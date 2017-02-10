My Photo

Ordering Information

Tomi on Twitter is @tomiahonen

  • Follow Tomi on Twitter as @tomiahonen
    Follow Tomi's Twitterfloods on all matters mobile, tech and media. Tomi has over 8,000 followers and was rated by Forbes as the most influential writer on mobile related topics

Book Tomi T Ahonen to Speak at Your Event

  • Contact Tomi T Ahonen for Speaking and Consulting Events
    Please write email to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com and indicate "Speaking Event" or "Consulting Work" or "Expert Witness" or whatever type of work you would like to offer. Tomi works regularly on all continents

Tomi on Video including his TED Talk

  • Tomi on Video including his TED Talk
    See Tomi on video from several recent keynote presentations and interviews, including his TED Talk in Hong Kong about Augmented Reality as the 8th Mass Media

Categories

Categories

Subscribe


Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Most Successful Launch in History. Fastest Ever to 1 Billion Dollars. Fastest EVER. Mobile Is the Magical Money-Making Machine. I am talking about Pokemon Go of course | Main

February 10, 2017

Three-for-One, and Four-for-Two Offers on the new Almanac and new Phone Book statistics volumes

It is that time of year when I work to finish the brand new TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 with all the latest stats about the whole mobile industry. I aim to get the new Almanac out right about end-of-February and am working on it right now. As in any year, there are some goodies that are new stats (this year the section on mobile payments expands to its own Chapter, and AR will get more coverage) and of course it has all the stuff you always loved, like the stats on mobile industry users, revenues, services, traffic, business, handsets, smartphones, dumbphones, apps, mobile advertising, gaming, social media, newsmedia etc etc etc. It will again be over 200 pages in length and have over 100 tables and charts. All for just 10 Euros (14 Dollars, 9 UK Pounds) it's a tremendous value and it has a loyal readership eagerly awaiting the latest edition every year.

Also it is my custom to offer a two-for-one deal every year at the start of the year, if you buy the 'current' ebook, ie the 2016 edition, now in February 2017, and the new version comes out only weeks later, I will ship both of them to you, for one same price. So any year, in February, you'd be getting a 'Two-for-One' offer of the Almanac. When you buy the current (last year's) version, you'll get that immediately, and you also get the next edition (this year's) Almanac also the moment it is released. I have a two-for-one offer again going this year for the Almanac of course. Except this year its a kind of Three-for-One. You already get the 2015 edition (previous edition) for free. If you now order the Almanac 2017, and the 2016 edition is still the current one, I ship you the 2016 edition now, and you ALSO get the 2017 edition when that is released in a few weeks from now. How's that for 'fair' haha. Three-for-one.


TomiAhonenAlmanac-3ForOne-Offer2017



This is the deal: The reason you actually would want all 3, is that right now, before the 2017 version is out, you - personally you - do want the latest numbers immediately. Hence you want the 2016 Almanac now, even as it is about to be replaced. Obviously you also want the new 2017 Almanac on the day it comes out, to have all the new numbers in your pocket, the day they are released. But why would you want the 2015 edition now? Because THAT licence is a 'shareware' licence. The paid Almanacs (2016 and 2017) are not free to be shared with everybody. But I made that 2015 Almanac now earlier this week, a free shareware licence.

So if you have a meeting with a colleague or client, and you talk about mobile and you throw some number at the client or colleague, then they might be surprised, you can then ALSO give them the 2015 edition of the Almanac. Right then and there, via bluetooth transfer from your phone to their phone haha. THAT is why you also want the shareware 2015 edition now. As it is still so fresh, the numbers are all close to the truth and very representative. So yeah. Three-for-One offer on the Almanac series. How's that for great data, including tons for free? Here is the special payment page to do the 3-for-1 purchase via Paypal:

Order 3-for-1 Almanac Series (2015, 2016 and 2017) all for price of one in Euros: 9.99 Euros

Order 3-for-1 Almanac Series (2015, 2016 and 2017) all for price of one in UK Pounds: 8.99 UKP

Order 3-for-1 Almanac Series (2015, 2016 and 2017) all for price of one in US Dollars: $13.99 USD

Now, what about a FOUR-for-TWO deal? FOUR-FOR-PRICE-OF-TWO So we also have that rare year when both the Almanac and Phone Book are renewed nearly at the same time. The brand new TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 came out just six weeks ago, at the end of December 2016. All the data in the Phone Book are 'end of 2016' while the data in the next Almanac 2017 will be 'start of 2017' ie the data covers the same period (up to December 31, 2016). So the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 is actually hot-off-the-press fresh, but as a two-year-volume, its period is different from the Almanacs that cover the time of the past 12 months. And yes, always when the new Phone Book comes out (on even years, around December) I do a separate 2-for-1 offer for those who may want both the Phone Book and Almanac. That will need the buyer to pay for 2 ebooks, but they get a bundle deal and discount. Instead of 19.98 Euros for two ebooks, I bundle those for 17 Euros even (15 UKP, 20 USD). And now as we have our convoluted 3-for-1 deal already with the Almanac, lets make this a 'four-for-two' offer. If you pay 17 Euros today, I send you the 2015 Almanac shareware edition, the 2016 current Almanac edition and the 2016 brand-new Phone Book edition. Plus you receive the 2017 Almanac on the day that is released in a few weeks from now. So lets do the image for that idea like this:


Four-For-Two-Offer-TomiAhonenAlmanac2017-and-TomiAhonenPhoneBook2016-PlusTwoMore



So thats the Four-for-Two deal. For a mere 20 bucks or 15 Pounds, or if you're inclined to think in Euros, then for 17 Euros, you get 4 TomiAhonen statistics volumes. The Almanac 2016 and Phone Book 2016 for your own use immediately. You'll receive the shareware previous edition 2015 Almanac that you can share, AND you receive the brand-new Almanac 2017 when that comes out soon. I think this is quite a good value, don't you think? And to make that easy for you, I have set up the prices for you too.

To Pay for Four-For-Two Deal on Phone Book 2016 and Almanac 2017 in US Dollars: $20.00 USD click here

To Pay for Four-For-Two Deal on Phone Book 2016 and Almanac 2017 in UK Pounds: 15.00 UKP click here

To Pay for Four-For-Two Deal on Phone Book 2016 and Almanac 2017 in Euro: 17.00 Euro click here

You know you want these volumes in your collection. This year will be more mobile than ever. The Almanac 2017 will even expand the mobile payments section into its own chapter and AR, gosh, Pokemon Go? You need that info too. Plus all the phones, apps, advertising, services, traffic, users, revenues etc. These ebooks are vital reading for any tech professional in 2017 and here you have them as the ultimate bundle.

Posted by at 01:23 PM |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Available for Consulting and Speakerships

  • Available for Consulting & Speaking
    Tomi Ahonen is a bestselling author whose twelve books on mobile have already been referenced in over 100 books by his peers. Rated the most influential expert in mobile by Forbes in December 2011, Tomi speaks regularly at conferences doing about 20 public speakerships annually. With over 250 public speaking engagements, Tomi been seen by a cumulative audience of over 100,000 people on all six inhabited continents. The former Nokia executive has run a consulting practise on digital convergence, interactive media, engagement marketing, high tech and next generation mobile. Tomi is currently based out of Hong Kong but supports Fortune 500 sized companies across the globe. His reference client list includes Axiata, Bank of America, BBC, BNP Paribas, China Mobile, Emap, Ericsson, Google, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, IBM, Intel, LG, MTS, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, Ogilvy, Orange, RIM, Sanomamedia, Telenor, TeliaSonera, Three, Tigo, Vodafone, etc. To see his full bio and his books, visit www.tomiahonen.com Tomi Ahonen lectures at Oxford University's short courses on next generation mobile and digital convergence. Follow him on Twitter as @tomiahonen. Tomi also has a Facebook and Linked In page under his own name. He is available for consulting, speaking engagements and as expert witness, please write to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Tomi's eBooks on Mobile Pearls

  • Pearls Vol 1: Mobile Advertising
    Tomi's first eBook is 171 pages with 50 case studies of real cases of mobile advertising and marketing in 19 countries on four continents. See this link for the only place where you can order the eBook for download

Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009

  • Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009
    A comprehensive statistical review of the total mobile industry, in 171 pages, has 70 tables and charts, and fits on your smartphone to carry in your pocket every day.

Alan's Third Book: No Straight Lines

Tomi's Fave Twitterati