when we look at the total handset installed base, we find 3.2 Billion smartphones in use (out of 5.75 Billion total phones) which leaves us with 2.55 Billion dumbphones. This squares with the Pew survey we had last year that found smartphone vs dumbphone split globally to be about 54/46.



Now lets remove the 600 million, we get remaining phone OWNERS by their primary phone type, at 5.15 Billion, of whom 2.6B own a smartphone and 2.55B own a dumbphone. Now.. the math sits at 50.5%/49.5% in OWNERSHIP. Smartphone owners often have two devices, dumbphone owners nearly always only now have one device.



Yes, there are some taxi drivers with four old Nokias, one on each network (or more likely one Samsung Galaxy Note with GPS mapping, and three old Nokia dumbphones).but their numbers are not large enough to matter. Who bothers to buy a second phone? A phone geek. Or someone who has a phone from work and a second phone for personal use. Or who wants two phones for whatever reason. They are not POOR people who barely can afford a used phone. They are the affluent, the young employed and geeky utterly mobile-addicted consumers. About half of the Industrialized World, if we want to generalize, but in reality of course among the wealthy upper middle class of the Emerging World city populations, this is a normal phenomenon.



But that is fascinating. While almost all mobile statistics keep growing every year, the number of second phones has been flat for essentially a decade, stubbornly stuck at 600 million in use. That gives us this insight about mobile phone users - perfectly in time for Barcelona and MWC:





WORLD MOBILE HANDSET OWNERSHIP AND POPULATION TABLE FOR 2017



Ownership By Number of Handsets Carried:

Smartphone Owners With 2 Smartphones . . . . . . . . 0.6 Billion (1.2 Billion Smartphones)

Smartphone Owners with 1 Smartphone . . . . . . . . . 2.0 Billion

Featurephone Owners with 1 Featurephone . . . . . . 2.55 Billion

Total Handset Unique Owners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.15 Billion



Handset Population by Type

Total Smartphones in Use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .3.2 Billion

Total Featurephones in Use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.55 Billion

Total Handsets in Use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.75 Billion



Ownership of Handsets by Type

Smartphone Owners (with 1 or 2 devices) . . . . . . . . 2.6 Billion

Featurephone Owners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.55 Billion

Total Handset Unique Owners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.15 Billion



Multiple Handset Ownership as Percent:

Smartphone Owners who Carry 2 Smartphone . . . . .23%

Handset Owners who Carry 2 Devices . . . . . . . . . . . 12%



Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

This data may be freely shared





First off, do I need to make this point? That NOBODY else has this info for you. NOBODY. You can't find the installed base handset population by smartphone/dumbphone split (or by multiple device ownership) at any other source currently. Nobody has this data (out in the open) except me.



