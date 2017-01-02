My Photo

Ordering Information

Tomi on Twitter is @tomiahonen

  • Follow Tomi on Twitter as @tomiahonen
    Follow Tomi's Twitterfloods on all matters mobile, tech and media. Tomi has over 8,000 followers and was rated by Forbes as the most influential writer on mobile related topics

Book Tomi T Ahonen to Speak at Your Event

  • Contact Tomi T Ahonen for Speaking and Consulting Events
    Please write email to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com and indicate "Speaking Event" or "Consulting Work" or "Expert Witness" or whatever type of work you would like to offer. Tomi works regularly on all continents

Tomi on Video including his TED Talk

  • Tomi on Video including his TED Talk
    See Tomi on video from several recent keynote presentations and interviews, including his TED Talk in Hong Kong about Augmented Reality as the 8th Mass Media

Categories

Categories

Subscribe


Subscribe to this blog's feed

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« The Phonebook 2016 Edition is Released | Main

January 02, 2017

The Median Phone on the Planet? For the First Time is now a Smartphone at the end of 2016, no longer a dumbphone

I struggle to come up with new ways to discuss mobile stats as I release my new statistical volumes, but for the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 that just came out on Friday (with all data current as of the end of the year 2016, ie end of December 2016) I think I came up with another way to help our industry understand the mobile phone 'normal' typical user, a little bit better. Lets talk about the 'median' user. Not the average user, because averages can be distorted by extreme numbers, but taking the median. The exact mid-point where half are 'better' and half are 'weaker' in this case, for a mobile phone population, by their performance metrics, ie their various features. Lets explore the 'median' phone. If all 5.8 Billion mobile phone handsets in use were to be laid end-to-end, with top iPhones at one end and basic text-based super-cheap phones at the other end, what is the mid-point phone, at 2.9 Billion plus one. The phone that sits at 2,900,000,001. Our median phone? What specs would that phone have. The theoretical 'most common phone' that anyone on the planet might have today, in their pockets. Not the median phone specs that were being sold in December, when last year 1.9 Billion new mobile phones were sold (three quarters of them were smartphones). I mean, really, 'seriously' the most useful valuable metric. The MEDIAN PHONE in use in the world today? That would be a brilliant guide for anyone reading this blog, to consider the 'typical mobile user' globally, wouldn't it be? And we do have that information! Lets see what the new Phone Book 2016 tells us.

So just lets get the big numbers straight. The world has a human population of 7.4 Billion people alive of any age. For those people there are 7.8 Billion mobile subscriptions/accounts (SIM cards) either prepaid or postpaid. BTW, the median phone will be on a prepaid account (says the Phone Book 2016). It will be a 3G phone connected to a 3G network but not a 4G phone yet. So for those 7.4 Billion people with 7.8 Billion active mobile accounts, how many actual mobile phone handsets do we have in use? 5.8 Billion only. Some people have two, three even four or more SIM cards they swap into their one phone (this is very typical of consumers in the Emerging World) while others of us, like probably you and me reading this blog, for us two accounts equals also two phones in our pockets. But yes, so the big numbers we're looking at, right now, is a total planetary population of 5.8 Billion mobile phone handsets in use. And our typical phone, the median phone where exactly half are better and half are worse? It is no longer a featurephone in year 2016, for the first time that median phone is yes, a smartphone. Not an iPhone or Blackberry or Windows based smartphone, the median phone runs Android.

Lets look at this median device a bit more. On page 43 of the Phone Book we have a wonderful table that tells us a lot about the installed base of all phones in the world by the technical features. You and I have WiFi, GPS and NFC on our phones, the median phone does not have such 'advanced' features. The Phone Book reveals that for example GPS is only on 28% of all phones in use. But the median phone is a touch-screen phone. It will have an HTML browser, in fact 83% of all mobile handsets in use worldwide now have an HTML browser. The median phone will alsol have a camera, Bluetooth and a memory card slot. It will support Java apps. Of course it does the basics, has a color screen, supports SMS and MMS and has a media player. That all we learn just on page 43.

Then what about some specifics. What about that screen? Do we know the screen size? Page 60 has the table for us. The median phone is not a phablet, it is a small touch-screen phone by screen size, similar to the original iPhone, with a screen smaller than 4 inches in size, but just barely now, at the end of year 2016, yes, the median phone has a touch screen. A small touch screen but that is the specs we are looking at, if you want the exactly 'most common' type of phone, if you were for example designing a mobile service or program or app or game. Page 56 tells us the camera on the exact median phone has a resolution of 3 megapixels. Is it used for business or personal use? Page 80 gives us that answer, this is not a phone for business use including BYOD phones, the median phone is a personal phone. Page 39 meanwhile tells us the phone has an average replacement cycle of 29 months. It means the median phone owner bought their phone a year and 3 months ago, and will still hold onto this phone for another year and 2 months before replacing it.

And what is the price paid of exactly the median phone in 2016 when both smartphones and dumphones are calculated into the price equation? The median phone owner paid 193 dollars for their prized possession last year, worldwide. (BTW this is pretty darned close to exactly the price of fhe new Nokia branded Android smartphones coming out in February, designed by HMD and manufactured by Foxconn). Don't you just love the Phone Book 2016? Who else has this kind of data for you? How incredibly valuable is this for your team considering what the 'typical' internet user is like globally? Or the user of your mobile wallet or the one consuming your ad or game or music or service? And where can you see these specs for free today?


The Median Mobile Phone Handset In Use on the Planet 2016 Specs:
Smartphone on Android
Touch Screen
Smaller than 4 inch screen size
3mp camera
3G phone on 3G network
Prepaid contract
Bluetooth
MicroSD card slot
FM Radio
But no WiFi, no NFC, no GPS, no 4G
Is one year and 3 months old
Owner will hold onto the phone for another 1 year and 2 months
Average price paid 193 dollars (unsubsidised price/SIM-free/no contract)
Source: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016

The above table may be freely shared.


There! A novel way to explore the planet's most popular gadget, thanks to the brand new TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016. All the stats and facts you could hope for, in one ebook, that has 180 pages, over 100 tables and charts of every conceivable mobile fact and data item, and the whole thing is formated to fit on your smartphone so you can carry all the handset statistics in your pocket every day. The whole thing just costs a lousy 10 Euros too. Get your Phone Book 2016 today

Posted by at 01:08 PM |

Comments

Winter

Tomi, maybe Hans Rossling's infographics can be an inspiration?

https://www.gapminder.org/

Posted by: Winter | January 02, 2017 at 03:14 PM

zlutor

@Tomi: any phone model sold over 10mio is a thing? http://consumer.huawei.com/en/press/news/hw-u_033702.htm

What should Nokia (HMD) do to have such model(s) in 2017?
Will they be capable to deliver in such volume?

Should HMD go for the median, full range or premium?

Posted by: zlutor | January 02, 2017 at 03:46 PM

Abdul Muis

@Tomi

I think you're wrong on the phone or the price of the phone. For US$ 193....

If I want Samsung, For US$ 193, around september 2015, I can get:
1. Samsung Galaxy J5 - 5.0" screen, 13MP/5MP camera, b/g/n wifi, 4G,
2. or perhaps Samsung Galaxy J2 - 4.7" screen, 5MP/2MP camera, b/g/n wifi, 4G

If I want Xiaomi, I'm in India/China, or perhaps in other part of the world and buying the grey import market phone, september 2015, I can get:
1. Xiaomi Redmi 2 - 4.7", 8MP/2MP, b/g/n wifi, 4G
2. Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime - 4.7", 8MP/2MP, b/g/n wifi, 4G

Or Huawei, in September 2015, I can get
1. Huawei Honor 4 Play about US$120 when released in late 2014 - 5" screen, 8MP/2MP, b/g/n wifi, 4G
2. Huawei Honor 4C - 5", 13MP/5MP, b/g/n, 3G
3. Huawei Y625 - 5", 8MP/2MP, b/g/n, 3G

On Asus, For US$#193, September 2015, I can get
1. Asus Zenfone 2E, about US$150 - 5", 8MP/2MP, b/g/n, 4G
2. Asus Zenfone 2 ZE500CL - 5", 8MP/2MP, b/g/n, 4G

All the price I write here is FULL PRICE / UNSUBSIDIZED.

So, If you insisting on the US$193, I think the phone would be 4.7"-5" in size, have wifi 2.4GHz (b/g/n), perhaps have 4G or perhaps not.

Posted by: Abdul Muis | January 02, 2017 at 05:20 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Available for Consulting and Speakerships

  • Available for Consulting & Speaking
    Tomi Ahonen is a bestselling author whose twelve books on mobile have already been referenced in over 100 books by his peers. Rated the most influential expert in mobile by Forbes in December 2011, Tomi speaks regularly at conferences doing about 20 public speakerships annually. With over 250 public speaking engagements, Tomi been seen by a cumulative audience of over 100,000 people on all six inhabited continents. The former Nokia executive has run a consulting practise on digital convergence, interactive media, engagement marketing, high tech and next generation mobile. Tomi is currently based out of Hong Kong but supports Fortune 500 sized companies across the globe. His reference client list includes Axiata, Bank of America, BBC, BNP Paribas, China Mobile, Emap, Ericsson, Google, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, IBM, Intel, LG, MTS, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, Ogilvy, Orange, RIM, Sanomamedia, Telenor, TeliaSonera, Three, Tigo, Vodafone, etc. To see his full bio and his books, visit www.tomiahonen.com Tomi Ahonen lectures at Oxford University's short courses on next generation mobile and digital convergence. Follow him on Twitter as @tomiahonen. Tomi also has a Facebook and Linked In page under his own name. He is available for consulting, speaking engagements and as expert witness, please write to tomi (at) tomiahonen (dot) com

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Tomi's eBooks on Mobile Pearls

  • Pearls Vol 1: Mobile Advertising
    Tomi's first eBook is 171 pages with 50 case studies of real cases of mobile advertising and marketing in 19 countries on four continents. See this link for the only place where you can order the eBook for download

Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009

  • Tomi Ahonen Almanac 2009
    A comprehensive statistical review of the total mobile industry, in 171 pages, has 70 tables and charts, and fits on your smartphone to carry in your pocket every day.

Alan's Third Book: No Straight Lines

Tomi's Fave Twitterati