February 02, 2017

Full Year 2016 Smartphone Market Top 10 Numbers, and OS platforms and Global Installed Base, all here. Oh, and Q4 market data as well

Its time to do the full-year smartphone numbers. I think we have just about all the data that will be made public, as increasingly many of the major players don't release smartphone unit sales numbers, and even the number of major analyst houses who used to provide a lot of data has shrunk to two who reliably do that anymore (IDC and Strategy Analytics). So we will do our best. We do get the total market size simply as the average of the big 2 analyst houses. For Q4 that number is 433.6 Million units. It is a growth of 8% vs the same quarter one year ago. But as our industry experienced its first-ever recession earlier in the past year and for two quarters year-on-year sales actually declined, the total year turned up with only slight growth of 3%. We end the year 2016 with still not quite 1.5B smartphones sold, we reached 1,481 million, ie 1.48 Billion. So lets start with the big tables everybody wants. The Top 10 smartphone brands for year 2016:


2016 FULL YEAR SMARTPHONE SALES STATISTICS


Rank . Brand . . . . 2016 units . . Share . . 2015 units . . Share . . 2014 units . . Share

1 (1)  . Samsung  . . 308.9 M . . . . 20.8% . . 322.0 M . . . 22.4% . . .314.2 M . . . 24.2% 
2 (2)  . Apple  . . . . . 215.4 M . . . . 14.5% . . 231.4 M . . . 16.1% . . 192.7 M . . . 14.8%
3 (3)  . Huawei . . . . 139.0 M . . . . 9.4% . . 108.0 M . . . . 7.5% . . . 75.0 M . . . . 5.8%
4 (8)  . Oppo . . . . . . . 91.0 M . . . . 6.1% . . 50.0. . . . . . . 3.5%  . . . . - - - . . . . . . - - - 
5 (-) . . Vivo . . . . . . . . 73.0 M . . . . 4.9% . . . . - - - . . . . . . - - -  . . . . - - - . . . . . . - - -
6 (7)  . ZTE . . . . . . .  57.0 M . . . . 3.8% . . 57.2 M . . . . 4.0%  . . 46.1 M . . . . 3.5%
7 (6)  . LG  . . . . . . . . 55.1 M . . . . .3.7% . . 59.7 M . . . . 4.2% . . . 59.1 M . . . . 4.5%
8 (5)  . Xiaomi . . . . . . 54.3 M . . . . 3.7%. . 71.0 M . . . . .4.9%. . . . 61.1 M . . .  . . 4.7% 
9 (4)  . Lenovo  . . . . . 53.1 M . . . . 3.6% . . 76.3 M . . . . 5.3% . . . 95.2 M . . . . 7.3%
10 (10) . TCL-Alcatel . 38.0 M . . . . 2.6% . . 43.5 M . . . . .3.2%. . . . 41.4 M . . .  . . 3.2% 
Other . . . . . . . . . . . 396.5 M . . . . 26.8%
TOTAL . . . . . . . . .1,480.9 M . . . . . . . . . 1,437.3 M . . . . . . . . .1,300.6 M
Source: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016
This data may be freely used and repeated


There's the big table for you. The top three are stable, have been the same now for two years so Huawei was the company able to break that dangerous 'third place jinx' that seemed to doom so many rivals who were once in third place during the 'smartphone bloodbath years' we had early in this decade. Vivo is the big newcomer jumps in at number 5 and Oppo (part of the same family) is at number 4. Xiaomi never was a serious threat for world domination, and now is lingering in 8th place and doing so badly, the company stopped reporting quarterly unit sales figures. Lenovo is struggling to get traction out of its Motorola brand, LG is back to making losses with its handset business and TCL went and bought Blackberry rights after it previously had acquired Alcatel and Palm brands. The one nearly invisible mid-tier player that is solidly doing a decent job but nobody talks about them is ZTE, riding its carrier relationships and selling smarpthones and climbed one rank from 7th to 6th place.

What can I say? The 'thrill' of the bloodbath and astonishing turmoil in the Top 10 has long since passed. This is a three-horse game, Samsung, Apple and Huawei are set in their positions and that won't change in the next year, there is too much distance between the three players and the rest of the field that tries to climb up. The fight in the mid-tier is jockeying for position but thats a cut-throat Android price war going on there, same type of phones with same specs and no real loyalty anywhere. Chinese brands may climb fast on their domestic market if they have a hit phone (see Xiaomi) and then are unable to turn that into the same success globally because of .. carrier relations (see Xiaomi). And even former powerful brands like say Lenovo's Motorola or TCL's Palm (and now Blackberry) can't turn a player into an overnight success. It takes years to build the global footprint even if you are Apple (who managed it in four years) so don't expect Oppo or Vivo or any next tier player like a Meizumi or any other brands from other countries like say Karbonn or Micromax from India, to have any fast success either, even if they make it into the Top 10. If you want to watch someone, it is how Oppo does. Can it follow in Huawei's footprints (Huawei was at about the same market share two years ago). I doubt it but they're about the only interesting story in this Top 10. And outside the Top 10? HTC continues to play its long-form death. Google's Pixel hahahahaha yeah that was funny when some said they thought Google would be challenging Apple and Samsung. But the outsider to watch is. Nokia. Return has started. The only Android phone model already being sold, did over a million units of sales in China in its first week. HMD the company now running the Nokia phone brand will be showing several phones in Barcelona this month at the big mobile industry event, and they will likely have half a dozen Android smartphone models by the end of the year, sold in most major markets where Nokia used to be strong. Nokia is the dark horse to watch this year, especially towards Q4. I'll give you more of my prognosis after we see the official announcements of their first phones later this month.

So that was the Top 10 brands. What about smartphone OS systems? No race there. For the year it was 84% Android, 15% iOS and less than 1% for all the other brands to share with none getting even large enough to hit 0.5% so we could round-off the number to a pretend-one-percent share. This part of the smartphone 'race' has been settled years ago as I wrote on this blog.

INSTALLED BASE

The most useful info out of this blog article series continues to be the installed base calculation, that nobody else is reporting. What is the total installed base of smartphones in use, rather than what numbers were sold in the past quarter; and more importantly for any developers, what is the SHARE of the installed base, by OS platforms.


SMARTPHONE INSTALLED BASE AT END OF 2016 BY OPERATING SYSTEM

Rank . . OS . . . . . . . . 2016 units . . share . 2015 units . . share . . 2014 units . . share
1 (1) . .  Android  . . . . 2,560 M . . . . 80% . . 2,079 M . . . . . 79% . . 1,696 M . . . . . 77%
2 (2) . .  iOS . . . . . . . . . 602 M . . . . 19%  . . . 505 M . . . . . 19% . . . . 406 M . . . . . 18%
Others  . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31 M . . . . . 1% . . . . . 56 M . . . . . . 2% . . . 108 M . . . . . . . 5%
TOTAL  . . . . . . . . . . . 3,193 M . . . . . . . . . . . 2,640 M  . . . . . . . . . . 2,210 M
Source: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016
This data may be freely used and repeated

So the smartphone installed base is almost at 3.2 Billion. One in five smartphones in use worldwide is an iPhone, the other 4 out of 5 are Androids. To find ANY other smartphone OS, your chances are 1 in 100, and thats then more likely to be an ancient smartphone clutched by a loyal Nokia brand fanatic on the ancient Symbian OS, or an equally fanatical Blackberry user. Even less likely, but in some places, like in India it may perhaps be a Tizen user. And there is essentially no chance you'll find a Windows user who isn't actually working for Microsoft or is one of its suppliers.

(For those who only occasionally visit this blog, note that the previous year's installed base numbers are lower in last year's edition of this statistical summary. We did a recalibration of the installed base numbers last year when some international user data came out. These numbers are the best ones I have, please ignore the old blogs which used the older data model).

Ok, then all we have left to do is for the serious statistical propeller-heads, the Q4 numbers as well.



BIGGEST SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS BY UNIT SALES IN Q4 2016

Rank . . . Manufacturer . Units . . . Market Share . Was Q3 2016 
1 (2) . . . Apple  . . . . . . . 78.3 M . . 18.0% . . . . . . . ( 12.3% ) 
2 (1) . . . Samsung . . . .  77.5 M . . 17.9% . . . . . . . ( 19.8% ) 
3 (3) . . . Huawei  . . . . . . 44.9 M . . 10.4% . . . . . . . (   9.1% ) 
4 (4) . . . Oppo . . . . . . . . 30.6 M . . . 7.1% . . . . . . . (   6.5% )
5 (5) . . . Vivo . . . . . . . . . 24.3 M . . . 5.6% . . . . . . . (   5.3% ) 
6 (8) . . . ZTE  . . . . . . . . 22.6 M . . . 5.2% . . . . . . . (   3.7% )
7 (7) . . . Lenovo .  . . . . . 16.5 M . . . 3.8% . . . . . . . (   3.8% )
8 (6) . . . Xiaomi . . . . . . .15.2 M . . . 3.5% . . . . . . .  (   3.9% )
9 (9) . . . LG  . . . . . . . .  . 14.2 M . . . 3.3% . . . . . . . (   3.6% ) 
10 (10) . TCL/Alcatel . . .  10.5 M . . . 2.4% . . . . . . . (  2.5% ) 
Others . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99.2 M
TOTAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . 433.8 M

Source: TomiAhonen Consulting Analysis 2 February 2017, based on manufacturer and industry data
This table may be freely shared 


There you go. The industry numbers all here. Top 10 brands and OS platform wars and installed base. Bookmark this page and send your friends, its the only place that has all the market share data in one place. And I report these numbers every quarter here, so expect the next update in April for Q1 of 2017. Last year's numbers are here if you need it.

Posted by at 12:09 PM

February 01, 2017

iPhone Q4 Numbers? A good quarter in a bad year. Q4 unit sales up 5% but full year 2016 sales down 7% vs 2015

Apple reported its December quarter (calendar Q4) numbers for the iPhone. They had a good Christmas in a bad year. Compared to the record-setting year of 2015, iPhone annual sales were now down 7% for 2016, but the last quarter, powered by the latest iPhone models, saw an increase vs the same quarter a year ago, by 5%. Actual units iPhone reported 78.3 million iPhones for Q4 and that means full year 2016 sales of iPhones were 215.4 million. I get preliminary market share estimates out of those numbers for the October-December Q4 calendar quarter for the iPhone at about 18% and for the full year 2016 it means about 15% market share for the iPhone. That is down one point from 2015 when iPhone had 16% market share for the year. Apple is yes, highly profitable in its smartphone business, but make no mistakes, I've told you on this blog forever, that Apple is not in any way threatening to become the world's largest smartphone maker (that is safely Samsung) and there is no immediate rival to snap on its heels at number three (Huawei is there, at about 9% market share but growing).

So we witnessed Peak iPhone haha, it was year 2015 when Apple shipped 231.4 million of its smartphones. Now the iPhone is settling into a steady pattern of around 15% to 16% if you want the rosy view (last 4 year market shares were all either 15% or 16%). Or if you want the alarmist view, then iPhone has fallen a quarter in four years from the peak level it had in 2012 when iPhone had 20% market share (its peak annual share). Even this 'good news' quarter of calendar Quarter 4, October-December 2016, was not 'that good' because in previous Calendar Q4 quarters in good years, the iPhone was easily able to go far above 20% in market share in the big Christmas sales quarters as the new model came out - as high as 23.4% in 2011 - and now the 18% level is really not that 'good news' as far as iHysteria goes, even the market share one year prior, in Q4 of 2015, was 19%.

Now on the iPhone 10 year history? Here is its annual market share development:
2007 . . .   5%
2008 . . .   9%
2009 . . . 14%
2010 . . . 16%
2011 . . . 19%
2012 . . . 20%
2013 . . . 16%
2014 . . . 15%
2015 . . . 16%
2016 . . . 15%
Source: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 and Apple official numbers
The above table may be freely shared


There was a clear peak. It has clearly passed. If the anomaly years 2011 and 2012 are removed, the rest of the past 8 years have been incredibly stable sales between lowest point of 14% and highest point of 16%. What that should tell you, is to expect similar performance in coming years as well.

Apple is not in any kind of danger whatsoever, it has highly desirable products and fierce loyalty. It has a huge return customer base. It has a vast array of money-making opportunities out of its iOS ecosystem of other devices that use its OS platform, so the iPhone feed sales of iPads, Macs, iTunes music store, the Apple Watch etc. And obviously Apple makes a nice killing also taxing the app developers on its app platform. Apple is by far the most successful tech company in history and arguably the most successful company in history, out of any industry. But its glory days seem to be over. There is nothing to take over for the immense fortune that was driven by the iPhone for a decade. The iPad was a far smaller opportunity and the Apple Watch is nothing even close. And Apple has no real 'second act' beyond the iPhone now (they may discover one at any moment, I just mean they don't have one now, in the market). There is no magical economy to drive iPhone to world domination. Its a niche product. A large immensely-profitable niche but it is a premium product exactly like how say a BMW is a premium car. It can sell in huge numbers but its not going to be the best selling car in the world, like a Toyota. There is not enough of a premium market for that kind of economic miracle. So reality is catching up to Apple. I have held the view that in the long run Apple will settle into a 10% market share out of all phones sold. This year about 2 Billion mobile phones (smartphones and dumbphones, combined) are sold. Apple is almost exactly at 10% right now (10.8% to be exact if the year ends up at exactly 2.0B new handsets sold). As the smartphone migration continues (in 2016 more than 3 out of every 4 phones sold was a smartphone) that means that today's annual market share for iPhone of about 15% of all smartphones, would settle pretty close to 10% of all phones by around say year 2021-ish. Give or take a percent and give or take a year. So don't expect huge growth for the iPhone in coming years either.

Posted by at 05:25 PM

January 31, 2017

Deloitte Counted 120 Million Used Smartphones Were Sold in 2016 (growth of 50% vs 2015) - Understanding the second-hand handset market

About 7.5 % of all smartphone sales last year were used smartphone, second-hand smartphones. Deloitte counts the market at 120 million units in 2016, up from 80 million the year before. While the total new smartphone sales were essentially flat for year 2016 vs 2015 (we'll know in a few weeks when the final numbers are out, could be up or down about one percent) there WAS growth in actual purchases of smartphones last year, vs 2015. That was driven by the used-phone market. The second-hand smartphone market grew by 50% compared to year 2015. Deloitte counted 80 million total second-hand smartphone sales in 2015 and now 120 million in 2016 (ie 50% growth year-on-year). Seeking Alpha has the article relating to Deloitte's count. If the global new sales smartphone market was exactly flat, at about 1.5 Billion smartphones sold last year, then the used market helped nudge the total market to an annual growth rate of 2.5%. And 120 million handset sales per year is nothing to sneeze at. Its more than total digital camera sales (and every used smartphone has a camera) and its about the same number as total desktop PC sales (this year 2017, used smartphone sales will be greater than total new desktop PC sales). And obviously, every smartphone, even if used, can do Facebook and Google and go to Amazon to do some e-commerce.

Now why is there this market and how do phones 'get' into the second-hand market. A part of that is the intake of old phones when phones are replaced. Old phones are then refurbished at the factory and if you get a warranty replacement phone for your phone, that is likely going to be a refurbished unit, not a new phone. But its a small part of the total business. We get some interesting numbers from Australia. A fresh study by Finder.com.au reported at Finder.com has measured the various ways that Australians get rid of their older smartphones. I would think these are 'indicative' and reflect typical behavior in most mature smartphone markets where new sales of smartphones are in the 90% of all phones sold stage (countries like Hong Kong, UAE, Australia, Singapore, the Scandinavian countries etc) and most owners are typically on their third or fourth smartphone already. So compared to the USA, this is like a snapshot about 2-3 years into the future.

In Australia, 33% of old smartphones are kept by the owner but forgotten. 24% of Australians will hand their old phone to a relative of friend as a hand-me-down phone. 18% will recycle the smartphone. 9% will sell the smartphone at eBay or hand it in at the store for credit when replacing. And 6% will toss the old phone out with the rubbish. Then there is the miscellaneous last 10% that would include broken phones, lost phones, eaten-by-sharks phones, eaten-by-Crocodiles phones (its Australia, after all), The kangaroo-stole-my-phone, phones; bitten by-poisonous-spider phones, carried away by huge vicious man-eating poisonous-insects phones etc. But yeah, 69% of Australians will replace their smartphone 'prematurely' well before their old phone would not meet their current needs. This too would be a typical global phenomenon in leading countries (something we observed in Hong Kong and Japan years ago).

Where do the used smartphones end up? Mostly in less developed countries. There are huge second-hand-phone markets in most major shopping centers in the Emerging World that are stocked with miles and miles of Samsungs, iPhones and haha, yeah, still tons and tons of Nokias. The local brands will be there of course but even the typical 'top 10' brands we look at on this blog, the LGs, Huaweis and Lenovos, or the previous ones like SonyEricssons, Blackberrys and HTCs, are far less prominent. They depend on the local market success in that given country.

So now we have some numbers. 120 million unit sales in 2016 were second-hand used smartphones globally. When we add it to the approx 1.5B we get total smartphone market (new and used) of 1.62B (roughly) and thus used smartphones would account for 7.5% of the total smartphone market worldwide. As we have a replacement cycle that is growing longer, Citigroup reported the handset replacement cycle in 2016 had stretched to 29.6 months, so when we go back 30 months from mid-2016 (end of June 2016, half-point of year 2016), we see the sales of smartphones was 990 million (12 months to December 2013). So out of phones sold in year 2013, 12% (120 million) turned up as second-hand-phones (on average life expectancy) in 2016. That is not far from the 9% that the Australian study reported, that old phones are sold, especially, if we also account for the relative phones (24%) ALSO probably being then sold on eBay after their life, which gets us to 11%... Not bad. I like it when the math comes together. Of course I've been reporting on the used smartphone market for ages on this blog and in my publications. But its nice to see some others also report some numbers relating to this, quite relevant aspect of the total handset market and a growing slice of the global smartphone market.

Posted by at 07:04 AM

January 06, 2017

World Has 5.8 Billion Mobile Phone Handsets used by 5.0 Billion unique human beings, out of 7.4 Billion people alive

Lets explore the world’s mobile phone handset population today. I just released the newest edition of the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 statistical volume exactly one week ago. This is the sister volume to my popular TomiAhonen Almanac series that comes out every year around February. Where my Almanac looks at the total 1.7 Trillion-dollar sized mobile industry including its mobile services, the Phone Book focuses only on the 380 Billion dollar sized handset market, as a slice of the total mobile industry. Both ebooks have about 100 charts and tables with about 30% overlap but the Phone Book obviously gives its full attention to the handsets side. In the Almanac the handsets only get one chapter.

TWO BIG MILESTONES

The world passed a big milestone in handsets last year, when we passed the point where half of all phone handsets in use are now smartphones. So out of 5.8 Billion total handsets, now 2.95 Billion are smartphones and 2.85 Billion are ‘dumbphones’ which range from very simple small cheap 20 dollar devices that have no color screen and no camera; to featurephones that can include very advanced devices such as in Japan where ‘featurephones’ typically have NFC, GPS, run on 4G, have full HTML internet browsers, 16 mp cameras, are waterproof etc. Then contrast your own experience to say Africa, where one in three phones is a second-hand phone that was once sold in another country as a new phone like in Europe or the richer nations of the Middle East. Yes, globally 15% of all phones in use is a second-hand phone, either sold as a used phone, or a hand-me-down phone given typically to kids by parents when the parents upgrade to newer phones. Meanwhile the total unique handset-owning human population reached 5.0 Billion (67.6% of all humans alive of any age, globally). For contrast there are only 2.2 Billion television sets, 1.8 Billion personal computers and only 4.3 Billion FM radios in the world. But now, 5.0 Billion unique humans own at least one mobile phone. What a milestone!

As my TomiAhonen Phone Book comes out only once every two years, now is the perfect time then to discuss the global handset population and what kind of tidbits we can learn from and share out of the Phone Book 2016.

UNIQUE MOBILE OWNERS

Once it used to be true that a mobile owner equalled a mobile account equalled a mobile handset in use. Those rules were broken in the past two decades. Some people started to have two phones, so its no longer true that the unique count of mobile phone users equals the number of phones in use (phones in use is a larger number). The Phone Book 2016 gives us those numbers. There are 5.0 Billion unique human beings who own at least one mobile phone on an active account. They have a total of 5.8 Billion total mobile handsets. Yes, 19% of those people who have a mobile phone, actually have two handsets. You might think they are then all ‘rich’ affluent users who will have two smartphones. Yeah, that sounds reasonable until you visit a typical Asian or African or Latin American city and see what the taxi driver has. He (or she) has a bunch of basic Nokia (or Samsung) dumbphones but typically has one for every network. This includes the rickshaw drivers and Tuk-Tuk drivers in parts of Asia. They have a phone connected to every network but most of those are not smartphones (one may be, with a mapping service, if the driver understands maps.. many do not; some are illiterate and can’t even read, far less read a map).

Then there is the count of multiple subscriptions via interchangable SIM cards (Subscriber Identity Module). Most of our readers understand this and it seems obvious but in some markets like the USA its still rare for consumers to swap SIM cards and most remain locked to their primary mobile carrier per phone they have. But the world has 7.8 Billion active mobile accounts to 5.8 Billion mobile phones in use. We learned already from the TomiAhonen Almanac a few years ago that there is an increasing slice of the total mobile subscription count that are not ‘humans’ ie they are ‘machine to machine’ or ‘telematics’ connections for things like metering and remote control and our vehicles etc.

So for a population of 7.4 Billion human beings, there are 7.8 Billion mobile subscriptions. 600 million of those are M2M subs, so now there are 7.2 Billion actual mobile phone accounts for all humans. Lets set those into a table:


World Mobile Stats at End of 2016
Humans alive . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.4 Billion
Mobile accounts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.8 Billion
Mobile accounts used by humans . . . . 7.2 Billion
Handsets in use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.8 Billion
Unique humans with mobile . . . . . . . . . 5.0 Billion
Smartphones in use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.95 Billion
Dumbphones in use . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.85 Billion
Source: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016, December 2016
This table may be freely shared


Those kinds of statistics have been my obsession for the full 20 years I’ve been in the mobile industry (before that I was on the fixed landline side, and started my telecoms IT industry journey on the side of personal computers and the internet). The reason I have been obsessing about these stats is that I was first exposed to them. Finland was literally the first country to measure the stunning success of mobile where suddenly ‘business’ tools were used by teenagers, where normal citizens started to carry two phones, and I’ve been tracking these types of stats and reporting them longer than anyone else alive on the planet. They form the basis of the Almanac series of my statistics volumes and are a staple in my public presentations that have brought me to over 60 countries and 100 cities.

Now wouldn’t it be nice to know how those split in terms of the ‘rich world’ and the ‘Emerging World’? Obviously we, in the wealthy ‘industrialized world’ tend to have nice smartphones and laptops and tablets on 4G networks and all our cool tech to go with that. But how do the mobile stats split when we consider the ‘digital divide’? Lets look at Chapter 14 ‘Digital Divide’ out of the TomiAhonen PhoneBook 2016 and we get really useful information:

Digital Divide at End of 2016
Item . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Industrialized World. . . Emerging World
Humans alive . . . . . . . . . 1.2 Billion . . . . . . . . . . 6.2 Billion
Mobile accounts . . . . . . . 2.1 Billion . . . . . . . . . . 5.1 Billion
Unique mobile users  . . . 1.1 Billion . . . . . . . . . . 3.9 Billion
Handsets in use . . . . . . . 1.6 Billion . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 Billion
Smartphones in use . . . . 1.4 Billion . . . . . . . . . . 1.6 Billion
Dumbphones in use . . . . 0.2 Billion . . . . . . . . . . 2.6 Billion
Source: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016, December 2016
This table may be freely shared

Now tell me that table alone was not worth reading this blog? Nobody else gives you numbers like this! And yeah, just the Digital Divide has 5 charts and tables with data like this, telling you everything about the mobile phone device population in the Emerging World vs rich world, and various aspects of the connected technologies like televisions, internet, personal computers, landlines etc.


INSTALLED BASE OF PHONE HANDSETS

Its easy to find quarterly sales data for new smartphones. Half a dozen companies provide (more or less accurate) counts of the market’s top leading brands. But as we note that still in December of 2016 about one in five new handsets sold in the world was NOT a smartphone, just looking at smartphones does give you a distorted picture of the market. And then it gets ever more difficult to find information on how many phones are on a given smartphone OS platform (to use its app store), or how many have an HTML browser (or still in many cheap older phones, the more basic WAP brower that does enable basic internet services). But what about the screen size or camera resolution or whether the phone has 3G or WiFi or Bluetooth? There is no regularly published reporting of those kinds of details. Does the phone do touch-screen? Does it have GPS? Is it NFC enabled. This is the kind of data that takes years to collect and requires a thorough understanding not only of what phones are currently sold, but of replacement cycles, to know how long older phone types remain in use. The average replacement cycle by the way, in year 2016, is 29 months says the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016. So the total random average person walks around today with a phone that is one year and 3 months old, and will hold onto it for another year and 2 months before replacing it.

So now we are in areas where you may be lucky to find a single source for a single data point (we just had some Statista numbers earlier this week about touch screen device screen sizes). But even that is confusing data because it included tablets (which are not phones) and it ignored the non-touch screen phones (which are still 47% of all phones in use). If you wanted to calculate screen types, even the Statista data won’t get you to the full phone population. But the Phone Book does. It devotes a whole chapter just to the features of the installed base. So lets take some snippets.

So 51% of all phones in use are smartphones. It means 49% of all phones in use today are still dumphones. If you deploy your mobile service on a smartphone app, you are actively blocking out 49% of all consumers who have a mobile phone. Now consider HTML. 83% of all phones in use - 4.8 Billion devices - has an HTML brower. And if you deploy your service on HTML, the consumer does not need to download an app, the phone can natively surf to your website and consume your service or make the mCommerce purchase or play your game or whatever it was you wanted to do with mobile. What of SMS? Every single mobile phone ie all 5.8 Billion of them can do SMS text messaging and its related services. Which is why for example India is rolling out a national mobile banking/payments system that is not apps and NFC based, it is based on SMS and USSD.

Its far easier to find stats on how many people have Android or iOS devices, and of course I have that data too for you in the Phone Book 2016. In fact you don’t need the Phone Book for those numbers, I report the smartphone OS wars installed base count every quarter here on this blog. Its the difficult numbers that the Phone Book will reveal.

Do you want to launch a location-based game? Only 28% of all phones in use have a GPS receiver and can get location data to that precision. What about the camera? Are you thinking of doing a clever social media concept with selfie pictures? 93% of all phones in use now has a camera. Were you thinking of something clever with Bluetooth? 83% of all phones in use have Bluetooth. That is what the chapter is full of. 17 total charts and tables of just about every statistic you could ever hope for about the handset population globally. Screen sizes, camera resolutions, 3G connectivity, input types,

PHONE MARKET

The TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 of course looks at the market data, new sales, market shares, regionally, globally, by brand etc. It studies the prices of smart and dumb phones, including regional breakdowns (there are 11 charts showing the regional breakdown of given data, so you can compare say Africa to Western Europe and understand the regional differences better. All 11 regional tables have the same 8 region split as I also use in the Almanac). The markets are studied also by brand shares regionally etc. This kind of data is not of interest to all readers but for some readers it is very important. Lets take a few tidbits from the market. The average price of a new phone has grown slightly from 2015 and was 193 dollars in 2016. This is the ‘blended price’ of the proportional mix weighted average of smartphones and dumbphones sold. There is a Price Pyramid on page 32 of course that breaks the phone prices into four bands, premium smartphones, mid-priced smartphones, low cost smartphones and dumbphones. The Price Pyramid has returned to ‘normal’ shape now that Apple has raised its prices at the high end of the phones (as I suggested in 2014 in the previous Phone Book that has to happen, because the Price Pyramid was out of shape back then). I’m not going to give all the data out for free of course but as a rule of thumb, we can say roughly one in five phones sold globally is a premium smartphones, the other three categories each is roughly the same size. But lets share a bit more info. The ASP (Average Sales Price) of smartphones globally in 2016 was 254 dollars and for dumbphones was 23 dollars. There, again more freebie info you will have a hard time finding anywhere else. The Phone Book then gives far more detail for those matters too, like regional prices etc.

TABLETS

As I made the point at the launch of the Apple iPad, the tablet is an ultraportable PC, it is not a large smartphone. There is some overlap in their use, but a tablet generally is an ‘anti-mobile’ and it will ‘immobilize’ the user. When we use a tablet, we want to stop, sit down, use it at a Starbucks, with both hands etc. But a mobile including smartphones including phablet-screen smartphones are still ‘mobiles’ and they are a far superior device for most consumers when considering how broadly they can be used. This was a controversial argument when the iPad launched but today most tech writers agree with me. A tablet is not a direct competitor to the smartphone and smartphones will utterly demolish the growth opportunity for tablets, especially with phablet-sized screen smartphones. So I have a chapter on tablets to show the scales, the growth rates, how the PC market shifted to tablets; and how the phablet stole the thunder from the tablet market.

Phablet-sized smartphones outsold tablets back in 2015. By 2016, phablet-sized smartphones outsold all portable PCs combined ie tablets and laptops combined! And in this year, 2017 phablets will outsell all PC devices (tablets, laptops and desktop PCs combined). What we are witnessing is the exact same pattern we saw with PDAs and then with MP3 players and digital cameras. There is a stand-alone digital market for those devices but once the mobile phone decides to take over that market, the other side suffers catastrophic collapse of its core business. This was predictable if you understood mobile (I said this would happen back in my third book, 3G Marketing. in 2004). But because many still confuse ‘mobility’ with ‘portability’ and some (misguided) analysts do count tablets as supposed ‘mobile devices’ (they are only ‘ultraportable PCs’) I have that chapter about Tablets for you, showing the relevance of the phablet devices and tablets in context of the PC market and smartphones. It has 7 charts and tables. But regular readers of this blog knew for a long while already that tablet sales had peaked and the future belonged to phablet-sized smarphones. The smartphone will not kill off the PC, there is a genuine business need for PC type of devices, but the mass market, the Facebook mom, she doesn’t need a PC to access Facebook, if she has a nice smartphone to do it. But a professional writer like me? I’ll still type on a laptop keyboard haha...

TABLE OF CONTENTS: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016
Chapter 1 - Intro (3 pages, no charts)
Chapter 2 - Size of Mobile Industry (12 pages, 5 charts/tables)
Chapter 3 - Mobile Customers (13 pages, 4 charts/tables)
Chapter 4 - Handset Market  (14 pages, 11 charts/tables)
Chapter 5 - Installed Base of Handsets & Features (22 pages, 17 charts/tables)
Chapter 6 - Market Shares (8 pages, 5 charts/tables)
Chapter 7 - Smartphones  (17 pages, 11 charts/tables)
Chapter 8 - Smartphone Operating Systems (24 pages, 13 charts/tables)
Chapter 9 - Dumbphones (5 pages, 3 charts/tables)
Chapter 10 - Datacards and Accessories (4 pages, 1 chart/table)
Chapter 11 - Tablets (12 pages, 7 charts/tables)
Chapter 12 - Smartphone Applications (11 pages. 7 charts/tables)
Chapter 13 - Major Players (15 pages, 6 charts/tables)
Chapter 14 - Digital Divide (13 pages, 5 charts/tables)
Chapter 15 - History and Milestones (12 pages)
Tables (11 pages)
Index of Mobile Leadership for 30 advanced countries
60 Major Countries
25 Leading Countries by Handset Unit Sales
25 Leading Countries by Handset Market Revenue
20 Biggest Mobile Operator Groups

Posted by at 10:11 AM

January 03, 2017

Are We Near 'Peak Screen Size' for Smartphone Screen Growth? Is 6 Inches Too Big?

As I was working on the stats for the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 (was released last Friday if you missed the blog while on winter vacation), I did my various updates to the numbers. And I added more detail as I tend to do (now there is a separate chart just about the screen size growth over the past decade). And it had me thinking about the screen size issue again. Those who have read my blog for many years remember that three years ago I postulated my hypothesis that 'Screen Size Trumps Everything' and that turned out to be a pretty sharp blog of considerable insights and we saw even Apple finally agree to release its phablet screen size iPhone 6 Plus model etc.. It also predicted a growth in smartphone screen sizes. Now we may have reached the zenith of that evolution path. We are likely near the peak of how far screen sizes for the current form-factor smartphone concepts can grow. It is like my friend Christian Lindholm predicted back in 2007, that the physical dimensions of the gadget work with the human dimensions - our fingers typically - and the other restraints like sizes of our pockets and something a bit bigger than 5 inches was where Christian back then (in 2007 the largest phone screen size was the freshly-released iPhone with its massive 3.5 inches). The most popular premium and mid-range phone models sold today tend to be in that 5 inch size range say between 4.5 and 5.5 inches, and very few sell in any meaningful numbers in the over-6 inch range even though the 'phablet' size screen has now been around for us for five years. We seem to have now discovered the 'sweet spot'. So its time for me to speculate again. I think we have arrived at a kind of at least-temporary plateau and possibly the peak of how far this phone form factor will grow in screen size. We may see NEW form factors (Samsung rumored to give us a foldable screen, that folds like a book to give us twice the screen size in the same pocket size). But lets explore the evolution of the screen size. And good news: I have been drawing PICTURES for us... :-)  Isn't that nice

SCREEN SIZE TRUMPS EVERYTHING

So three years ago I said screen size trumps everything. It turned out to be more-or-less true, phones with larger screens outsold similar spec phones of smaller screens that had higher resolutions. Even Apple with its 'Retina Display' had to go to larger screens to maintain sales volumes. Screen size topped other specs from better cameras to 3D displays to pico projectors to any number of other features. In a store, two phones of same price side-by-side, of otherwise comparable specs, the one with the larger screen would usually be the winner. Fingerprint scanners, bendable phones, dual cameras, nothing was able to overcome the rule that Screen Size Trumps Everything. So first off, anyone thinking 'but my iPhone has a sharper screen' - go away, we deal with the normal consumers here, planetary sales have clearly proven the thesis to be true. It was the screen size that mattered most (while other items ALSO matter of course, starting with price).

Yes more pixel density means sharper image but that won't win you the race because... Screen Size Trumps Everything. We won't have that bogus argument here on this blog anymore. The matter is settled. BUT how far can screen size grow? THAT seems to have stalled. The original Samsung Galaxy Note that introduced the world to giant phablet-sized screens had a 5.3 inch screen. The latest burn-your-pants Galaxy Notes from 2016 were only slightly larger, at 5.7 inch size. The iPhone 6 Plus phablet response was 5.5 inches in size and the current iPhone 7 Plus is still at that same size. From roughly that 5.3 inch original Note at 5.3 inches, we've not 'jumped' in size and for the past 3 years the top flagship phablet screen sizes have not budged. We may have found that 'sweet spot' that for those who prefer a very large screen in their pockets, the 5.7 inch rough size is a kind of ceiling. Even if all available surface area of the phone were to be utilized, it means we are pretty close to the edge and likely in the next several years, this form factor will not grow past say 6 inches. There will be no dramatic jump in size anymore because a phone with a 7 or 8 inch screen would require us to wear the type of clown pants that MC Hammer had in his video 'You Can't Touch This'. And as so many non-phablet-screen flagship iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy models show by their sales, the smaller-brother version in the under-5 inch screen size sells in roughly similar numbers (may sell more) with about the same price, because for some people today, a 5.5 inch or larger-screen phone is TOO BIG. It won't fit comfortably in the pocket of the blue jeans, etc. A roughly 5 inch overall size, 4.7 inch to 5.2 inch, is perhaps the plantary optimal size for most consumers (again, brilliant guess by Christian Lindholm exactly ten years ago).

So I want to explore that growth. How did we get here, how did the screen growth appear. And that is where the measurement does not do justice to the issue. The screen sizes are measured diagonally (corner to corner) rather than by width or length. Meanwhile the phone screen aspect ratio has changed from the old (boxy) television-style narrow near-square format of 4x3 to the Apple innovation of the original iPhone 'wide screen' aspect ratio which was 4.5 x 3, and then onto the current phones that are aligned with modern TV screens at 19 x 6 proper widescreen format aspect ratio. So lets see how the iPhone revolutionized the smartphone screen race and instantly made all rivals obsolete in 2007, on the matter we later were to discover 'Screen Size Trumps Everything'. Here are a few leading flagship smartphones sold worldwide by their screen sizes (am using popular smartphones, excluding exotic super-expensive phones like the Nokia Commnunicator).

Screen-Sizes-Before-iPhone-TomiAhonenConsulting2016


You can see the evolution is steady growth in screen sizes, and in any one year the largest screen might be 10% to 20% larger than the largest screen from the previous year or two. A very steady (and predictable) growth curve. Then as the flagships got these specs, soon the 'lower down' price phones would also get the ever-larger screens. This all changed instantly with the iPhone. Look what Apple did in 2007 to this steady progression and bear in mind what we now know 'Screen Size Trumps Everything'. Talk about a winner:

Screen-Sizes-2007-iPhone-TomiAhonenConsulting2016



Yeah. Apple did not do 20% better, they did a massive 70% bigger than the largest screen on a rival phone! The Nokia N95, a brilliant phone that was far ahead of the iPhone 2G by almost every spec - but Screen Size Trumps Everthing, because of the newcomer iToy ('Not even 3G, not even a smartphone') having that massive screen, Apple won all the praise and Nokia was instead declared to be obsolete (even as the N95 outsold the original iPhone 2G).

But what happened next? We 'know' the story that Apple lost the plot about the smartphone screen races and went Retina Display instead of holding its lead, and eventually Samsung Galaxy took the lead but how quickly did that change happen, and was it radical? The original Samsung Galaxy only had a 3.2 inch touch screen. It wasn't even as big as the iPhone! Only the Samsung Galaxy S a year later, went bigger than the iPhone. And by how much? This is where Samsung pushed the race three years after the revolution of the original iPhone. The first Galaxy flagship that had a larger screen than the iPhone.. was only evolution, not revolution. Look at their size evolution. This is the Nokia/Ericsson story again, retold by Samsung. Slightly bigger than the biggest.

Screen-Sizes-to-2010-GalaxyS-TomiAhonenConsulting2016


And that gave Samsung a lot to brag about but it was not revolution. Yes, Screen Size Trumps Everything and Galaxy had already a larger screen than the iPhone, but this was only evolution. Then Samsung did their monster move. They gambled on the idea of a superduper massive screen, as big a jump as the original iPhone was vs the Nokia N95, now what if Samsung did a similar jump vs its OWN Samsung Galaxy S? What if they nearly doubled THAT screen size? This was the second revolution in screen size races. The Galaxy Note:


Screen-Sizes-to-2011-GalaxyNote-TomiAhonenConsulting2016


Yeah. Now Samsung revolutionized the market by jumping the screen size race by 85%. It was not compared to the normal Galaxy class smartphones that the iPhone seemed 'too small' - it was this radical new phablet screen size which forced their hand. Now the Apple iPhone did seem as outdated as the Nokia N95 was against the original iPhone (and Apple was forced to eventually respond, but they took four more years to get to it). Because Screen Size Trumps Everything, the Note was unbeatable at the top end and phones with 3.5 inch and even 4 inch screens seemed just too small. A 5 inch screen could be a viable option vs a 5.5 inch screen but not a 4 inch screen anymore, which is what Apple did next with the iPhone 5. Not big enough, and they then rushed the 6 Plus out the very next year.

To complete the picture, this original 2011 Samsung Galaxy Note was not the modern size (modern size is 5.7 inches, the original was 5.3 inches) but the aspect ratio has also changed the modern phones are lower but wider so they are in that 16 x 9 aspect ratio like our plasma screen giant flatscreen TVs at home and all modern laptops too. So let me update the final picture that has the latest Note screen size (only outline), at 5.7 inches, wider but not as tall as the original Note (illustrated in green). This was the evolution of the phone screen sizes in the past 15 years.


Screen-Sizes-to-2013-GalaxyNote3-TomiAhonenConsulting2016


And we had a rather regular increase in the sizes until the Note and phablet screen sizes, where the growth may now have stalled.

It may be too early to tell, but to me, the market seems to have stalled. There are plenty of options stretching a phablet screen to over-six-inches in size, and yet they don't take the market by storm. It does seem like the 'large' screen optimal size is about that 5.5 - 5.8 inch range like the Galaxy Note and iPhone Plus; the low end is somewhere above 4 inches, say 4.5 inches and a 'sweet spot' forms for most common smartphones to do a large-enough screen but small-enough-to-fit size with about 4.8 to 5.2 inch screen sizes. A bit like cars seem to settle to some 'standard' form factors and many rival models all produce 'citycars' or 'SUV's etc, we may have now discovered the main screen size form factors and these may live with us now for a decade or more.

With that, of course I hope we have not stopped innovating and the Samsung project of the foldable screen may bring a release from this straight-jacket to these sizes but I do think, for the immediate future, we have seen 'peak screen size' at just-under 6 inches and over the next several years, it will be marginal changes of no more than 10% growth from that and therefore, for most common users, the 'gains' out of a 'big jump' in screen size will have been seen and done - this issue will not impact our phones anymore. The camera races seem to have settled; the input method races (touch screen won) have settled and the screen sizes seem to have settled. What is the exact speed of the CPU or how much internal RAM a phone has, those are only of interest to us geeks, not the normal buyer. We may now have also passed the big motivators to upgrade phones. If the next iPhone 9 Uberplus and Galaxy Note 17 S Edge still have screen sizes of roughly 5.7 inches in size, then there is not much incentive to go replace the current phones, if those function reasonably well, for another year. Look at the table and see the two giant jumps in the screen sizes. That was revolution (twice) and that won't come back again in this form factor. This ability has been 'worked' and now we need other areas to drive the evolution. AR?

So for those who need the specs and stats on the phone industry (including yes, a chart of the screen sizes of all phones in use, over time) please see TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016. 100 tables and charts, 180 pages, best resource on handset industry. All data current as of December 2016 and costs only 10 Euros, ebook available as always, only from this one source.

Posted by at 06:34 AM

January 02, 2017

The Median Phone on the Planet? For the First Time is now a Smartphone at the end of 2016, no longer a dumbphone (updated with Infographic)

I struggle to come up with new ways to discuss mobile stats as I release my new statistical volumes, but for the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 that just came out on Friday (with all data current as of the end of the year 2016, ie end of December 2016) I think I came up with another way to help our industry understand the mobile phone 'normal' typical user, a little bit better. Lets talk about the 'median' user. Not the average user, because averages can be distorted by extreme numbers, but taking the median. The exact mid-point where half are 'better' and half are 'weaker' in this case, for a mobile phone population, by their performance metrics, ie their various features. Lets explore the 'median' phone. If all 5.8 Billion mobile phone handsets in use were to be laid end-to-end, with top iPhones at one end and basic text-based super-cheap phones at the other end, what is the mid-point phone, at 2.9 Billion plus one. The phone that sits at 2,900,000,001. Our median phone? What specs would that phone have. The theoretical 'most common phone' that anyone on the planet might have today, in their pockets. Not the median phone specs that were being sold in December, when last year 1.9 Billion new mobile phones were sold (three quarters of them were smartphones). I mean, really, 'seriously' the most useful valuable metric. The MEDIAN PHONE in use in the world today? That would be a brilliant guide for anyone reading this blog, to consider the 'typical mobile user' globally, wouldn't it be? And we do have that information! Lets see what the new Phone Book 2016 tells us.

UPDATE: My dear friend David Doherty aka the 3G Doctor who is on Twitter as @mHealthInsight has done it again. He prepared an infographic for us, to summarize this blog article for you. I think this is great to summarize my babble into one image. And remember if you want to know ANYTHING about how the healthcare industry uses mobile tech, David is the guy, his blog is mHealthInsight.com - so lets do David's Infographic first:


Infographic-MedianPhone2016-byDavidDoherty-3GDoctor-based-on-TomiAhonenPhoneBook2016


(that Infographic would probably be worth printing out and framing and having each of your programmers and designers and coders memorize, so they won't accidentially just make pretty mobile services that only look nice on an iPhone 7 Plus haha)


So just lets get the big numbers straight. The world has a human population of 7.4 Billion people alive of any age. For those people there are 7.8 Billion mobile subscriptions/accounts (SIM cards) either prepaid or postpaid. BTW, the median phone will be on a prepaid account (says the Phone Book 2016). It will be a 3G phone connected to a 3G network but not a 4G phone yet. So for those 7.4 Billion people with 7.8 Billion active mobile accounts, how many actual mobile phone handsets do we have in use? 5.8 Billion only. Some people have two, three even four or more SIM cards they swap into their one phone (this is very typical of consumers in the Emerging World) while others of us, like probably you and me reading this blog, for us two accounts equals also two phones in our pockets. But yes, so the big numbers we're looking at, right now, is a total planetary population of 5.8 Billion mobile phone handsets in use. And our typical phone, the median phone where exactly half are better and half are worse? It is no longer a featurephone in year 2016, for the first time that median phone is yes, a smartphone. Not an iPhone or Blackberry or Windows based smartphone, the median phone runs Android.

Lets look at this median device a bit more. On page 43 of the Phone Book we have a wonderful table that tells us a lot about the installed base of all phones in the world by the technical features. You and I have WiFi, GPS and NFC on our phones, the median phone does not have such 'advanced' features. The Phone Book reveals that for example GPS is only on 28% of all phones in use. But the median phone is a touch-screen phone. It will have an HTML browser, in fact 83% of all mobile handsets in use worldwide now have an HTML browser. The median phone will alsol have a camera, Bluetooth and a memory card slot. It will support Java apps. Of course it does the basics, has a color screen, supports SMS and MMS and has a media player. That all we learn just on page 43.

Then what about some specifics. What about that screen? Do we know the screen size? Page 60 has the table for us. The median phone is not a phablet, it is a small touch-screen phone by screen size, similar to the original iPhone, with a screen smaller than 4 inches in size, but just barely now, at the end of year 2016, yes, the median phone has a touch screen. A small touch screen but that is the specs we are looking at, if you want the exactly 'most common' type of phone, if you were for example designing a mobile service or program or app or game. Page 56 tells us the camera on the exact median phone has a resolution of 3 megapixels. Is it used for business or personal use? Page 80 gives us that answer, this is not a phone for business use including BYOD phones, the median phone is a personal phone. Page 39 meanwhile tells us the phone has an average replacement cycle of 29 months. It means the median phone owner bought their phone a year and 3 months ago, and will still hold onto this phone for another year and 2 months before replacing it.

And what is the price paid of exactly the median phone in 2016 when both smartphones and dumphones are calculated into the price equation? The AVERAGE phone owner paid 193 dollars for their prized possession last year, worldwide. (BTW this is pretty darned close to exactly the price of fhe new Nokia branded Android smartphones coming out in February, designed by HMD and manufactured by Foxconn). But this blog was not about the average of anything, including average prices. We want the MEDIAN, that phone price where exactly half are more and half are less. Well, we get a rough estimate of that number too. The Price Pyramid of new phones sold in 2016 is on page 32. It tells us the median phone price currently sold was in the price bracket of cheap smartphones in prices between 40 dollars and 149 dollars but that break-off-point would be near the top of that range. So lets say roughly 140 dollars is what the current owner would need to pay to replace his phone. If that phone was now 14 months old, then when he or she bought it, that probably cost about 120 dollars. (I want to thank sharp-eyed reader Abdul Muis who caught my mistake of mixing average prices with median phone specs, thanks Abdul). Don't you just love the Phone Book 2016? Who else has this kind of data for you? How incredibly valuable is this for your team considering what the 'typical' internet user is like globally? Or the user of your mobile wallet or the one consuming your ad or game or music or service? And where can you see these specs for free today?


The Median Mobile Phone Handset In Use on the Planet December 2016 Specs:
Smartphone on Android
Touch Screen
Smaller than 4 inch screen size
3mp camera
3G phone on 3G network
Prepaid contract
Bluetooth
MicroSD card slot
FM Radio
But no WiFi, no NFC, no GPS, no 4G
Is one year and 3 months old
Owner will hold onto the phone for another 1 year and 2 months
A median price phone would cost about 140 dollars today if owner were to replace it
(the phone as described would have cost about 120 dollars in 2015)
(prices are unsubsidised prices/SIM-free/no contract)
Source: TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016

The above table may be freely shared.


There! A novel way to explore the planet's most popular gadget, thanks to the brand new TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016. All the stats and facts you could hope for, in one ebook, that has 180 pages, over 100 tables and charts of every conceivable mobile fact and data item, and the whole thing is formated to fit on your smartphone so you can carry all the handset statistics in your pocket every day. The whole thing just costs a lousy 10 Euros too. Get your Phone Book 2016 today

Posted by at 01:08 PM

December 30, 2016

The Phonebook 2016 Edition is Released

Posted by at 10:52 PM

December 29, 2016

Preview from TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 Edition: Internet Users Globally... by Screen Size

I'm working to finish the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 to meet its December 2016 release target (have 2 more days to do that..). I did however find a fabulous tribute by one of its many fans. It is from David Doherty, better known as 'The 3G Doctor' who is active also on Twitter as @mHealthInsight and is my personal guru in all areas relating to how the healthcare industry uses our mobile technology. David created this promotional image as a kind of Christmas present for me. (Thank you so much David!) 


TomiAhonen-Phonebook2016-byDavidDoherty-aka-mHealthInsight


It is a genuine item of pure fan creation. I didn't ask David to do this nor did I pay him to do it, and he did it without any expectation from me, but sent it to me, just as a thank you for loving my Almanac and Phone Book series for all these years. Thank YOU David. this is way better than the ugly cover of my Phone Book itself haha. So with that nice fan recognition, lets also share one new stat from the upcoming Phone Book 2016 (every edition has some new stats that were never seen before). So we'll do insights into .... internet users. Isn't THAT relevant for all of us?

According to the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016, there are now 3.4 Billion total internet users globally. Readers of this blog have known for years that the majority of the internet users are mobile of course. But about those DEVICES? About one in three of us uses two or more devices to access the internet, so for the wealthier among us, its normal to use both a smartphone and a PC or tablet or easily 3 or even 4 devices. So what is the TOTAL DEVICE population that accesses the internet then? It's far larger than 3.4B of course. I have that number for you: its 4.7 Billion devices (used by 3.4B humans). And now, the best piece for free: what is the SPLIT of PC & tablet 'large screen' internet devices in use globally, vs small screen (phablet, smartphone normal screen and tiny WAP screens). The split is 36% large PC/tablet size screen internet vs 64% small screen (mobile phone including phablet), when devices used are counted. There! Again data you don't find anywhere else. If you want the full split, how many are PC screens vs tablet screens vs smartphone screens vs WAP/tiny screens; or the split of mobile phone screen sizes in the installed base, ie phablet screens, normal smartphone screens, small smartphone screens and small non-touch screens - then you have to pay the 10 Euro and buy the Phone Book. Get the TomiAhonen Phone Book 2016 here (you can order it today, I'll send you both. You get the older 2014 edition now as you wait the few days till I finish the 2016 edition - so you get two ebooks for the price of one):

Posted by at 04:53 AM

December 21, 2016

Dear Santa: What I'd Like for Christmas is for the Essence of Nokia to Return in 2017

Lets write a letter to Santa. Santa Claus lives in Finland (not on the North Pole but that is a common misconception, Finland is, after all, the Northernmost country in the world when countries are compared by the centers of their geography). Santa lives in a mountain called Korvatunturi (The Ear Mountain) which is in Lapland. Finnair is the official airline of Santa and Rovaniemi is the official airport for Santa. As Nokia is a Finnish company (from far far South, born in the town of Nokia from which the company took its name. Nokia the town is located outside of Tampere, inland in SouthWestern Finland; originally Nokia was a paper mill company and also a rubber goods manufacturer before it made telecoms equipment like mobile phones. Thats how I knew Nokia as a kid in Helsinki my rubber boots were Nokia brand and in our Saab car, we had Nokia brand tyres). I know there are always skeptics around this time of year, who make silly claims that Santa is not real, here is the proof. Rovaniemi is the official airport of Santa Claus! What more could you ask for?

Rovaniemi-OfficialAirport-SantaClaus-Finland


So its appropriate to ask a Finnish miracle-maker like Santa Claus to help out a quintessentially Finnish consumer brand, Nokia as in mobile phone handsets. And for 2017 we are about to see the return of the brand that less than a decade ago was the most used consumer brand on the planet. More people used Nokia branded mobile phones than wore Levi's blue jeans, drove Toyota cars, told time on Timex wrist watches, watched a Sony TV, worked on a Windows PC, or drank Coca Cola or ate a Big Mac. Nokia was by the end of the last decade, literally, the most widely-spread consumer brand on the planet (and one of the most valuable brands too, more valuable than Mercedes Benz).

CONNECTING PEOPLE

Regular readers of this blog know how Nokia died. Yes, Nokia the company did not die, they survived their crisis, they sold their handset business to Microsoft and fired their idiot CEO and kept selling other telecoms networking equipment and are a giant global company, a profitable one, today. They compete with Ericsson, they recently purchased the Alcatel-Lucent telecoms business, thats how rich and powerful they are. Nokia had previously purchased/merged with several of its past telecoms infrastructure-maker rivals like Siemens and Motorola. So I am of course talking about the consumer brand, what most 'normal people' associate with the brand Nokia. Its handsets, its mobile phones, its cameraphones, its featurephones, its smartphones. From the Communciator to the N-Series, E-Series, the X-Series; to the Lumia and Asha; to magnificent masterpieces of technology marvels like the Pureview cameraphones. The brand whose slogan was 'Connecting People' and who literally achieved that. When Nokia introduced its first mobile phone, the whole world had less than 800 million telephones (almost all fixed landline phones at that time, and most of the rest were Motorola handsets). By the time Nokia reached its peak, there were more than 1.4 Billion human beings who walked around with a Nokia in their pockets.

However, consider HOW Nokia did it. Here is 'the Nokia Way' part of that growth. Consider first Apple? Apple's iPhones currently are used by 525 million people. Apple did not bring pocket computing to those 525 million people. At least 500 million of them had a computer before, most had a smartphone before they bought their first iPhone, and almost all of the rest had a more basic mobile phone before they bought their first iPhone. Apple does not bring technology to people, it makes existing technology BETTER. That is the Apple way. They take bad broken concepts like the DOS-era Personal Computer, and redesign it magnificently and give us the Macintosh, a computer run with a mouse and icons and beautiful graphics, and today every Windows PC owes its history to the Mac. The same with music and the iPod, the input of modern phones as touch-screen phones (the original iPhone of 2007 was not a smartphone and smartphones had existed for 10 years, Apple did not invent the smartphone nor even re-invent the smartphone; even app stores existed for years before Apple launched its App Store in 2008) and what Apple did to tablet computers with the iPad. Apple does not invent new tech, it adapts existing tech but does it so totally and perfectly and beautifully, it recreates whole industry sectors and of course Apple does this at enormous profits selling to rich people of the world. So how did Nokia do it, then?

Out of the 1.4 Billion humans who had a Nokia branded mobile phone in their pockets at the start of year 2011, 80% of those lived not in the rich world, 80% of those were living in.. the Emerging World. Living in India, China, Russia, Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia, Egypt, Vietnam, Turkey etc. Of those 80% who owned a Nokia phone in 2012, most did not own a premium-priced Nokia N-Series or E-Series smartphone, most owned basic phones or mid-priced 'featurephones' but still proudly carried their most-prized possession. For most who owned a Nokia, for MOST, the Nokia brand was not just their first MOBILE phone brand, for most, their first Nokia phone was indeed their first-ever phone. Their home had NEVER had a wired telephone before they got connected via the Nokia brand. If you want to think about the corporate marketing slogan of 'Connecting People', no company has connected more people (ie people who never previously had any telecoms, digital, internet or banking/payments connection of any type before - no fixed landline, no internet connection, no credit card or bank account even) - that was Nokia.  If we take a modest number, and say only 80% of those in the Emerging World who at the end of year 2010 had a Nokia branded phone in their pockets, out of those if only 8 in 10 were of this class, that before their first Nokia phone, they never had a telephone, not as a fixed landline in their home, nor personally as a mobile phone, before their first Nokia sometime in that previous decade, then that number is a massive 912 million people.

EVERY STORY NEEDS AN iVILLAIN

Understand this point. When Nokia launched its first mobile phone, the world only had 800 million total telephones. It was not just that Nokia sold expensive premium mobile phones to those rich people of the Western Industrialized rich countries, who could afford a Motorola or Siemens or Ericsson or Panasonic or Nokia (or Palm or Blackberry or HTC or Apple smartphone) - yes, Nokia sold to hundreds and hundreds of millions of those types of customers, of course. They bought the premium Nokia phones. BUT IN ADDITION TO THEM, Nokia went out to literally 'Connecting People'. They connected MORE people who never were electronically reachable before, and connected more people to the telecoms and digital networks than had been the total connected human population before Nokia started. And those new connected people in India, China, Nigeria, Brazil, Egypt, Russia, Indonesia etc - they all found their first digital telecoms connections through a Nokia branded magical device in their pockets. Those phones by Nokia were durable, they had batteries that lasted forever, they had features the consumers greatly appreciated, they were compatible with the standards, they had connectivity that worked with everything. They were so indestructible, a dog ate one. The family took the dog to the doctor who x-rayed the dog and saw the phone inside the dog. The dog eventually pooped the Nokia phone out - and yes, it still worked (may have smelled a bit). One Nokia phone stopped a bullet and saved its owner. There was a video of someone using a Nokia phone as a hammer to hit in a nail into a wall - hitting with its SCREEN (don't try that on an iPhone).

Compare this to Apple. Apple wants to lock us into the iPrison. They want to only sell to rich people, very expensive iToys that lock their customers to proprietary iStandards of a very snobbish iParadise where Apple control everything. An iWeb woven by the possessive iSpider. The Apple pure way and nothing ever is compatible with all other standards, the Apple way always has its own weird connectors and they are always in a rush to abandon anything that would give compatiblity to the rest of the world from USB ports to the standard earphone jacks now that used to be part of the iPhone. All of this obssession with disconnectivity, is so Apple can sell you more at their proprietary standards. Yes, Apple is the second-bestselling mobile phone brand globally today behind only Samsung. But they are not anywhere near attempting to connect the world (at least Samsung is also doing that). Apple is strictly just milking the iSheep for all the profits they can - witness the silly idea of the Apple Watch. Selling an iDecoration for the wrist at obscene prices.

Lets turn to Nokia. Its not just they were Connecting People. What about our memories? The single most important memories for all families are their photographs. Global, planetary phenomenon. If your house is on fire and you've got your kids and dog out safely, the immediate next thought is - the photographs! For most people who own a camera today, for most that is a cameraphone, not a stand-alone digital camera. For most who own a cameraphone, their first-ever cameraphone was a Nokia. Think about that for a moment. Before the cameraphone, only rich people could afford cameras. But Nokia put cameras onto not just its expensive smartphones, Nokia put cameras onto its basic phones. For most people on the planet who have a camera today, their first owned camera brand was Nokia (as part of the phone they had). Whether they today are still a Nokia loyal user or have moved onto Samsung or Huawei or Apple or whatever, their first camera was a Nokia. Can you imagine the impact that 'phone' made on the life of that village in Africa, when the first Nokia cameraphones arrived and then the local wedding and birthdays and graduations started to be documented by cameras?

The Nokia Tune is the most recognized song on the planet. In terms of our Christmas theme, yes, the Gran Vals by Torrega (ie the Nokia Tune) is more recognized on the planet than the song White Christmas. Its more known than any song by Elvis or the Beatles or Michael Jackson or Madonna. It is known more than 'Happy Birthday'. It is the only 'Western' song widely recognized even in countries that severely restricted access of any 'Western corrupting' culture such as North Korea and Cuba. The game Snake that has been standard on Nokia phones for nearly two decades now, is the most-played videogame on the planet. Yes more have played Snake than Solitaire on a PC haha. And far more have played Snake than who have played Angry Birds, Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, Pokemon Go or Super Mario Brothers.

The Nokia that once was, that was a gentle giant. They did invent a lot of magical technology for us, such as the world's first smartphone (the Communicator, literally a decade before the iPhone). But in many ways, like Apple iPhone of today, the mythology then takes over. Many of the great aspects of the Nokia phones of the past were attributed as Nokia inventions while they were actually not. So take cameraphones. Nokia had the highest annual sales of cameras recorded in history of nearly 350 million cameraphones sold per year (Samsung has come close but not yet passed that level annually when their smartphones and dumbphones are added together). Many think Nokia invented the cameraphone. It didn't. Sharp of Japan invented the cameraphone in 2001. Same for music. Nokia was yes the first phone maker to put a 'song' as its ringing tone to its phones; and then again, the first phone maker to let YOU the consumer install your OWN songs (as very simple ringing tones) onto your phones to further personalize it (I created my first ringtone in October of 1998 haha, when did you first LEARN of the ability to install a ringing tone to your phone...) but 'musicphones' like the original iPhone of 2007 or the SonyWalkman phones that back then were killing the iPod business? They were not invented by Nokia. Musicphones - that had MP3 songs downloaded onto them and had MP3 players on them - they were invented in South Korea. Sony Music's artist Ricky Martin was the first to release MP3 songs to download onto the first musicphones in South Korea (I got to meet the executive who came up with that idea some years later, it was funny that I knew 'his story' haha). So while for most consumers who had pop music stored on their phones in year 2012, that was more often a Nokia phone than any other music player - Nokia did not invent musicphones.

Nokia was a kind of 'bellweather' company for most tech. Others would launch it first, experimentally. When Nokia decided to install that technology then it was time to do it mainstream. Like Nokia did with 3G or with 'selfie' cameras (early Nokia cameraphones only had the 'outward-facing' camera, not the inward-facing videophoning camera we now call the selfie camera). So once Nokia decided to put 3G into its phones in large scale, then the whole industry knew, hey, this will be everywhere we have to do this too. And MP3 players, cameras, Bluetooth, etc. Today Apple's iPhone seems to be that way a lot. No matter what Samsung does, it doesn't seem to matter until Apple does it. Is waterproofing really necessary? When Samsung did it, nobody cared, but when Apple does it, wow this is awesome. When Samsung did its Note sized phablets, nah, you don't need a big screen but when suddenly Apple does the iPhone 6 Plus, wow, the big screen is awesome, etc. We seem to have the iPhone today acting for the industry in that 'what is ripe' bellweather, what Nokia used to be for the industry before.

Unfortunately here is where the old Nokia philosophies of Espoo and the iTax people thinking of Cupertino are at odds quite dramatically. Whatever Apple tends to do, is strip the industry out of its commonality, its functionality, and give only iProprietary and expensive cumbersome solutions. Apple is notorious for this. They didn't bother to give MMS functionality to their first iPhone. And industry telecoms standard? Your airline sends you a boarding pass, oh, sorry, is that an iPhone you use? We can't send it. Sorry. No, of course this is silly. Apple was forced to put the MMS standard into all iPhones in less than a year. But that is Apple's way of thinking. Look at the silly one-button mouse on the Mac. How many decades have Mac users begged for two buttons on the Mac like the incredible functionality that the second mouse gives those who use the far-more-widely-used Windows PCs? But no. Its the Apple way, we know better and style is always more important than functionality at Apple and less is always better. Always take control away from the end user, and from the ecosystem too. Look at Apple's repeated feuds with the telco industry trying to take away the SIM card, to create the virtual SIM card.

THE NOKIA WAY

Now compare to Nokia. Look at WiFi. Nokia did not invent the WiFi phone (Invented in Japan by NTT DoCoMo). But Nokia was the first-non-Japanese phone maker to put WiFi onto its smartphones. And what did American carriers demand? They demanded that Nokia cripple its smartphones and take WiFi away (so carriers can screw their customers by forcing them to use the more expensive cellular data networks which also often in the USA are notoriously unreliable). Nokia said no. And Nokia insisted, this is an international telecoms standard. It is also the standard specs of the same handset model we sell around the world, we will not CRIPPLE the phone for the US market and take out functionality. That is against the user experience. And yes, obviously WiFi won. But you know what? Nokia was also winning that war. The rest of the world went along with Nokia and increasingly all major smartphone makers also put WiFi onto their phones but the US carriers blocked Nokia premium phones from their markets for years. But that dam was broken in late 2010 and for February 2011, Nokia had already announced its return to the US market with its first top-end smartphone provided with handset subsidy by one of the major carriers - only to have this deal suddenly cancelled by Nokia (because the lunatic CEO had suddenly decided to destroy his company, as we later found out). But if you ever used WiFi on your phone today, in any hotspot in the world, don't thank Apple. Don't thank Samsung. It was a war that was fought - bitterly paid for, with considerable market share penalties, but ultimately won - by Nokia. A war won for us, by Nokia. Nokia did not invent the WiFi phone but they won that war for us. Meanwhile Apple? They cripple the functionality on their phones all the time. Bluetooth was crippled, FM radio was muted and off, the video functionality of early Apple cameras was turned off, etc. They are control freaks who want to limit you and limit THE INDUSTRY.

Nokia wanted the industry to thrive. So they put memory card functionality onto their phones! Not expensive internal memory that you have to pay ridiculous amounts of money for the phone models with enough memory. No, put in a memory slot and now the consumer can buy the amount of storage you want - AND you can buy more later (when memory prices are lower) AND you can upgrade that ability later, and you have a convenient way to exchange information with friends ('Connecting People') and most of all - when you replace your phone, you can take your memory card and slot it into the next phone and instantly have all your precious memories on that phone. Has anyone EVER begged Apple to put a microSD slot onto the iPhone? Did essentially all rival phone makers offer microSD by the time Apple came along? And has Apple bothered? No. Of course not because of iTyranny. And here we see the CORROSIVE side of how Apple does it. After Apple doesn't offer microSD, now other makers are removing microSD support as well. Samsung tried this with the Galaxy and got burned and brought the microSD back, but that is what Apple causes. When Apple leads, others follow and in many ways (removable batteries for example) once Apple sets the stage - WE the CONSUMERS suffer when OTHER makers follow Apple's lead. With Nokia it was the opposite way! We gained when Nokia led the way even if we ended up buying another phone by some other brand at a later date.

But did you see HMD's first announced ultra-cheap cameraphone just introduced last week? Not the first proper Android smartphone by the returning Nokia brand. It takes more time to design the top-end phones, but its faster to do the cheap phones. HMD announced its first pair of ultra-cheap Nokia basic phones. The price of unsubsidised (aka SIM-free aka no contract) phones is an amazing 26 US dollars only - no smartphone, no web browser, no downloadable apps, no Facebook. BUT it is a color screen CAMERAphone at that price, with a Nokia brand! The camera even has LED flash. And at this bottom-end price phone, the new Nokia has yes.. a microSD slot. Thank you Nokia, thank you HMD, you are showing us that you are true to the essence of what was best in the old Nokia we used to love so much.

And FM radio? Yes. FM radio. The chips that the iPhone uses, come with FM radio capability built in nowadays. And Apple rather than give us free music of the universal standard of FM radio, of course in their iDictator mindset crippled the FM radio functionality so the iPhone user - who tends to LISTEN TO MUSIC and have good earphones - cannot listen to FM radio! This is all to maximize the profits of the iTaxman - they would rather you are forced to spend money in the iTunes store buying paid music than like an evil pirate, listen to free despicable FM radio.... (the chip HAS the functionality but Apple iSadists will cripple the functionality so you can't have it). Nokia put FM radios to all its musicphones the moment the technology became possible. The exact opposite way. For most people in Africa, the first FM radio their family ever owned and the family was able to listen to - was on a Nokia basic phone, the FM functionality that came with the basic phone. They then used the 'loudspeaker mode' ie the 'speakerphone' mode (another Nokia invention that everybody laughed at but now every phone has). This is the very core of the Nokia Way. This is 'Connecting People'. And it is the philosophy of harmony with the standards in the world, with open technologies that build, not closed proprietary and expensive systems to shield and lock into a private exclusive garden.

OUR PRIDE AND JOY

Nokia was not a perfect company but boy, as a Finn, was I proud of our biggest corporation and what it represented. It won awards as the most 'green' company of the handset makers, and even as it gave us wonderful tech at the top-end of the technology spectrum (Nokia had an app store before Apple, had a 4 inch screen size before the iPhone, had a phablet before the iPhone, had NFC before the iPhone, had DVD quality video recording before the iPhone, gosh, the joke was, to see what will come in the next iPhone, look at a 3 year old Nokia) what made me personally most proud of, in Nokia was that it was truly 'Connecting People' in the Emerging World, who had never been digitally connected before. Their first phone, their first music player, their first internet browser, their first camera, their first FM radio, their first payment instrument, their first video camera - was a Nokia phone. Nokia was the most valuable brand throughout vast areas of the Emerging World. Not the most valuable PHONE brand or tech brand. The. Most. Valuable. Brand. Period. More valuable than IBM or Coca Cola or Mercedes Benz or Rolls Royce or Apple. Nokia, the most valuable brand in the country, from India to Nigeria to Brazil. And then when I showed my Nokia business card back in the day, gosh they were impressed. Later, when I said I have written 12 books, that did not impress my audiences as much as telling them I used to work for Nokia at its headquarters. As I have often said, if you cut me, my blood is not red, I bleed Nokia blue.

So the past six years were a nightmare for me personally and we've lived through that trauma on this blog as I chronicled all the blunders of the worst CEO in history who demolished my most beloved brand. And we saw the sad aftermath of where the Nokia handset brand then ended at Microsoft and its failure there too. But it is nearly Christmas and this is a magical time. Lets wish upon a star. Lets ask Santa Claus for some good will to all men and the safe successful return of Nokia brand to many millions possibly again one day, billions of pockets.

I was literally the first person to say, the Microsoft Windows alliance would doom Nokia's handset business. It was a catastrophic mistake. It would end in Nokia having to sell its handset business. I said so not just ON THE DAY it was announced, I said it within MINUTES of the news breaking. I said it on Twitter and came on this blog and wrote my prophesy about it. Not just that Nokia would fail, it would ruin the handset business, not only ruin what was then only HALF of Nokia's handset business, its smartphone business - but this would doom all of Nokia's handset business including its dumbphone side. I was the first to predict Microsoft would have to buy the doomed handset operation. I said the Nokia CEO would be fired for this Windows decision. I said even after Microsoft would buy the Nokia handset business, it could not make it work - and in less than 3 years after Microsoft would buy the Nokia handset business, that business would either be shut down or sold (as it was then obviously sold, in less than 3 years from when Microsoft took over). Nobody else made that series of forecasts. NOBODY else made all those calls. I had every one of them correctly. I did not ever call for a Nokia collapse prior to that date so I was not a Nokia-hater. I had never said Windows smartphone OS was doomed prior to 2011, even as I am an openly-admitted Microsoft-hater and have been for three decades. Prior to year 2011, I have never said Windows smartphones were doomed. Its not like someone who every year says something and one year he is finally right. I never said those before, but I was the first to call it, and on every one of those Nokia related forecasts, I was not just the first to call it, I was correct 100% of the time. I did not make ONE BAD call of something I said would happen, that did NOT happen, either. If you read this blog from 2010 to today and only read the articles that mentioned 'Nokia' in its title, you knew PERFECTLY what was going to happen to Nokia (and its partner Microsoft in smartphones) for the past 6 years, correctly foretelling EVERY stage including the repeated layoffs, including WHEN the company was going to generate losses, including how badly the market share was going to collapse etc. Nobody else comes anywhere near close.

And in 2013. In September 2013 when we learned with a very heavy heart, that yes, Nokia's handset business was going to be sold (to Microsoft) that was when I wrote on this blog:


"We will miss you Nokia as a consumer brand. Please fare well as the networks provider and if the gods of technology have any sense of justice, they will let our Nokia return one day to again live with us, in our pockets ...and in our hearts."


The gods of technology have smiled upon us and shown us mercy, they are letting Nokia return to our pockets. I would later prophesize further that 'poetic justice' would be for Microsoft not to shut down its disastrously unprofitable and horrendously unsuccessful Nokia handset unit, but rather to 'sell it back' to Nokia. There was some speculation that Microsoft might sell its Nokia business to some other tech company. I thought the best idea would be to 'sell it back' to Nokia. And while HMD is not Nokia, HMD is a start-up based in Finland, staffed by ex Nokia senior execs, its nearly that 'Hollywood ending' that I had dreamed of. The Nokia handset brand, for what is tarnished remains left of it, is kind of returning home, or close to home, to Finland. And Nokia the actual corporation (telecoms infrastructure giant) still will benefit out of some licencing deals with the brand if this HMD entity can make this Nokia brand return actually work out, commercially in the coming years.

So I write to you, Santa Claus. Please give us technology fans and of course your most humble local servants, the Finns who endure those miserably cold bitter snowy Finnish winters with you and work in your sheds, a Christmas Gift. Let the HMD venture with Foxconn succeed and let this new returning Nokia brand have the very essence of the Nokia that the world grew to love, as the world itself became more connected. Let those people who will experience a Nokia brand in 2017 and beyond, cherish it as deeply as they did their first Nokias a decade or even two before.

A LOYAL CUSTOMER BASE

So lets look a bit about HMD's mission and its particular challenges. First the dumbphones side. I mean the Microsoft handset business that was not smartphones (Nokia featurephones that included the Asha type 'nearly smartphones' and ultra-cheap basic phones) was in a death-spiral. It had no synergy to Microsoft's future, the devices too low cost to even be possible to run the bloated Windows OS so these customers were not relevant to Microsoft's visions of its future. The dumbphone-side handset unit was occasionally profitable even under Elop at Nokia (while the smartphone side, Lumia Windows smartphones never once delivered even one quarter of a profit) but when Microsoft had to cut costs out of its failing hardware business, those cuts of course came deeply in this undesirable part of the Nokia acquisition. From HMD's side, there is a huge upside but also an urgent need. Nearly 10% of all humans who have any type of mobile phone in their pockets today, still has a Nokia branded phone! When they walk into that phone store in the next 30 months, they will ask to see a new Nokia, even if they have become 'sold' on perhaps switching brands by say local advertising, they are existing loyal happy Nokia users, and they will at least want to see what the latest Nokia looks like (within their price range).

This is an ENORMOUS opportunity. That is 195 million customers who walk into a phone store worldwide, in year 2017. For context, remember Apple will sell about 220 million iPhones this year. Now by far MOST of those 195 million Nokia owners who will replace or upgrade their phone next year, will not be smartphone users (only about 1 in 7 will have a smartphone, 6 in 7 will have a dumbphone of the Nokia brand) BUT for about a third of them, this is when they take their step into buying their first-ever smartphone. And for nearly all who remain, the two thirds who now own a dumbphone and will replace it with another very-low-cost dumbphone again, for them, they do not know it, but it will very likely be the last dumbphone they ever bought because their NEXT phone will be a smartphone. Their NEXT upgrade/replacement happens around year 2019 or 2020 when 95% of all phones sold will be .. (ultra-low cost basic Android) smartphones.

Nokia used to have the best loyalty in the handset business. Even in its decline stage, in the EMERGING WORLD markets, Nokia continued to have high, and often yes, best loyalty. Those 195 million who walk into a handset store next year to replace an old well-worn Nokia phone, will be delighted if a new Nokia fits their budget and roughly their expectations of functionality and features.

I am not in any way suggesting that HMD and Foxconn can convert that 195 million user potential into anywhere near 195 million sales but they might get half. And then if its roughly say 100 million handsets, you do see, thats already nearly HALF the SCALE of the global shipments of iPhones (also made by Foxconn/Hon Hai). So there is the first giant opportunity and a considerable strategy and management challenge - how to grab as many of those potential Nokia buyers, and feed them 'something' nearly anything, to just hold onto them. To do that somewhat profitably, and get the HMD-Foxconn alliance up on its feet and up to scale. That scale means sourcing parts, it means staffing sales, it means bulk shipment discounts at air cargo, it means preferred placement in in-store sales.

Here is the HUGE upside to that prospect. Almost every dumbphone (in the Emerging World) is sold through the IDENTICAL sales channel as the smartphone in that country. It its a carrier-sales model, the carrier stores decide. If its a retail distribution model, then the handset retailers stock both smartphones and dumbphones. Then if you have roughly 5% of the handset market (even as most of it is ultra-low-cost handsts) you DO HAVE SHELF SPACE in EVERY STORE. A rival who sells 2% or 1% may not be in every store. Samsung will sell 25% and will be in every store. Apple is so expensive you'd have to be a fool not to include iPhones in your store. But Sony will not be in every store. HTC will not be in every store. LG will not be in every store. Only Nokia will be the one other brand, in year 2017, in most Emerging World markets, where the Nokia brand will be in essentially every retail outlet for handsets.

Here HMD needs a smart strategy to deliver 'just profitable enough' models that are truly 'priced to fly off the shelves' at the lower and mid-price levels, to lock as many of those customers as possible. To make the business itself sustainable, to stop the decline in total sales and market share that has gone on for six years. And to try not to damage the Nokia brand itself in doing that (not cut corners, bad products, exploding batteries, antennagate, bendygate, alarm clocks that don't wake you up, you know, the usual problems in handsets). But that will not excite the market or get any leadership credits. So HMD should (or could) also do a few selected 'flagship' class products - ideally several launched at various points in the year, say one in February for Barcelona, a second one for the summer and a third for Christmas 2017 season. Use those flagships to help grab the headlines, tell the story of the amazing comeback. Showcase some tech leadership and help sustain the image that Nokia stands for premium quality and performance. THOSE premium phones do not need to sell in large numbers and they can end up being prices quite high (to maintain profitability) but I would expect more than one flagship class phone out during 2017 to just remind Nokia owners that their brand is one of the leaders and has nothing to be ashamed of, when compared to a Galaxy or iPhone.

Here we have seen rumors and some leaked photos of some products in the mid-price range of the first Android smartphones. Starting in the 150 dollar range, mid-spec performance and features but what seems to be a very 'logical' mid-field product offering by specs. Ticks every box, has every common feature you'd expect in roughly the right range of specs. You can probably find an Android smartphone of almost the same specs for say 100 dollars from a 'nobody brand' but probably no Samsung or rival in the 150 dollar price will in any way significantly beat the Nokia. This would be the intended big seller to reverse the sale collapse of Nokia smartphones and get the Nokia smartphone market share back into growth and hoping to get back into the Top 10 by say year 2018. It will not be a phone you or I would want for ourselves but it might be a good value phone to buy as a gift for a teenager for example. And this phone will be aimed to sell for the middle class adults in the Emerging World who would love an iPhone but know its beyond their budget. 150 dollars is a bit below the global average price of all phones. Its about half the average price of all phones. Its nicely near the sweet spot in terms of volume sales (remember difference between average and median). If we look at median prices of smartphones in the Emerging World, 150 dollars is very close to exactly that. This is not a flagship. This is a class of smartphone intended to sell in large quantities to the masses. Good plan. Now what about a possible flagship then?

THE X FACTOR

So then this week we had the story out of China of a possible first flagship. Its just a rumor, we don't know, but the pictures seemed to suggest dual camera (like the iPhone, so one wide angle camera and one telephoto camera) and LED flash and .... also Xenon flash. I think most who looked at the specs of the Chinese story went with the parts about the CPU and screen specs etc but the real story is the one with the X. Xenon. That picture is clearly a Xenon flash unit. If the picture is accurate that the flagship has 2 cameras, and both an LED flash and Xenon flash, that would be very ... telling news about the philosophy we could see on the flagship class phones. Ever since Nokia entered cameraphones, it ran away with the best-cameraphone-of-the-year awards, ranging from the breathtaking N93 (first ever phone with 3mp camera, AND optical zoom, ie real zoom not pixel nonsense of digital zoom we all have but proper professional camera-style optical zoom made with glass, and DVD quality video recording etc); to the N5, the N82, the N86, and the N8, each miles ahead of the competition in terms of their cameras; culminating with Pureview. The technology that just blew any comparisons away and singlehandedly ended the megapixel race. (For those readers who aren't aware of this, the Nokia 808 Pureview smartphone had a camera sensor with 41 megapixels. That is not a misprint. Rival cameras at the time had typically 8mp. Nokia put 41mp into its phone? Even professional cameras do 24mp or 32mp and almost no top smartphones today do more than 20mp but back in 2012, Nokia gave a cameraphone with a sensor of 41 megapixels. At that time the only cameras with bigger sensors were on US spy satellites up in space. Literally, no Nikon or Canon professional camera costing 7,000 dollars just for the body alone, had that many pixels ie could get that much detail out of a picture). The 808 Pureview and its sister phone later on Windows, Lumia 1020, utterly devastated the expectations of camera quality in terms of their sensor pixel count (and various other tech too). Only after the lunatic CEO decision, did Nokia's leadership in cameras end and as I wrote on this blog, the ultimate cameraphone ever made is as of today still, the Samsung Galaxy K Zoom (from 2 years ago, sadly Samsung seems to have decided not to update this pocket miracle, in their cost-cutting frenzy). if you want to read the definitive internet article about cameraphones, my epic blog is here.

Lets get back to the X-factor. What is Xenon flash and why do we care. It means the 'real' flash you have in any professional flashgun the wedding photographer uses. It is what is on your Nikon or Olympus or Canon camera. It is not the type of 'flash' what you have on your iPhone or almost any cameraphone. We have what is called 'LED flash' in almost all smartphones. Xenon is 'real' flash for cameras. LED flash is generated by powerful LED lights that are turned on for about 1/10th of a second. Xenon flash is brilliant light tube that has to be charged before it can deliver its flash, which lasts less than 1/10,000th of a second and can be as short as 1/100,000th of a second. Xenon creates that brilliantly white light, reaches far further, and only Xenon flash can stop motion (LED flash pictures often have blur, while Xenon is always sharp). But Xenon as such, is not our point. Yes, I'm an ex semi-pro photographer and I know the difference and I love my Xenon on my cameraphones but this is not about flash photography. This is about the GUTS of that Nokia flagship.

You cannot put a Xenon flash onto the iPhone. There is a technical reason to it. But Nokia had a Xenon flash on its top cameraphones as far back as year 2008. That is the story that I think most analysts missed about that picture leaked from China. Xenon does not mean just that Nokia might have an expensive excellent flash unit installed onto its flagship for great inside pictures at night. It means something else. It means the camera HAS to have a physical mechanical shutter. Not a cheap electronic shutter like almost all cameraphones (including nearly all Nokias). Only a mechanical shutter will allow a Xenon flash unit to function (on current tech, at least). This is an expensive additional gadget that is not necessary when taking basic camera functionality into a phone (simple camera, like on an iPhone) but it IS needed if you do a proper serious camera (like any top Nokia cameraphone, or ANY Nikon, Canon, Olympus, Minolta, Sony etc DSLR or pocket camera, including ALL those cameras that used film before).

If the first Nokia flagship indeed comes with Xenon flash (and I hope it does) that means one thing. It means the cameraphone will have a mechanical shutter. And you my dear reader are going 'who cares?'. Yeah. Who cares? It means that the CAMERA part of the flagship has been done with the utter love and care of Nokia's best attention to always creating the best camera possible onto a phone. Not cheap plastic like an iPhone with a puny small Sony sensor inside. But literally the best technology that is possible, to fit inside a phone. I would love for the first Nokia flagship to have Pureview technology. I do not expect it to have that (yet). I would love the first Nokia flagship to beat every existing cameraphone by every spec, but I do not expect that to happen. What I will be utterly happy with, is if we get the 'essence of Nokia' in the first camera of Nokia's first return era flagship. The first Nokia flagship that was manufactured by Foxconn. The first designed by HMD? I would truly be delighted it it has Xenon flash, not because Xenon is better than LED (which it is, for still photography but note, Xenon cannot be used in video, which is why it ALSO has LED light for video). It would mean the new Nokia flagship has proper camera 'guts' inside, it has a mechanical shutter. It is designed to be a proper camera.

The camerawars have quieted down a lot in the smartphone space since the first Pureview put an end to the megapixel race. There is the occasional optical zoom. Apple has now done the dual camera idea with a separate wide angle and separate telephoto lens idea (less elegant than optical zoom but far better than nothing or haha, digital zoom). It seems like Nokia will do the dual camera type telephoto lens too (good, I'd love that, it would be more than I expected in the first flagship). But if Nokia has Xenon flash and a real shutter, it means HMD is SERIOUS about serving those loyal Nokia owners who loved Nokia for its CAMERAS. How big is that segment? Is it 2% or 5% or 10% or 25% of smartphone owners who would rank the camera feature the most important? If the returning Nokia brand can properly capitalize on a premium camera, and now running on Android as the OS, then Nokia could find a nice profitable niche at the top end and win a bunch of awards, and this could be a reason any store in any country in the world, would like to feature the new Nokia flagship and its sales staff eagerly try to sell it to the random Galaxy owner coming in for their next new Android based smartphone.

In 2012, a Nokia survey of its own return customers found that the camera was the top tech that their customers wanted. A 2015 Zogby study of US youth found that the camera was deemed 'crucial' by 96% of the youth! There is definitely a market segment that could be served by good camera-optimized smartphones but how big that segment is, that is not now known, because the camera side of the industry has fallen asleep. There may be a big sleeping giant there, or it may be just a small niche. We will not know until someone really tries it and it does seem by these rumors, that HMD is willing to explore that opportunity. It could be a big key to a strong return by the brand.

The first flagship will not be the ultimate that HMD and Foxconn can build. It will be needed to initially explore this part of what once was a Nokia stronghold. If a valuable market is discovered there, then the NEXT version, for about year 2018, now THAT could be a monster cameraphone, that could be the next Pureview (perhaps a 909 Pureview haha). But right now, Dear Santa, please let us get our old Nokia back, the one that gave great tech at reasonable prices, that was open and lived in all standards, that was user-friendly and did not cripple or damage its tech abilities. Let the HMD-Foxconn alliance make this partnership work and let the world start to be Connecting People again. A lot of people around the world do love 'that' Nokia even after all the Microsoft years and a comeback would be nice to see. And for the industry, to see a company built on Nokia philosophy, showing the gentler kinder cooperative way, rather than Apple's iTax iRule iSheep way; that too would be a breath of fresh air. After all, Android is Linux. And Linus Torvalds - the father of Linux, well he also came from the land of Santa Claus, yes Linus is a Finn too. So a Nokia phone running on Android ie on Linux is far more 'Finnish' than a Lumia running on Windows ever could hope to be.

For those who would like to understand 'everything' about the camera part of a mobile phone, including mechanical shutters, Xenon flashes, sensor sizes (not just megapixel counts) and things such as optical zooms, lens construction and depth-of-view etc, this is the definitive article on the camera side of mobile. Still utterly unmatched by any other article on the internet. Enjoy.

For those who would like a longer stroll down Nokia's memory lane, here is my love letter to Nokia, when the news came that the handset business was about to be sold to Microsoft.

And on more practical matters, if you need the numbers and stats of the mobile handset industry today, what sizes of screens they have or how many are smartphones or who has 3G or WiFi or bluetooth etc, all the stats you could hope for are in the TomiAhonen Phone Book statistical volume 200 pages, 100 stats, comes out every two years for Christmas. I am about to finish this year's edition so if you buy the 2014 edition now, you get both for the price of one. You get the older version immediately and also will be the first to receive the 2016 edition when I release it in some days from now. See table of contents and ordering info here.

Lastly for those who need to see the future of mobile, as seen by the most accurate forecaster of the mobile industry, my latest forecast came out last year, it gives industry forecasts to year 2018, and why would you even consider anyone else's forecast than mine haha. My forecast is here.  

Posted by at 12:44 AM

December 19, 2016

TCL Continues its World Domination Plan, now adds Blackberry to its Brands (to Alcatel and Palm)

The Smartphone Bloodbath still continues its consolidation. Blackberry has just ended its run as a handset maker. They've signed their hardware rights to TCL of China. It covers all countries except India and a few neighbors like Bangladesh, where Blackberry had already sold those rights to local suppliers. And TCL, we know the brand as 'Alcatel' but the company is TCL and a couple of years ago they became the proud latest owner of Palm via HP. And now they become the manufacturers and distributors of Blackberry branded smartphones too. Congrats TCL and sad end to what once was called RIM Research in Motion and its Blackberry, who once were the second-bestselling smartphone brand on the planet, and now have abandoned the hardware space where Apple makes obscene profits but Blackberry kept losing customers every cycle and going deeper and deeper into the red. As I suggested, Blackberry was clearly yet another example of how handset makers die, in my theory of 'The Cliff'. And yes, Blackberry continues as a service brand and they will get royalties from TCL for the brand sales in phones.

Posted by at 05:24 AM

