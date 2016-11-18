Quick Notes from Smartphone Wars - Kodak, Nintendo, Lenovo and Blaupunkt

A few quick notes from a few less-familiar players in smartphone wars. So yes, I'll do the math shortly on Q3 smartphone market (nothing exciting there, we know Samsung, Apple, Huawei are the top 3, the excitement is long gone from that 'race').



But first off, as I was doing some back-log Tweets of old tech news items to cover, on Twitter, today, I noticed a few interesting tidbits of smartphone-related news. These are all October-timeframe news items (so they're old but went to cover them anyway).



Kodak. Does a camera-looking smartphone that is very retro in its appearance, they call the Ektra. It is an old Kodak brand. The smarphone camera has a typical camera hump, the look is very similar of old cameras with a fake leather finish with steel-color plastic trim. Looks kinda interesting. Except it's a total nothing cameraphone. They went through all the trouble of making it look 'pretty' (if you think it does) and they ADDED THE HUMP but have no great camera functionality that comes with it. Its no better than your standard top-end smartphone cameras but now you have the ugly bump in the back!



This is again the same dumb attitude to a smartphone as Blackberry did with its dumb square screen. You get all the down-sides and none of the benefits. Its like the fake 'Landau' tops that some US car makers put on their cars to make them LOOK like they had folding convertible roofs but they actually had solid steel roofs. And now Kodak wastes its brand on this nonsense trying to offer a 'smart looking' and 'real camera looking' smartphone - that they doesn't have a great camera! That's madness. And a huge wasted opportunity.



Well, talking about wasted opportunities, how about Nintendo? They have a new console coming in March called the Switch. And in it, they have a lovely touch-screen pocketable gaming device that has add-on side panels, that turn it into a proper gaming handheld device. And it seems like gosh, that's a brilliant Android smartphone. Except its NOT A PHONE !!! Its ONLY a tablet and now its just a stupid second device that means that anyone who buys it and carries this in their pocket ALSO HAS TO CARRY a phone!



Its the other dumb way to do a pocketable today. Gaming is already rushing full-speed to mobile (about half of total gaming revenues comes from mobile) and what do idiots at Nintendo - based in the country where this industry was born - do with it? They make it LOOK like a LARGE phablet smartphone but don't give us the smartphone functionality! Again. Idiots. This is dumb dumb dumb not understanding their customers and how we behave as consumers. Everybody is ADDICTED to mobile. If you put your gadget onto the mobile, it will ALWAYS be carried. It becomes the FIRST device. But if you make a SECOND slab tablet-wannabe out of your Nintendo Switch, its the SECOND device that MAY be carried sometimes. Thats the sure way to lose this war.



Ok. Lets end with the sad losers in smartphone hardware and turn to smart losers in smartphone software. What about Lenovo the computer guys who do Windows based laptops and who promised us a Windows based smarphone (most Lenovo smartphones of course run Android). This was one of those 'victories' that Microsoft had when they bribed manufacturers to promise to make Windows smartphones and I said no they won't. And now Lenovo has said, they won't bother to make Windows 10 based smartphones (while they do make Windows 10 based laptops, that should tell you EVERYTHING you need to know about how much Windows 10 is dead in mobile).



And lastly, Blaupunkt. Remember this German consumer brand? The Blue Dot, it is literally, blau punkt. Blue Dot. They have launched a series of smartphone accessories such as earphones and now are about to launch their first smartphone (on Android). It will at least be marketed in India, lets see where else it will be sold (in Germany perhaps). No word yet on its specs. Expect mid to high end of price range, I would think they use the premium brand image and position price-wise above the India local brands.



Ok, I'll get to the Q3 stats soon.