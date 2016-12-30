My Photo

« Preview from TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 Edition: Internet Users Globally... by Screen Size | Main

December 30, 2016

The Phonebook 2016 Edition is Released

Got it finished just before the year ended. The Phone Book 2016 is now shipping to those who pre-ordered it. I will do a blog about phone handset industry details and stats of course but now gotta get a bit of rest. For those who want to buy the best little book about all the stats for the handset industry and as always, costs just 10 Euros, get your TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 here. All data current as of December 2016.

