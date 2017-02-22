My Photo

Ordering Information

Tomi on Twitter is @tomiahonen

  • Follow Tomi on Twitter as @tomiahonen
    Follow Tomi's Twitterfloods on all matters mobile, tech and media. Tomi has over 8,000 followers and was rated by Forbes as the most influential writer on mobile related topics

Book Tomi T Ahonen to Speak at Your Event

  • Contact Tomi T Ahonen for Speaking and Consulting Events
    Please write email to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com and indicate "Speaking Event" or "Consulting Work" or "Expert Witness" or whatever type of work you would like to offer. Tomi works regularly on all continents

Tomi on Video including his TED Talk

  • Tomi on Video including his TED Talk
    See Tomi on video from several recent keynote presentations and interviews, including his TED Talk in Hong Kong about Augmented Reality as the 8th Mass Media

Categories

Categories

Subscribe


Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« 1.8 Billion Mobile Internet Users NEVER use a PC, 200 Million PC Internet Users never use a mobile phone. Understanding the 3.5 Billion Internet Total Audience | Main

February 22, 2017

Understanding the Second Phone: That is Now Almost Always Also a Smartphone

As I am finishing the new TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 edition, as always when looking at the data, I am noticing patterns. Ones that catch my eye are the exceptions. Where a given trend line does not conform to the overall industry growth curves. The 'second phone' fits this pattern. It is 'bucking the trend'.

I have been reporting on second phones on this blog and in my books for ages and I have been asking for industry analysts to go measure their count. This is still a murky area for which very little data exists but we can estimate its size reasonably well if we take the total population of phones in use, and subtract the number of mobile phone owners who report having at least one active mobile phone and account. So the current numbers fresh from the TomiAhonen Almanac 2017, tell us that the world has 5.15 Billion unique mobile phone users (owners) - this is a number that increasingly is now also reported by others like Ericsson, Cisco and the GSM Association; and I did the comparison of this data point earlier this week to see how valid it is. (It is very valid).

I have also reported for years the 'total number of phones' in use number which is bigger, because obviously some of us carry two phones. That number is 5.75 Billion total handsets in use worldwide (includes smartphones and dumbphones of course). It also gives us the number of 'second phones'. And that is where the math gets interesting. That number - second phones - has stayed stubbornly flat for nearly a decade, locked at 600 million. Not up by 20 million one year or down by 25 million another year. While the total handset population has nearly doubled in size, that 'second phone' portion has stayed flat. A steady 600 million every year. Now when we look at the total handset installed base, we find 3.2 Billion smartphones in use (out of 5.75 Billion total phones) which leaves us with 2.55 Billion dumbphones. This squares with the Pew survey we had last year that found smartphone vs dumbphone split globally to be about 54/46.

Now lets remove the 600 million, we get remaining phone OWNERS by their primary phone type, at 5.15 Billion, of whom 2.6B own a smartphone and 2.55B own a dumbphone. Now.. the math sits at 50.5%/49.5% in OWNERSHIP. Smartphone owners often have two devices, dumbphone owners nearly always only now have one device. 

Yes, there are some taxi drivers with four old Nokias, one on each network (or more likely one Samsung Galaxy Note with GPS mapping, and three old Nokia dumbphones).but their numbers are not large enough to matter. Who bothers to buy a second phone? A phone geek. Or someone who has a phone from work and a second phone for personal use. Or who wants two phones for whatever reason. They are not POOR people who barely can afford a used phone. They are the affluent, the young employed and geeky utterly mobile-addicted consumers. About half of the Industrialized World, if we want to generalize, but in reality of course among the wealthy upper middle class of the Emerging World city populations, this is a normal phenomenon.

But that is fascinating. While almost all mobile statistics keep growing every year, the number of second phones has been flat for essentially a decade, stubbornly stuck at 600 million in use. That gives us this insight about mobile phone users - perfectly in time for Barcelona and MWC:


WORLD MOBILE HANDSET OWNERSHIP AND POPULATION TABLE FOR 2017

Ownership By Number of Handsets Carried:
Smartphone Owners With 2 Smartphones . . . . . . . . 0.6 Billion (1.2 Billion Smartphones)
Smartphone Owners with 1 Smartphone . . . . . . . . . 2.0 Billion
Featurephone Owners with 1 Featurephone . . . . . . 2.55 Billion
Total Handset Unique Owners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.15 Billion

Handset Population by Type
Total Smartphones in Use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .3.2 Billion
Total Featurephones in Use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.55 Billion
Total Handsets in Use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.75 Billion

Ownership of Handsets by Type
Smartphone Owners (with 1 or 2 devices) . . . . . . . . 2.6 Billion
Featurephone Owners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.55 Billion
Total Handset Unique Owners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.15 Billion

Multiple Handset Ownership as Percent:
Smartphone Owners who Carry 2 Smartphone . . . . .23%
Handset Owners who Carry 2 Devices . . . . . . . . . . . 12%    

Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017
This data may be freely shared


First off, do I need to make this point? That NOBODY else has this info for you. NOBODY. You can't find the installed base handset population by smartphone/dumbphone split (or by multiple device ownership) at any other source currently. Nobody has this data (out in the open) except me. You're welcome! And any journalists and tech bloggers prepping for MWC Barcelona - this is about the most RELEVANT information you can have as 'background' to your article. Feel free to quote the source as TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 (and yes, I've reported on this number also, for a decade, hoping others can start to measure it as well, as this is FAR more relevant for the industry than what is the new sales market share of iPhone vs Samsung vs Xiaomi this past quarter.. - which this blog ALSO reports of course. Note, all info here on this blog is free, no ads, no subscription, no spam. We've had 6 million visitors over 12 years of the life of this blog and we are still with no ads, no subscription and no spam. You're welcome.)

That is what the handset population and ownership looks like. If you want to see all the mobile data, get you TomiAhonen Almanac 2017, you can pre-order it now via a special 3-for-1 offer (includes the full 2015 edition of the Almanac which was recently released as a Shareware edition which you may share with anyone you want). This special offer expires when I release the Almanac 2017 edition in a few days. See more here 3-for-1 Early Bird Special Offer.

Also for those who need all the details on the handset industry itself - the Almanac only has one chapter it devotes to handsets - the companion volume to the Almanac is the TomiAhonen Phone Book which only comes out every 2 years. It was just released two months ago, all the data is current to December 2016, so get the 4-for-2 offer here, if you want ALL the data on handsets like screen sizes, camera resolutions, OS platforms, new and used phones, features in the installed base like NFC, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc etc etc. See more here - 4-for-1 Offer for Phone Book and Almanac Bundle.

Posted by at 09:13 AM |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Available for Consulting and Speakerships

  • Available for Consulting & Speaking
    Tomi Ahonen is a bestselling author whose twelve books on mobile have already been referenced in over 100 books by his peers. Rated the most influential expert in mobile by Forbes in December 2011, Tomi speaks regularly at conferences doing about 20 public speakerships annually. With over 250 public speaking engagements, Tomi been seen by a cumulative audience of over 100,000 people on all six inhabited continents. The former Nokia executive has run a consulting practise on digital convergence, interactive media, engagement marketing, high tech and next generation mobile. Tomi is currently based out of Hong Kong but supports Fortune 500 sized companies across the globe. His reference client list includes Axiata, Bank of America, BBC, BNP Paribas, China Mobile, Emap, Ericsson, Google, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, IBM, Intel, LG, MTS, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, Ogilvy, Orange, RIM, Sanomamedia, Telenor, TeliaSonera, Three, Tigo, Vodafone, etc. To see his full bio and his books, visit www.tomiahonen.com Tomi Ahonen lectures at Oxford University's short courses on next generation mobile and digital convergence. Follow him on Twitter as @tomiahonen. Tomi also has a Facebook and Linked In page under his own name. He is available for consulting, speaking engagements and as expert witness, please write to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Tomi's eBooks on Mobile Pearls

  • Pearls Vol 1: Mobile Advertising
    Tomi's first eBook is 171 pages with 50 case studies of real cases of mobile advertising and marketing in 19 countries on four continents. See this link for the only place where you can order the eBook for download

Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009

  • Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009
    A comprehensive statistical review of the total mobile industry, in 171 pages, has 70 tables and charts, and fits on your smartphone to carry in your pocket every day.

Alan's Third Book: No Straight Lines

Tomi's Fave Twitterati