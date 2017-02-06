My Photo

« Full Year 2016 Smartphone Market Top 10 Numbers, and OS platforms and Global Installed Base, all here. Oh, and Q4 market data as well | Main

February 06, 2017

Celebrating 15 Years of TomiAhonen Consulting with CDB Blog Readers & My Twitter Followers - Giving everybody free version of previous TomiAhonen Almanac 2015, unedited, not copy-protected, full unrestricted pdf file 212 pages & 105 charts & tables

Last October my Consultancy passed its 15th year anniversary. Since then I celebrated here on the blog with some pictures and memories. I also sent some gifts to various clients of mine and friends and colleagues, as part of the Finnish tradition of 'Pikkujoulu' little Christmas with little gifts, around late November and December. Now its time to do the celebration with the loyal readership here on this blog, and my increasing following on Twitter. So in another local tradition, more relevant to my current home - in China they celebrate gift-giving at the Lunar New Year in late January and early February (the week-long celebration just ending). And as part of that tradition, I'll share something valuable with all of you. Everybody gets the Almanac, full, unrestricted and unedited. All the stats you ever hoped to have. But not the current edition, I am giving everybody the one year old edition (as of now, for a few more weeks, before the next edition comes out). So yes, the current TomiAhonen Alamanac is the 2016 edition. I am giving you all the 2015 edition. This one for free:


TomiAhonenAlmanac2015-Thumb



Yes, you all receive the full 212 pages, all 105 tables and charts and facts. Its not up-to-the-minute latest stats no, but its still a pretty darned good value getting every stat, even if its one edition old by now. I am not posting the file here on the blog. I have posted it onto the ebook publishing site Lulu.com where you can download the full pdf file. Just go to this link: Freeware Version of TomiAhonen Almanac 2015 Full Edition.

Note that the new edition costs 9.99 Euros ($13.99 US dollars, 8.99 UK Pounds). I have currently about 17,000 followers on Twitter and they too will all receive this gift. If everybody were to download the new eBook, the value of that potential gift would be about 170,000 Euros or about $200,000 dollars. I'm not giving the current version, but even the one-year older version is worth something. If we say the data in it is only worth half, then in rough terms, the value of this gift would be about $100,000 dollars. Isn't that a nice little 'Chinese New Year's Gift' for you all loyal readers of the CDB blog and my Twitter follower digital family too. Note, the file is totally unrestricted, you can save files to all your devices. The licence is a single-user freeware shareware licence that you can share! The only limitation is that you cannot 'publish' the ebook (and not sell it, and not edit the pdf file of course). So yes, you can even send individual copies to your friends, but you cannot "publish" the pdf file on your own site or on Facebook or Twitter etc. So yes, you may share it but just don't save the file onto a public site. But isn't that fair? You not only get the ebook pdf file totally free of the single best data source of all mobile industry related stats, on the planet; but you can save multiple copies to all your devices, and you can share it with any of your colleagues and friends too. Thats what I call a nice gift in terms of mobile statistics... Get your free TomiAhonen Almanac 2015 Shareware edition from Lulu.com now.

I do not spam you, I do not collect your emails for this like some other 'experts' do when they give out 'free' items. This is genuinely just a gift. This blog has no ads, never had and never will have. This blog has no registration, never had, never will. I am not going to sell this blog ever, so while we've passed 6 million page views, this blog is exactly as its always been. I honestly am simply celebrating 15 years of TomiAhonen Consulting and the wonderful life it has given me. So thank you. And like we did for my 10 year anniversary (and the 2010 edition of the Almanac back then), I'm putting out the free copy of the previous edition of the Almanac, full, unedited, all 212 pages, all 105 charts and tables, every data item you could hope and pray for, about mobile. All for free. Get yours now and tell your friends to get theirs too. Here is the link once more to Lulu.com and TomiAhonen Almanac 2015 Shareware free edition:

For those who like the 2015 numbers but then want the current numbers, I am of course still selling the 2016 edition; and as always this time of year, the new edition comes out soon in late February or early March, and so anyone who buys the 'current' 2016 edition today, gets two for one, gets also the 2017 edition in a few weeks when that is released, for the one price of only 9.99 Euros ($13.99 USD  or 8.99 UKP). Here is the link to the new Almanac 2016 page if you want to see that page (this is the paid version)

Posted by at 11:01 AM |

Comments

Winter

Thanks, I have downloaded the book.

Posted by: Winter | February 06, 2017 at 03:23 PM

Wayne Brady

Congratulations on the milestone.

Posted by: Wayne Brady | February 06, 2017 at 04:15 PM

