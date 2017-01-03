Are We Near 'Peak Screen Size' for Smartphone Screen Growth? Is 6 Inches Too Big?

As I was working on the stats for the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 (was released last Friday if you missed the blog while on winter vacation), I did my various updates to the numbers. And I added more detail as I tend to do (now there is a separate chart just about the screen size growth over the past decade). And it had me thinking about the screen size issue again. Those who have read my blog for many years remember that three years ago I postulated my hypothesis that 'Screen Size Trumps Everything' and that turned out to be a pretty sharp blog of considerable insights and we saw even Apple finally agree to release its phablet screen size iPhone 6 Plus model etc.. It also predicted a growth in smartphone screen sizes. Now we may have reached the zenith of that evolution path. We are likely near the peak of how far screen sizes for the current form-factor smartphone concepts can grow. It is like my friend Christian Lindholm predicted back in 2007, that the physical dimensions of the gadget work with the human dimensions - our fingers typically - and the other restraints like sizes of our pockets and something a bit bigger than 5 inches was where Christian back then (in 2007 the largest phone screen size was the freshly-released iPhone with its massive 3.5 inches). The most popular premium and mid-range phone models sold today tend to be in that 5 inch size range say between 4.5 and 5.5 inches, and very few sell in any meaningful numbers in the over-6 inch range even though the 'phablet' size screen has now been around for us for five years. We seem to have now discovered the 'sweet spot'. So its time for me to speculate again. I think we have arrived at a kind of at least-temporary plateau and possibly the peak of how far this phone form factor will grow in screen size. We may see NEW form factors (Samsung rumored to give us a foldable screen, that folds like a book to give us twice the screen size in the same pocket size). But lets explore the evolution of the screen size. And good news: I have been drawing PICTURES for us... :-) Isn't that nice



SCREEN SIZE TRUMPS EVERYTHING



So three years ago I said screen size trumps everything. It turned out to be more-or-less true, phones with larger screens outsold similar spec phones of smaller screens that had higher resolutions. Even Apple with its 'Retina Display' had to go to larger screens to maintain sales volumes. Screen size topped other specs from better cameras to 3D displays to pico projectors to any number of other features. In a store, two phones of same price side-by-side, of otherwise comparable specs, the one with the larger screen would usually be the winner. Fingerprint scanners, bendable phones, dual cameras, nothing was able to overcome the rule that Screen Size Trumps Everything. So first off, anyone thinking 'but my iPhone has a sharper screen' - go away, we deal with the normal consumers here, planetary sales have clearly proven the thesis to be true. It was the screen size that mattered most (while other items ALSO matter of course, starting with price).



Yes more pixel density means sharper image but that won't win you the race because... Screen Size Trumps Everything. We won't have that bogus argument here on this blog anymore. The matter is settled. BUT how far can screen size grow? THAT seems to have stalled. The original Samsung Galaxy Note that introduced the world to giant phablet-sized screens had a 5.3 inch screen. The latest burn-your-pants Galaxy Notes from 2016 were only slightly larger, at 5.7 inch size. The iPhone 6 Plus phablet response was 5.5 inches in size and the current iPhone 7 Plus is still at that same size. From roughly that 5.3 inch original Note at 5.3 inches, we've not 'jumped' in size and for the past 3 years the top flagship phablet screen sizes have not budged. We may have found that 'sweet spot' that for those who prefer a very large screen in their pockets, the 5.7 inch rough size is a kind of ceiling. Even if all available surface area of the phone were to be utilized, it means we are pretty close to the edge and likely in the next several years, this form factor will not grow past say 6 inches. There will be no dramatic jump in size anymore because a phone with a 7 or 8 inch screen would require us to wear the type of clown pants that MC Hammer had in his video 'You Can't Touch This'. And as so many non-phablet-screen flagship iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy models show by their sales, the smaller-brother version in the under-5 inch screen size sells in roughly similar numbers (may sell more) with about the same price, because for some people today, a 5.5 inch or larger-screen phone is TOO BIG. It won't fit comfortably in the pocket of the blue jeans, etc. A roughly 5 inch overall size, 4.7 inch to 5.2 inch, is perhaps the plantary optimal size for most consumers (again, brilliant guess by Christian Lindholm exactly ten years ago).



So I want to explore that growth. How did we get here, how did the screen growth appear. And that is where the measurement does not do justice to the issue. The screen sizes are measured diagonally (corner to corner) rather than by width or length. Meanwhile the phone screen aspect ratio has changed from the old (boxy) television-style narrow near-square format of 4x3 to the Apple innovation of the original iPhone 'wide screen' aspect ratio which was 4.5 x 3, and then onto the current phones that are aligned with modern TV screens at 19 x 6 proper widescreen format aspect ratio. So lets see how the iPhone revolutionized the smartphone screen race and instantly made all rivals obsolete in 2007, on the matter we later were to discover 'Screen Size Trumps Everything'. Here are a few leading flagship smartphones sold worldwide by their screen sizes (am using popular smartphones, excluding exotic super-expensive phones like the Nokia Commnunicator).









You can see the evolution is steady growth in screen sizes, and in any one year the largest screen might be 10% to 20% larger than the largest screen from the previous year or two. A very steady (and predictable) growth curve. Then as the flagships got these specs, soon the 'lower down' price phones would also get the ever-larger screens. This all changed instantly with the iPhone. Look what Apple did in 2007 to this steady progression and bear in mind what we now know 'Screen Size Trumps Everything'. Talk about a winner:











Yeah. Apple did not do 20% better, they did a massive 70% bigger than the largest screen on a rival phone! The Nokia N95, a brilliant phone that was far ahead of the iPhone 2G by almost every spec - but Screen Size Trumps Everthing, because of the newcomer iToy ('Not even 3G, not even a smartphone') having that massive screen, Apple won all the praise and Nokia was instead declared to be obsolete (even as the N95 outsold the original iPhone 2G).



But what happened next? We 'know' the story that Apple lost the plot about the smartphone screen races and went Retina Display instead of holding its lead, and eventually Samsung Galaxy took the lead but how quickly did that change happen, and was it radical? The original Samsung Galaxy only had a 3.2 inch touch screen. It wasn't even as big as the iPhone! Only the Samsung Galaxy S a year later, went bigger than the iPhone. And by how much? This is where Samsung pushed the race three years after the revolution of the original iPhone. The first Galaxy flagship that had a larger screen than the iPhone.. was only evolution, not revolution. Look at their size evolution. This is the Nokia/Ericsson story again, retold by Samsung. Slightly bigger than the biggest.









And that gave Samsung a lot to brag about but it was not revolution. Yes, Screen Size Trumps Everything and Galaxy had already a larger screen than the iPhone, but this was only evolution. Then Samsung did their monster move. They gambled on the idea of a superduper massive screen, as big a jump as the original iPhone was vs the Nokia N95, now what if Samsung did a similar jump vs its OWN Samsung Galaxy S? What if they nearly doubled THAT screen size? This was the second revolution in screen size races. The Galaxy Note:











Yeah. Now Samsung revolutionized the market by jumping the screen size race by 85%. It was not compared to the normal Galaxy class smartphones that the iPhone seemed 'too small' - it was this radical new phablet screen size which forced their hand. Now the Apple iPhone did seem as outdated as the Nokia N95 was against the original iPhone (and Apple was forced to eventually respond, but they took four more years to get to it). Because Screen Size Trumps Everything, the Note was unbeatable at the top end and phones with 3.5 inch and even 4 inch screens seemed just too small. A 5 inch screen could be a viable option vs a 5.5 inch screen but not a 4 inch screen anymore, which is what Apple did next with the iPhone 5. Not big enough, and they then rushed the 6 Plus out the very next year.



To complete the picture, this original 2011 Samsung Galaxy Note was not the modern size (modern size is 5.7 inches, the original was 5.3 inches) but the aspect ratio has also changed the modern phones are lower but wider so they are in that 16 x 9 aspect ratio like our plasma screen giant flatscreen TVs at home and all modern laptops too. So let me update the final picture that has the latest Note screen size (only outline), at 5.7 inches, wider but not as tall as the original Note (illustrated in green). This was the evolution of the phone screen sizes in the past 15 years.











And we had a rather regular increase in the sizes until the Note and phablet screen sizes, where the growth may now have stalled.



It may be too early to tell, but to me, the market seems to have stalled. There are plenty of options stretching a phablet screen to over-six-inches in size, and yet they don't take the market by storm. It does seem like the 'large' screen optimal size is about that 5.5 - 5.8 inch range like the Galaxy Note and iPhone Plus; the low end is somewhere above 4 inches, say 4.5 inches and a 'sweet spot' forms for most common smartphones to do a large-enough screen but small-enough-to-fit size with about 4.8 to 5.2 inch screen sizes. A bit like cars seem to settle to some 'standard' form factors and many rival models all produce 'citycars' or 'SUV's etc, we may have now discovered the main screen size form factors and these may live with us now for a decade or more.



With that, of course I hope we have not stopped innovating and the Samsung project of the foldable screen may bring a release from this straight-jacket to these sizes but I do think, for the immediate future, we have seen 'peak screen size' at just-under 6 inches and over the next several years, it will be marginal changes of no more than 10% growth from that and therefore, for most common users, the 'gains' out of a 'big jump' in screen size will have been seen and done - this issue will not impact our phones anymore. The camera races seem to have settled; the input method races (touch screen won) have settled and the screen sizes seem to have settled. What is the exact speed of the CPU or how much internal RAM a phone has, those are only of interest to us geeks, not the normal buyer. We may now have also passed the big motivators to upgrade phones. If the next iPhone 9 Uberplus and Galaxy Note 17 S Edge still have screen sizes of roughly 5.7 inches in size, then there is not much incentive to go replace the current phones, if those function reasonably well, for another year. Look at the table and see the two giant jumps in the screen sizes. That was revolution (twice) and that won't come back again in this form factor. This ability has been 'worked' and now we need other areas to drive the evolution. AR?



