My Photo

Ordering Information

Tomi on Twitter is @tomiahonen

  • Follow Tomi on Twitter as @tomiahonen
    Follow Tomi's Twitterfloods on all matters mobile, tech and media. Tomi has over 8,000 followers and was rated by Forbes as the most influential writer on mobile related topics

Book Tomi T Ahonen to Speak at Your Event

  • Contact Tomi T Ahonen for Speaking and Consulting Events
    Please write email to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com and indicate "Speaking Event" or "Consulting Work" or "Expert Witness" or whatever type of work you would like to offer. Tomi works regularly on all continents

Tomi on Video including his TED Talk

  • Tomi on Video including his TED Talk
    See Tomi on video from several recent keynote presentations and interviews, including his TED Talk in Hong Kong about Augmented Reality as the 8th Mass Media

Categories

Categories

Subscribe


Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Comparing Mobile Subscriber Data Across Different Sources - How accurate is the TomiAhonen Almanac every year? | Main

February 20, 2017

1.8 Billion Mobile Internet Users NEVER use a P C, 200 Million PC Internet Users never use a mobile phone. Understanding the 3.5 Billion Internet Total Audience

As I am working to finish the 2017 Edition of the TomiAhonen Almanac (last days now) I always get into various updates of numbers, that remind me 'I gotta tell this story'.. For example the internet user numbers. We have the December count by the ITU for year 2016, that says the world has now 3.5 Billion internet users in total (up from 3.2 Billion at the end of year 2015). So its no 'drama' to know what is 'that' number. The number of current internet total users is yes, 3.5 Billion, almost half of the planet's total population (47%). 

But the SPLIT of how people use the internet is always a particularly difficult statistical conundrum because some use both a mobile AND a PC, to access the internet and some use exclusively only PC or only mobile. It gets even more messy if your analysts differ on whether a tablet is a 'mobile' (it is not, it is an ultra-portable PC) so some analyst houses will count tablet numbers with their mobile numbers. I've held a consistent view on this issue right from the start, reporting ALL of the ways to count it. And the popular slide is this of course from my Almanac, the Venn Diagram showing the split (this is from last year's Almanac obviously, one-year old data)

 

Internet-Access-By-Tech-TomiAhonenAlmanac2016

 

That is what the split looked like a year ago. Most people use both a PC and mobile. Increasingly more people are 'mobile-only' and very few remain who are 'PC only'. And whichever way you want to count that number - you can get different 'numbers' and percentages, based on how you want to tell your story. Which is why the Almanac always showed this diagram so you could see ALL the ways to measure internet use.

So let me give you a freebie sneak preview out of the 2017 Almanac haha... I won't do the actual diagram, but lets just do the top-line numbers. These are some of the most important numbers of the whole ICT industry. Here fresh from the TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 edition for year 2016 final numbers:

INTERNET USE BY TECHNOLOGY IN 2016
Total Internet Users Globally . . . . . . 3.5 Billion
Internet Access Only Mobile . . . . . . 1.8 Billion
Internet Acesss PC and Mobile . . . . 1.5 Billion
Internet Access Only by PC . . .  . . . 0.2 Billion
Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017
This table may be freely shared

To further show the splits, here:

MOBILE INTERNET USERS 2016
Only-Mobile users (never use PC or tablet) . . . . . 1.8 Billion
Part-time PC (or tablet) Mobile Internet users . . . 1.5 Billion
Total Mobile Internet Users . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .  3.3 Billion (vs 3.5B total Internet users)
Source TomiAhonen Almanac 2017
This table may be freely shared
 

There. Brand new numbers just in time for Barcelona MWC and all the fun this year. The world has 3.5 Billion internet users, and for the first time - more people who access the internet NEVER use a PC than the total number who have access to a PC part time or all the time they go online. And yes, obviously, tablets count as personal computers in this chart as I've explained on this blog and in my books for years. Tablets are not mobiles, they are ultra-portable PCs and they should be counted with the PC population. A phablet-screen smartphone is a mobile phone, it counts as a mobile. And also, to be clear, the above 3.3 Billion who access the internet on a mobile phone part time or always - it includes most of the 3.2 Billion smartphones in use (not quite all) but obviously it also includes a modest number still of 'dumbphones' ie featurephones.

I'll be doing more mobile stats for you when I release the Almanac (hopefully by end of this week) but if you want the early-bird offer, get the 3-for-1 deal here. (Offer expires when the new Almanac is released) Only 10 Euros gets you 3 statistical volumes and the Almanac 2017 will have over 200 pages, over 100 tables & charts and every number you ever wanted in the mobile industry from handsets to messaging to consumers to revenues to networks to apps to advertising to mobile payments. See more of the 3-for-1 offer here.

Posted by at 06:05 PM |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Available for Consulting and Speakerships

  • Available for Consulting & Speaking
    Tomi Ahonen is a bestselling author whose twelve books on mobile have already been referenced in over 100 books by his peers. Rated the most influential expert in mobile by Forbes in December 2011, Tomi speaks regularly at conferences doing about 20 public speakerships annually. With over 250 public speaking engagements, Tomi been seen by a cumulative audience of over 100,000 people on all six inhabited continents. The former Nokia executive has run a consulting practise on digital convergence, interactive media, engagement marketing, high tech and next generation mobile. Tomi is currently based out of Hong Kong but supports Fortune 500 sized companies across the globe. His reference client list includes Axiata, Bank of America, BBC, BNP Paribas, China Mobile, Emap, Ericsson, Google, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, IBM, Intel, LG, MTS, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, Ogilvy, Orange, RIM, Sanomamedia, Telenor, TeliaSonera, Three, Tigo, Vodafone, etc. To see his full bio and his books, visit www.tomiahonen.com Tomi Ahonen lectures at Oxford University's short courses on next generation mobile and digital convergence. Follow him on Twitter as @tomiahonen. Tomi also has a Facebook and Linked In page under his own name. He is available for consulting, speaking engagements and as expert witness, please write to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Tomi's eBooks on Mobile Pearls

  • Pearls Vol 1: Mobile Advertising
    Tomi's first eBook is 171 pages with 50 case studies of real cases of mobile advertising and marketing in 19 countries on four continents. See this link for the only place where you can order the eBook for download

Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009

  • Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009
    A comprehensive statistical review of the total mobile industry, in 171 pages, has 70 tables and charts, and fits on your smartphone to carry in your pocket every day.

Alan's Third Book: No Straight Lines

Tomi's Fave Twitterati