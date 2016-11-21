Q3 Smartphone Market Numbers, Top 10 brands, OS Wars, Installed Base (oh, and our brief smartphone market recession is already past)

Time for the Q3 Update to the Smartphone Market Share Wars. Its Samsung, Apple and the Chinese (ok, with an LG thrown in). The OS wars are long since won, done and dusted, owned by Google's Android. Migration rate of new sales of phones to smartphones is now past four of five new phones sold. A bit of good news, the smartphone market is back to growth again. After we had two quarters of unit sales decline, we now have again growth, so the smartphone market recession was brief and now past. For the full year this does mean we'll end up roughly flat with smartphone sales full calendar year 2016 vs 2015 (possibly down a few points). But growth suggests also we may well see a nice year in 2017 of healthy growth again.



Lets do our quarterly numbers: the Third Quarter Smartphone Market Unit Sales Top 10 are as follows:





BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q3 2016



Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q2 2016

1 (1) . . . Samsung . . . . 73.2 M . . 19.8% . . . . . . . ( 22.6% )

2 (2) . . . Apple . . . . . . . 45.5 M . . 12.3% . . . . . . . ( 12.8% )

3 (3) . . . Huawei . . . . . . 33.6 M . . . 9.1% . . . . . . . ( 9.5% )

4 (4) . . . Oppo . . . . . . . . 23.9 M . . . 6.5% . . . . . . . ( 5.7% )

5 (5) . . . Vivo . . . . . . . . . 19.8 M . . . 5.3% . . . . . . . ( 4.8% )

6 (7) . . . Xiaomi . . . . . . .14.5 M . . . 3.9% . . . . . . . ( 3.7% )

7 (8) . . . Lenovo . . . . . . 14.0 M . . . 3.8% . . . . . . . ( 3.2% )

8 (9) . . . ZTE . . . . . . . . 13.8 M . . . 3.7% . . . . . . . ( 2.7% )

9 (6) . . . LG . . . . . . . . . 13.5 M . . . 3.6% . . . . . . . ( 4.1% )

10 (10) . TCL/Alcatel . . . 9.1 M . . . 2.5% . . . . . . . ( 2.2% )

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109.5 M

TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . 370.4 M



Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 21 Nov 2016, based on manufacturer and industry data

This table may be freely shared





So while Samsung had its exploda-phone quarter and ended up cancelling the whole Note version in its Galaxy series (and separately now has also deadly washing machines exploding, its truly the Annus Horribilis for the boys and girls there in Gangnam) but Samsung continues on the top of our charts, as this is Apple's bottom of its annual market share fluctuation. Now we will see the typical strong Christmas sales for the iPhone and if Apple is lucky, they might catch up to a troubled Samsung for a quarter (not for a full year of course).. if they're lucky. Huawei in number three continues to be unassailed from the bottom and not a threat to the top two. Steady as she goes.



In the mid-tier we have a tight race for the fight for the sixth slot with four brands separated by a few hundred thousand total smartphones sold. We see LG dropping from 6th to ninth and the other three Chinese brands all move up one slot. Oppo and Vivo are doing well in the bottom of the Top 5 and expanding steadily abroad. TCL/Alcatel is the last brand in the Top 10 and at least the India domestic market brand rivals have had a bad time in their ultra-competitive market so I don't foresee Micromax or Karbonn or Lava jumping into the global Top 10 soon Meizu of the next tier Chinese brands is the likely next to pop into our Top 10 possibly.



In new sales we see more than four out of five total handsets sold today are smartphones. The migration rate to smartphones has slowed down somewhat so it looks like we'll hit year 2020 as the first year when at the end of the year, essentially no 'dumbphones' are sold anywhere on the planet (new production of dumbphones to be at about 1% or less of total handset market by Q4 of 2020). In terms of total market, the two quarters of handset sales decline are now past, in Q3 of 2016 the industry sold 5% more smartphones than Q3 of 2015. So we are now returning to (modest) growth. One quarter won't save our year, we'll end up with a flat or slightly down year. Last quarter's numbers are here.



As I said last quarter, we are now in a recession market (or we were). So the consumers are postponing purchases, holding onto their smartphones longer and they also buy cheaper, rather than more expensive smartphones. So we see all major premium brand smartphone makers with lower sales compared to the previous quarter like Apple, Samsung, LG. But the growing brands are discount/value brands like Vivo, Oppo and TCL/Alcatel. Expect the same effects to now linger for at least a quarter or two, as consumer sentiment in the economy will always lag the real indicators, ie consumers take a while to become convinced its safe to spend again..



In the OS wars, its pretty much all Android with iOS doing its bit at 12%. Windows is selling at a level below half a percent so we now round out Windows OS to zero. So 87% for Android, 12% for iOS, and less than 1% covers all others from Tizen to Windows to Sailfish etc.



For the installed base, we get this update:





INSTALLED BASE OF SMARTPHONES BY OPERATING SYSTEM AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2016



Rank . OS Platform . . . . Units . . . . Market share Was Q2 2016

1 . . . . Android . . . . . . . . 2,211 M . . . 80 % . . . . . . ( 79 %)

2 . . . . iOS . . . . . . . . . . . . 523 M . . . 19 % . . . . . . ( 19 %)

Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 M . . . . 1 %

TOTAL Installed Base . 2,770 M smartphones (ie 2.8 Billion) in use at end of Q3, 2016



Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 23 August 2016, based on manufacturer and industry data

This table may be freely shared





So the world has 2.8 Billion smartphones in use. Essentially half of all phones in use globally today are now smartphones. 80% of them are Android based smartphones, 19% are iPhones. All other OS platforms now round off to 1% of the installed base. Even the last Windows brand loyalists are abandoning the brand of OS for their smartphones such as Lenovo announcing it won't bother with Win 10 smartphones (while they make Win 10 PCs).



A related note, the number of users of the internet from mobile phones has been greater than the users accessing from personal computers (including tablet PCs) for many years. We know that (although some analysts still seem surprised by it). Now the first data is reported that internet USAGE has shifted from PC to mobile. Statcounter has reported this moment (but they count tablets as 'mobile' so their number is not quite the moment we were waiting for). However as there are about 1.7 Billion PCs connected to the internet (including tablets) and over 3.0 Billion mobile phones (smart and dumb phones, including phablets but excluding tablets) and 45% of internet users access the internet at various times both from a mobile phone and a PC but 47% of the people on the planet who use the internet, have no PC and only access by a mobile phone... of COURSE the traffic is also going to migrate to mobile. Its inevitable. Facebook for example celebrated its moment just in October when more than half of FB traffic now comes from mobile (and duh, by far most of their revenues come from mobile).



Yeah, its 'Mobile mobile mobile' as I keep singing at my seminars and keynotes. And for all who need all the numbers (such as the number of internet access devices and users haha) - the best source of mobile industry stats is.. the TomiAhonen Almanac 2016. Get it here.