Preview from TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 Edition: Internet Users Globally... by Screen Size

I'm working to finish the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 to meet its December 2016 release target (have 2 more days to do that..). I did however find a fabulous tribute by one of its many fans. It is from David Doherty, better known as 'The 3G Doctor' who is active also on Twitter as @mHealthInsight and is my personal guru in all areas relating to how the healthcare industry uses our mobile technology. David created this promotional image as a kind of Christmas present for me. (Thank you so much David!)











It is a genuine item of pure fan creation. I didn't ask David to do this nor did I pay him to do it, and he did it without any expectation from me, but sent it to me, just as a thank you for loving my Almanac and Phone Book series for all these years. Thank YOU David. this is way better than the ugly cover of my Phone Book itself haha. So with that nice fan recognition, lets also share one new stat from the upcoming Phone Book 2016 (every edition has some new stats that were never seen before). So we'll do insights into .... internet users. Isn't THAT relevant for all of us?



According to the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016, there are now 3.4 Billion total internet users globally. Readers of this blog have known for years that the majority of the internet users are mobile of course. But about those DEVICES? About one in three of us uses two or more devices to access the internet, so for the wealthier among us, its normal to use both a smartphone and a PC or tablet or easily 3 or even 4 devices. So what is the TOTAL DEVICE population that accesses the internet then? It's far larger than 3.4B of course. I have that number for you: its 4.7 Billion devices (used by 3.4B humans). And now, the best piece for free: what is the SPLIT of PC & tablet 'large screen' internet devices in use globally, vs small screen (phablet, smartphone normal screen and tiny WAP screens). The split is 36% large PC/tablet size screen internet vs 64% small screen (mobile phone including phablet), when devices used are counted. There! Again data you don't find anywhere else. If you want the full split, how many are PC screens vs tablet screens vs smartphone screens vs WAP/tiny screens; or the split of mobile phone screen sizes in the installed base, ie phablet screens, normal smartphone screens, small smartphone screens and small non-touch screens - then you have to pay the 10 Euro and buy the Phone Book. Get the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 here (you can order it today, I'll send you both. You get the older 2014 edition now as you wait the few days till I finish the 2016 edition - so you get two ebooks for the price of one):