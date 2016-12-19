TCL Continues its World Domination Plan, now adds Blackberry to its Brands (to Alcatel and Palm)

The Smartphone Bloodbath still continues its consolidation. Blackberry has just ended its run as a handset maker. They've signed their hardware rights to TCL of China. It covers all countries except India and a few neighbors like Bangladesh, where Blackberry had already sold those rights to local suppliers. And TCL, we know the brand as 'Alcatel' but the company is TCL and a couple of years ago they became the proud latest owner of Palm via HP. And now they become the manufacturers and distributors of Blackberry branded smartphones too. Congrats TCL and sad end to what once was called RIM Research in Motion and its Blackberry, who once were the second-bestselling smartphone brand on the planet, and now have abandoned the hardware space where Apple makes obscene profits but Blackberry kept losing customers every cycle and going deeper and deeper into the red. As I suggested, Blackberry was clearly yet another example of how handset makers die, in my theory of 'The Cliff'. And yes, Blackberry continues as a service brand and they will get royalties from TCL for the brand sales in phones.