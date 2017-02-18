1.8 Billion Mobile Internet Users NEVER use a P C, 200 Million PC Internet Users never use a mobile phone. Understanding the 3.5 Billion Internet Total Audience

As I am working to finish the 2017 Edition of the TomiAhonen Almanac (last days now) I always get into various updates of numbers, that remind me 'I gotta tell this story'.. For example the internet user numbers. We have the December count by the ITU for year 2016, that says the world has now 3.5 Billion internet users in total (up from 3.2 Billion at the end of year 2015). So its no 'drama' to know what is 'that' number. The number of current internet total users is yes, 3.5 Billion, almost half of the planet's total population (47%).



But the SPLIT of how people use the internet is always a particularly difficult statistical conundrum because some use both a mobile AND a PC, to access the internet and some use exclusively only PC or only mobile. It gets even more messy if your analysts differ on whether a tablet is a 'mobile' (it is not, it is an ultra-portable PC) so some analyst houses will count tablet numbers with their mobile numbers. I've held a consistent view on this issue right from the start, reporting ALL of the ways to count it. And the popular slide is this of course from my Almanac, the Venn Diagram showing the split (this is from last year's Almanac obviously, one-year old data)

That is what the split looked like a year ago. Most people use both a PC and mobile. Increasingly more people are 'mobile-only' and very few remain who are 'PC only'. And whichever way you want to count that number - you can get different 'numbers' and percentages, based on how you want to tell your story. Which is why the Almanac always showed this diagram so you could see ALL the ways to measure internet use.



So let me give you a freebie sneak preview out of the 2017 Almanac haha... I won't do the actual diagram, but lets just do the top-line numbers. These are some of the most important numbers of the whole ICT industry. Here fresh from the TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 edition for year 2016 final numbers:



INTERNET USE BY TECHNOLOGY IN 2016

Total Internet Users Globally . . . . . . 3.5 Billion

Internet Access Only Mobile . . . . . . 1.8 Billion

Internet Acesss PC and Mobile . . . . 1.5 Billion

Internet Access Only by PC . . . . . . 0.2 Billion

Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

This table may be freely shared



To further show the splits, here:



MOBILE INTERNET USERS 2016

Only-Mobile users (never use PC or tablet) . . . . . 1.8 Billion

Part-time PC (or tablet) Mobile Internet users . . . 1.5 Billion

Total Mobile Internet Users . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.3 Billion (vs 3.5B total Internet users)

Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017

This table may be freely shared





There. Brand new numbers just in time for Barcelona MWC and all the fun this year. The world has 3.5 Billion internet users, and for the first time - more people who access the internet NEVER use a PC than the total number who have access to a PC part time or all the time they go online. And yes, obviously, tablets count as personal computers in this chart as I've explained on this blog and in my books for years. Tablets are not mobiles, they are ultra-portable PCs and they should be counted with the PC population. A phablet-screen smartphone is a mobile phone, it counts as a mobile. And also, to be clear, the above 3.3 Billion who access the internet on a mobile phone part time or always - it includes most of the 3.2 Billion smartphones in use (not quite all) but obviously it also includes a modest number still of 'dumbphones' ie featurephones.



