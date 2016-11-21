Q3 Smartphone Market Numbers, Top 10 brands, OS Wars, Installed Base (oh, and our brief smartphone market recession is already past)

Time for the Q3 Update to the Smartphone Market Share Wars. Its Samsung, Apple and the Chinese (ok, with an LG thrown in). The OS wars are long since won, done and dusted, owned by Google's Android. Migration rate of new sales of phones to smartphones is now past four of five new phones sold. A bit of good news, the smartphone market is back to growth again. After we had two quarters of unit sales decline, we now have again growth, so the smartphone market recession was brief and now past. For the full year this does mean we'll end up roughly flat with smartphone sales full calendar year 2016 vs 2015 (possibly down a few points). But growth suggests also we may well see a nice year in 2017 of healthy growth again.
Lets do our quarterly numbers: the Third Quarter Smartphone Market Unit Sales Top 10 are as follows:
BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q3 2016
Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q2 2016
1 (1) . . . Samsung . . . . 73.2 M . . 19.8% . . . . . . . ( 22.6% )
2 (2) . . . Apple . . . . . . . 45.5 M . . 12.3% . . . . . . . ( 12.8% )
3 (3) . . . Huawei . . . . . . 33.6 M . . . 9.1% . . . . . . . ( 9.5% )
4 (4) . . . Oppo . . . . . . . . 23.9 M . . . 6.5% . . . . . . . ( 5.7% )
5 (5) . . . Vivo . . . . . . . . . 19.8 M . . . 5.3% . . . . . . . ( 4.8% )
6 (7) . . . Xiaomi . . . . . . .14.5 M . . . 3.9% . . . . . . . ( 3.7% )
7 (8) . . . Lenovo . . . . . . 14.0 M . . . 3.8% . . . . . . . ( 3.2% )
8 (9) . . . ZTE . . . . . . . . 13.8 M . . . 3.7% . . . . . . . ( 2.7% )
9 (6) . . . LG . . . . . . . . . 13.5 M . . . 3.6% . . . . . . . ( 4.1% )
10 (10) . TCL/Alcatel . . . 9.1 M . . . 2.5% . . . . . . . ( 2.2% )
Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109.5 M
TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . 370.4 M
Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 21 Nov 2016, based on manufacturer and industry data
This table may be freely shared
So while Samsung had its exploda-phone quarter and ended up cancelling the whole Note version in its Galaxy series (and separately now has also deadly washing machines exploding, its truly the Annus Horribilis for the boys and girls there in Gangnam) but Samsung continues on the top of our charts, as this is Apple's bottom of its annual market share fluctuation. Now we will see the typical strong Christmas sales for the iPhone and if Apple is lucky, they might catch up to a troubled Samsung for a quarter (not for a full year of course).. if they're lucky. Huawei in number three continues to be unassailed from the bottom and not a threat to the top two. Steady as she goes.
In the mid-tier we have a tight race for the fight for the sixth slot with four brands separated by a few hundred thousand total smartphones sold. We see LG dropping from 6th to ninth and the other three Chinese brands all move up one slot. Oppo and Vivo are doing well in the bottom of the Top 5 and expanding steadily abroad. TCL/Alcatel is the last brand in the Top 10 and at least the India domestic market brand rivals have had a bad time in their ultra-competitive market so I don't foresee Micromax or Karbonn or Lava jumping into the global Top 10 soon Meizu of the next tier Chinese brands is the likely next to pop into our Top 10 possibly.
In new sales we see more than four out of five total handsets sold today are smartphones. The migration rate to smartphones has slowed down somewhat so it looks like we'll hit year 2020 as the first year when at the end of the year, essentially no 'dumbphones' are sold anywhere on the planet (new production of dumbphones to be at about 1% or less of total handset market by Q4 of 2020). In terms of total market, the two quarters of handset sales decline are now past, in Q3 of 2016 the industry sold 5% more smartphones than Q3 of 2015. So we are now returning to (modest) growth. One quarter won't save our year, we'll end up with a flat or slightly down year. Last quarter's numbers are here.
As I said last quarter, we are now in a recession market (or we were). So the consumers are postponing purchases, holding onto their smartphones longer and they also buy cheaper, rather than more expensive smartphones. So we see all major premium brand smartphone makers with lower sales compared to the previous quarter like Apple, Samsung, LG. But the growing brands are discount/value brands like Vivo, Oppo and TCL/Alcatel. Expect the same effects to now linger for at least a quarter or two, as consumer sentiment in the economy will always lag the real indicators, ie consumers take a while to become convinced its safe to spend again..
In the OS wars, its pretty much all Android with iOS doing its bit at 12%. Windows is selling at a level below half a percent so we now round out Windows OS to zero. So 87% for Android, 12% for iOS, and less than 1% covers all others from Tizen to Windows to Sailfish etc.
For the installed base, we get this update:
INSTALLED BASE OF SMARTPHONES BY OPERATING SYSTEM AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2016
Rank . OS Platform . . . . Units . . . . Market share Was Q2 2016
1 . . . . Android . . . . . . . . 2,211 M . . . 80 % . . . . . . ( 79 %)
2 . . . . iOS . . . . . . . . . . . . 523 M . . . 19 % . . . . . . ( 19 %)
Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 M . . . . 1 %
TOTAL Installed Base . 2,770 M smartphones (ie 2.8 Billion) in use at end of Q3, 2016
Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 23 August 2016, based on manufacturer and industry data
This table may be freely shared
So the world has 2.8 Billion smartphones in use. Essentially half of all phones in use globally today are now smartphones. 80% of them are Android based smartphones, 19% are iPhones. All other OS platforms now round off to 1% of the installed base. Even the last Windows brand loyalists are abandoning the brand of OS for their smartphones such as Lenovo announcing it won't bother with Win 10 smartphones (while they make Win 10 PCs).
A related note, the number of users of the internet from mobile phones has been greater than the users accessing from personal computers (including tablet PCs) for many years. We know that (although some analysts still seem surprised by it). Now the first data is reported that internet USAGE has shifted from PC to mobile. Statcounter has reported this moment (but they count tablets as 'mobile' so their number is not quite the moment we were waiting for). However as there are about 1.7 Billion PCs connected to the internet (including tablets) and over 3.0 Billion mobile phones (smart and dumb phones, including phablets but excluding tablets) and 45% of internet users access the internet at various times both from a mobile phone and a PC but 47% of the people on the planet who use the internet, have no PC and only access by a mobile phone... of COURSE the traffic is also going to migrate to mobile. Its inevitable. Facebook for example celebrated its moment just in October when more than half of FB traffic now comes from mobile (and duh, by far most of their revenues come from mobile).
Yeah, its 'Mobile mobile mobile' as I keep singing at my seminars and keynotes. And for all who need all the numbers (such as the number of internet access devices and users haha) - the best source of mobile industry stats is.. the TomiAhonen Almanac 2016. Get it here.
Could you please give an exact number of Windows Phone/Windows 10 Mobile smartphones according installed base by OS data?
Posted by: Karl Heinz | November 21, 2016 at 08:32 AM
Hi Karl
It's far under 1% and vanishing so the numbers get pretty useless at that scale. In very rough terms it's under 20 million. If you need 'a number' to plug into a table or spreadsheet, you could use say 19 million but note, it is now falling so fast (oldest phones being replaced by very few new ones) that by now, mid November, the number is probably around 16 or 17 million and will be below 15 million by the end of December. When you're under 1% of a dying platform, the exact number is really meaningless..
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 21, 2016 at 09:19 AM
If you sum up the BBK Electronic brands (Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus) you would get an differentTop 10 listing, like 1. Samsung 2. BBK Electronics 3. Apple 4. ...
Posted by: Peter F. Mayer | November 21, 2016 at 09:26 AM
@Peter,
The BBK electronic (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BBK_Electronics) have a new brand - IMOO. The target of IMOO brand of BBK group is student (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGQu2XB_b7k)
So, BBK Electronic is Oppo + Vivo + OnePlus + IMOO
Posted by: Abdul Muis | November 21, 2016 at 09:36 AM
http://www.cnbc.com/2016/11/21/galaxy-note-7-recall-did-not-damage-samsung-brand-in-us-poll.html
"Galaxy Note 7 recall did not damage Samsung brand in US: Poll
A global recall of fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones did not appear to hurt U.S. consumers' willingness to buy Samsung Electronics phones, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Sunday showed.
The survey conducted Oct. 26 to Nov. 9 found that current Samsung smartphone users were as loyal to their brand as Apple Inc iPhone customers. It also found that people who knew about the recall were as interested in Samsung phones as those who did not.
......
The poll found that Samsung's customers were fiercely loyal to their brand. Some 91 percent of current Samsung users would likely purchase another Samsung smartphone, and 92 percent of current users would probably buy another Samsung product in general.
........
"
Posted by: Abdul Muis | November 21, 2016 at 09:49 AM
If the above poll were correct, samsung will have a surge in next Q3 2017
Posted by: Abdul Muis | November 21, 2016 at 09:50 AM
Thank you very much, Tomi!
Posted by: Karl Heinz | November 21, 2016 at 10:12 AM
http://news.softpedia.com/news/htc-might-sell-its-smartphone-business-in-2017-510374.shtml
"HTC Might Sell Its Smartphone Business in 2017
A new rumor now claims the company has already decided to sell its smartphone business, which was bleeding money for a few years now. Ms Cher Wang, HTC general manager, is said to have already sent a message to her closest collaborators that the smartphones business will be sold in the spring, next year.
Even though the Taiwanese media reports that HTC has denied these rumors, analysts claim that this is exactly what companies usually do before signing up the sale agreement.
The same source state that there actually four companies interested in buying HTC's smartphone business and one of the them is from Taiwan, the handset maker's home turf.
.....
"
Posted by: Abdul Muis | November 21, 2016 at 10:25 AM
Tomi - is this the first signs of a new but bigger version of - Smartphone Bloodbath - happening in the next year or two. MicroSlop dead and nearly buried, CoolPad came and went, Sony is slowly disappearing, so who else outside of the top 10 could crash and burn. Unless a company needs production facilities for extra volume urgently, it would be a very risky business shelling out all those dollars to buy a dying brand name. Nokia brand will re-appear early next year as well to add to the congested Android market.
Posted by: RickO | November 21, 2016 at 01:12 PM
I really wonder what went wrong with Sony. Their device quality have a great quality. Their flagship is really great.
I own Xperia Z & Nexus 4, while both device have almost the same specs (snapdragon S4 /2GB RAM), I feel that my Xperia Z is more smooth, faster and have better battery life.
Posted by: Abdul Muis | November 21, 2016 at 01:35 PM
Just read - Gartner has (sales to end users) Oppo 6.7% Vivo 5.3% Iphone 11.5%. Interesting.
Also just read - LeEco is apparently having financial problems. So who else is.
As I said months ago - Iphone sales will pick up leading into and through Xmas - BUT - I still predict that 2017 could be iPhones year to hell but possibly back with the iPhone 8 later in the year.
Posted by: RickO | November 21, 2016 at 01:45 PM
@Peter F. Meyer
"If you sum up the BBK Electronic brands (Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus) you would get an differentTop 10 listing"
I concur.
Aggregating the vast array of brands corresponding to the Chinese manufacturer Tinno, and the top-10 ranking will have an even more intriguing outlook.
It is a bit like Volkswagen, General Motors or Fiat: to gauge their actual market power, one must consider the whole conglomerate, not just individual brands.
@Abdul Muis
"I really wonder what went wrong with Sony."
Inconsistent product line-up, with devices often more expensive than the competition for the same feature set.
Locally Sony might still go strong, though.
In Switzerland for instance, Sony is still very much present in the offerings of electronic shops and mobile phone retailers.
Posted by: E.Casais | November 21, 2016 at 03:58 PM
My linear "toy" model based on past performance seems to have caught up as well, it suggested 376M based on past performance so not that far off. Of course this model does not take into account things like Samsungs exploding batteries or other stuff like that so don't base anything off it, it's just a hobby excel sheet I run for fun, based on past and current growth rates. :) It suggests a total market of around 1500M units (and 74M iPhones), Tomi, is that plausible numbers?
In related news, Apple moving average marketshare is down to 14.6% if anyone cares, now we shall see what the iPhone 7 will respond to that.
Posted by: Per "wertigon" Ekström | November 21, 2016 at 04:04 PM
Given Tim Cook's statement that Apple had more than a billion active devices....I'm thinking that 562m installed base of iPhones is low
Posted by: Wayne Brady | November 21, 2016 at 06:17 PM
@Wayne Brady
Given that Tim Cook has included laptops, watches, Apple TV devices, iPads, iPods, iDongles and other magical iStuff in the billion he mentioned, probably 562m is about right from the point of view of number of devices (but it is too high from the point of view of the value that you get for the money you spend on these devices)
Posted by: cornelius | November 21, 2016 at 08:27 PM
News from the land of the dead. Basically Microsoft is giving up on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and instead is building an emulator for traditional desktop apps to run on ARM devices. This will fail too. Besides the fact that the mobile apps UI is very different than desktop apps UI, the problem is that ARM processors are weak compared to x86 processors that power today's desktops. On top of that, the only useful situation is if this emulator is used in conjunction with Continuum. But the problem is that Continuum is already very heavy on resources. So now the poor ARM CPU must run Continuum, then must run the heavy desktop apps on top of an emulator that makes then even heavier. Why would any sane person buy a flagship Windows phone + the keyboard and the screen and whatnot (easily over $1000 in total) just to have basically what is an underpowered laptop? Why not buy a phone and a powerful laptop with the same amount of money?
Microsoft's x86 on ARM64 emulation: A Windows 10 'Redstone 3' Fall 2017 feature
http://www.zdnet.com/article/microsofts-x86-on-arm64-emulation-a-windows-10-redstone-3-fall-2017-deliverable/
Posted by: cornelius | November 21, 2016 at 10:49 PM
Where (geo-politically) is the market growing the most? Will Captain Krazy really try to coerce Apple into manufacturing in the U.S.?
Posted by: grouch | November 21, 2016 at 11:18 PM
Hi Wayne and Cornelius
Cornelius, thanks for responding already.
Wayne, this question comes up in many of the Quarterly update blogs. Same issue every time. Comparing my count of iPhone installed base number to Tim Cook's public statement about all Apple devices live. And we have the same argument every time in the comments. I am sick and tired of repeating myself. If it is YOU who asked this point before - then I am offended, that you refuse to accept my previous answer without responding to THAT, and rather feign ignorance and ask a stupid question now. Secondly, you Wayne have been on this blog for ages and have regardless read my ANSWER to that question, whoever posed it before, and KNOW why my number is lower. Third, Cornelius already told you.
But from me. If it was not you before, then you must have missed the recurring theme of the commentary of Apple's iPhone installed base analysis for years. I find that hard to believe. In that case, please accept Cornelius's answer, he like the other regulars has read my answer many times enough to have memorized MY RESPONSE to the question.
If it WAS you before then you are now being abusive to me personally. Stop it. The one thing I do not have much of, especially now in the busy season of the year for consulting, is extra time to waste. I don't like to repeat myself. You know the answer. Whether you like it or not, do not act abusively towards me and pretend you didn't hear the first time. Don't repeat this question EVER AGAIN Wayne or I will revoke your privileges on this blog. This question has been asked and answered so many times that our other readers know the answer by heart.
Thanks, Cornelius for the quick response to it.
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 22, 2016 at 05:17 AM
hi grouch
Just quick heads-up on the market biggest growth. Its in least affluent parts of the planet but their large countries. India, Nigeria, Vietnam, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, etc. Countries where mobile penetration rate nationally is still under 100% and smartphone migration rate is well under 33%. But within those regions, it is their largest countries because that is where the handset makers can afford to focus on now (India rather than Nepal; Nigeria rather than Cameroon; Vietnam rather than Laos, etc). So where we recently saw a lot of buzz, countries like China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Turkey etc these are far too advanced already for any big opportunities to remain, so their growth rates are modest at best.
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 22, 2016 at 05:24 AM
Hi Per
Very plausible numbers yes. I think your full year number is a bit too high (I expect year to end around 1,450 rather than 1,500 because of the two quarters of downturn. Of course I hope I am wrong and you are right and the year ends stronger than I had expected...).
The iPhone number somewhere in the vicinity of 75 million plus or minus a few million is very reasonable.
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 22, 2016 at 05:31 AM
Hi Peter, Abdul and E
Yeah we could also count the full consortium numbers, its certainly another fair way to do it. I could do that for the next blog which has the year-ending numbers. We do already include various owned brands with their parents in other cases like Motorola with Lenovo, Alcatel and others with TCL etc.
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 22, 2016 at 05:35 AM
Hi Everybody
I just added blog with two graphs to show the migration of handsets from dumb to smartphones. One is new sales, the other is installed base.
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 22, 2016 at 08:23 AM
I honestly forgot it had been asked and answered before. Didn't mean offense, truly
Posted by: Wayne Brady | November 22, 2016 at 07:43 PM
For the Sony Mobile division I think they might survive after all. They are strong on camera sensors on mobile, also to other brands.
And recent news say they will pushing mobile games strongly so I think that can be Interesting.
So I suppose its a advantage to have own mobiles to.
Posted by: John A | November 23, 2016 at 12:01 AM
Hi Wayne
Hey thanks for that. Yeah it happens, its a number you don't really bother to memorize, then you see me mentioning an odd number and you think, wait, what did Apple just say..
Fair enough. Thanks. So let me also give once again the longer version answer so we deal with this properly too (I'm in a good mood today haha).
First, its apples and oranges. I count explicitly iPhone installed base while Apple reports total Apple devices connected. Of course iPhone count will be less because Apple has iPod music players who access the iTunes store, or iPad tablets installing apps or Apple Mac personal computers plus the various other iToys from Apple Watch to whatever their latest TV gambit is.
So first quick sanity check. Apple has called itself a mobile company for several years now. Roughly speaking half of their total revenue comes from the iPhone, half from all other businesses, so as a sanity check, over a few years, if half of your business is one product, then you could also expect of all those connected devices (if that is what most of the other business is) would be about half, in very rough terms.
Second sanity check. Market share from sales. Apple's annual iPhone unit sales market share has been in the 16% range. That is roughly what its installed base should be by all conventional wisdom. What I count is ABOVE that number, there should then be some reason why Apple has yes 19% of the installed base, if they only sell 16% of all smartphones. So as a simple sanity check, this suggests my number might be TOO HIGH, not too low.
But we know why that is, because Apple products have a longer life span, they get passed on to kids and family members and friends, or sold onward, so they live longer than the random Android smartphone, and far longer than say haha Windows based smartphones did, which often did not even get every unit sold when they shipped out of the factory to the stores (so for Windows the actual installed base was always significantly lower than the unit sales market share). Its BTW also why Symbian lingered on so long but Blackberry died far faster - because Nokia brand was held onto and resold so long.
So the numbers are in the rough ball-park and arguably, one should justify why the iPhone installed base market share is bigger than its units-sold market share, rather than think that number in installed base is too low and should be raised more...
Now why is this? Its replacement cycles. I have not seen replacement cycle numbers recently for really anything other than mobile. But digital music players were replaced at a far lower rate than mobile phones back in the last decade and I can't imagine any reason why any happy iPod user would need to go replace their music player every 2 years. With PCs we know the replacement cycle is roughly 4 years, so for Macs it will be about that. For tablets there haven't been any published numbers yet, as far as I can see, but we could assume tablets are certainly not replaced faster than mobile phones, and as they behave somewhat like a half-way-house between a smartphone and a notebook PC, perhaps the tablet replacement cycle sits somewhere in between, could be 3 years. For mobile phones its 2 years, give or take (Chetan Sharma just counted the latest replacement cycle now in the midst of our smartphone market recession to have stretchd for smartphones from 2 years to be 2.5 years now, so 30 months).
If you replace the phones at about twice the speed or at least 1.5 times faster than the PC or music player and also replace phones faster than tablets, it means the average age of those other Apple devices is longer. They are used for longer periods, their numbers in the installed base reflect a far longer age period. Thus a smaller number sold per year, yields still a nice total number into the famous one billion count that Apple reports.
Now with all that. I use my proprietary calculation of mobile phone installed base which I have reported on this blog for ages and my consultancy is one of the very few places where you can get that number. But AFTER I had been reporting it for years (both for dumbphones and for smartphones), we got the first international surveys of smartphone ownership data, if you remember, two years ago, via Google and separately via Pew. And those actual consumer OWNERSHIP surveys covering the planet, it was like 30 countries per survey - came up with very similar final numbers, and when then adjusting for the rest of the countries not reported, by the statistics of the nearby countries that were surveyed, I reported here the first global measured installed base of smartphones as the first 'check' on my math, based on surveyed ownership. And the numbers came close to perfect. I think we were off by five points in the percentages, that kind of scale of accuracy.
So my MATH is sound. I have a model based on a lot of data points over time, of how long people hold onto their phones, and what percentage of those are then given or sold back into the market to give more life to the phone, and derive regionally and by major phone types (and in some cases, by brands too) the life spans of all phones, smart and dumb. And based on that model, I report here the installed base, also by operating system when that was a real contest. Now as its an Android world with no rivals remaining, it may be the time to eventually stop reporting the split of the installed base. But I think I'll still do this for a while..
So unless Apple reports on an installed base of iPhones they count, I will be using my model as the best measure, and keep running the newest numbers into it, which means every quarter we delete the correct percentage from the far end, oldest phones out of use (a differing percentage by each quarter by the way, some replace their phones even after 6 months). And occasionally, when I find the model is starting to skew, I issue a correction like I did I think about a year ago if I now remember correctly.
If Apple sells 16% of all smartphones, and Apple isn't specializing on some kind of 'ultra-durable long-wearing phone' for some kind of industrial work haha, then Apple should roughly see similar installed base market share - over time - as its new sales. That is how various other brands harmonized over time. A new rising brand, like say Samsung five years ago, will see its new sales market share far stronger than the installed base. Similarly old brands who are in decline (Motorola, Nokia, Blackberry) will see their shares of installed base linger far longer than the sales have fallen. Because old phones, especially of premium brands, tend to stay longer in use, and are still resold in parts of Africa, India etc. Apple is sitting well above its sales level, where its installed base is at 19% while annual sales is at 16%. There could be some math that is slightly off, it could be up or down a point, but not more. The OTHER brands cannot 'survive' that math.
Why does Apple say 1 Billion when Tomi says 525 million? Because Apple counts other devices too but Tomi only counts iPhones. Are these numbers consistent, I think yes. Is MY number consistent with other stats from the industry, most definitely yes. I am more confident about my number of iPhones in use, than what Apple calls its 1 Billion users, because some of those music player owners may long since have ended their active association with Apple and now load mp3 files but haven't bought an iTunes song for years, and will not do again... Who knows what method Apple uses to extinguish its inactive users? But we do get new sales of smartphones every year, and the numbers do not offer us more than 525 million installed base for iPhones in use.
Howzat for a complete exhaustive master's thesis treatment of an argument of two numbers?
Tomi Ahonen :-)
Posted by: Tomi T Ahonen | November 23, 2016 at 05:40 AM