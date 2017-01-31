Deloitte Counted 120 Million Used Smartphones Were Sold in 2016 (growth of 50% vs 2015) - Understanding the second-hand handset market

About 7.5 % of all smartphone sales last year were used smartphone, second-hand smartphones. Deloitte counts the market at 120 million units in 2016, up from 80 million the year before. While the total new smartphone sales were essentially flat for year 2016 vs 2015 (we'll know in a few weeks when the final numbers are out, could be up or down about one percent) there WAS growth in actual purchases of smartphones last year, vs 2015. That was driven by the used-phone market. The second-hand smartphone market grew by 50% compared to year 2015. Deloitte counted 80 million total second-hand smartphone sales in 2015 and now 120 million in 2016 (ie 50% growth year-on-year). Seeking Alpha has the article relating to Deloitte's count. If the global new sales smartphone market was exactly flat, at about 1.5 Billion smartphones sold last year, then the used market helped nudge the total market to an annual growth rate of 2.5%. And 120 million handset sales per year is nothing to sneeze at. Its more than total digital camera sales (and every used smartphone has a camera) and its about the same number as total desktop PC sales (this year 2017, used smartphone sales will be greater than total new desktop PC sales). And obviously, every smartphone, even if used, can do Facebook and Google and go to Amazon to do some e-commerce.
Now why is there this market and how do phones 'get' into the second-hand market. A part of that is the intake of old phones when phones are replaced. Old phones are then refurbished at the factory and if you get a warranty replacement phone for your phone, that is likely going to be a refurbished unit, not a new phone. But its a small part of the total business. We get some interesting numbers from Australia. A fresh study by Finder.com.au reported at Finder.com has measured the various ways that Australians get rid of their older smartphones. I would think these are 'indicative' and reflect typical behavior in most mature smartphone markets where new sales of smartphones are in the 90% of all phones sold stage (countries like Hong Kong, UAE, Australia, Singapore, the Scandinavian countries etc) and most owners are typically on their third or fourth smartphone already. So compared to the USA, this is like a snapshot about 2-3 years into the future.
In Australia, 33% of old smartphones are kept by the owner but forgotten. 24% of Australians will hand their old phone to a relative of friend as a hand-me-down phone. 18% will recycle the smartphone. 9% will sell the smartphone at eBay or hand it in at the store for credit when replacing. And 6% will toss the old phone out with the rubbish. Then there is the miscellaneous last 10% that would include broken phones, lost phones, eaten-by-sharks phones, eaten-by-Crocodiles phones (its Australia, after all), The kangaroo-stole-my-phone, phones; bitten by-poisonous-spider phones, carried away by huge vicious man-eating poisonous-insects phones etc. But yeah, 69% of Australians will replace their smartphone 'prematurely' well before their old phone would not meet their current needs. This too would be a typical global phenomenon in leading countries (something we observed in Hong Kong and Japan years ago).
Where do the used smartphones end up? Mostly in less developed countries. There are huge second-hand-phone markets in most major shopping centers in the Emerging World that are stocked with miles and miles of Samsungs, iPhones and haha, yeah, still tons and tons of Nokias. The local brands will be there of course but even the typical 'top 10' brands we look at on this blog, the LGs, Huaweis and Lenovos, or the previous ones like SonyEricssons, Blackberrys and HTCs, are far less prominent. They depend on the local market success in that given country.
So now we have some numbers. 120 million unit sales in 2016 were second-hand used smartphones globally. When we add it to the approx 1.5B we get total smartphone market (new and used) of 1.62B (roughly) and thus used smartphones would account for 7.5% of the total smartphone market worldwide. As we have a replacement cycle that is growing longer, Citigroup reported the handset replacement cycle in 2016 had stretched to 29.6 months, so when we go back 30 months from mid-2016 (end of June 2016, half-point of year 2016), we see the sales of smartphones was 990 million (12 months to December 2013). So out of phones sold in year 2013, 12% (120 million) turned up as second-hand-phones (on average life expectancy) in 2016. That is not far from the 9% that the Australian study reported, that old phones are sold, especially, if we also account for the relative phones (24%) ALSO probably being then sold on eBay after their life, which gets us to 11%... Not bad. I like it when the math comes together. Of course I've been reporting on the used smartphone market for ages on this blog and in my publications. But its nice to see some others also report some numbers relating to this, quite relevant aspect of the total handset market and a growing slice of the global smartphone market.
Please Tomi, let us know your views about the Nokia 6, it's success in China and possible upcoming smartphones.
Posted by: Peter F. Mayer | January 31, 2017 at 09:51 AM
Hi Peter
Good early reception, is promising for the roll-out this Spring to most of markets where Nokia traditionally was/is strong brand. I am waiting to see the first full line-up of the first smartphones, which we should see in Barcelona in a few weeks. Then I'll have a far better understanding of what they're up to at HMD and can give some guidance. This first Nokia 6 was obviously their fastest-to-market rush-job just in time for Chinese New Year's sales last week. They had very nice initial success with that. I'd expect a relatively rapid roll-out of that model into wide sales from India to Africa etc.
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | January 31, 2017 at 11:13 AM
It will be interesting to watch how this plays out. One of my children had her iPhone 6s stolen recently. I'm still paying for it for the next year. I considered the options of:
- have the child (she's an adult) lease her own iPhone
- buy used iPhone 5s
- buy inexpensive Android
If we'd have had a used phone market, we'd probably have went with the iPhone 5s. I just didn't feel comfortable buying from someone on the internet. A 3yr old iPhone can have a lot of life left in it...but it can also be a piece of crap. We really like and use iPhone specific services like "Find Friends", iMessage and iCloud. Not to mention that it's really easy to move to a new iPhone by restoring from an iCloud backup.
She has a job, she can pay for her phone...but this is the second time in her life she's lost/had stolen her iPhone. She just doesn't want to be responsible for something that expensive any more.
So, inexpensive Android is what she chose. We went with the Moto G4 with Amazon offers for $179 (32gig upgrade).
It will be interesting to see if real life markets spring up in the US where you can touch and feel a used phone before buying.
Posted by: Wayne Brady | January 31, 2017 at 12:55 PM
Last chance to get your guesses in before Apple releases their quarterly results. I'm hanging onto my 80M iPhone guess.
Expect Apple to be back to growth in everything except the iPad, but great sales for the iPad nonetheless.
While the iPhone 6s did barely outsell the iPhone 6 in Q4 last year, it was the first down year comparison the rest of the year. While some chose to interpret this as the long expected (hoped for) "peak iPhone" -- I do not. It was simply the hangover from the release of Apple's first large screen iPhones. The iPhone had 25% to 40% yoy growth per quarter of the iPhone 6 over the 5...much higher growth than the iPhone would be expected to have in a mature premium market segment. To the following year had very tough comparisons.
So while it is pretty much a given that we'll hear "Apple broke records" for the quarter, I'm most interested in their guidance for 1Q17. Apple has a terrific track record of making their guidance (or exceeding).
I'd love it, Tomi, if you had any insight on the model breakdown for the iPhone. Particularly I'm interested in the sales of the iPhone SE. $399 unlocked is the lowest price for a new iPhone by far. I believe you were rather enthusiastic about the volume of sales the SE would drive. I have no visibility into these numbers, and haven't read them anywhere else. They numbers certainly didn't drive gain in marketshare, but it certainly was to Apple's advantage to release this phone in a down year for their flagship.
I expect Watch sales to have been "great" - but no numbers released. Same for the AirPods (love love love my AirPods).
I expect Apple will address the decline of iPhone sales in China.
Posted by: Wayne Brady | January 31, 2017 at 01:16 PM
Technically Deloitte did not "count" 120M used smartphones sold. Their report was a prediction.
Posted by: Darwinphish | February 01, 2017 at 12:48 AM